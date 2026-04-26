It’s hard to be a woman. Throughout our lives, we endure many struggles. From raising families to pursuing successful careers, women face many pressures on a regular basis.

While women are often strong and able to push through their daily stress, things often fall to the wayside. Taking care of themselves isn’t always at the top of their to-do list. They may worry more about keeping their family safe and happy, or about pleasing those who rely on them, than about themselves. This means simple self-care practices can be forgotten. Whether they don’t get enough hydration or neglect their body, these things can take a toll. It may cause them to get old way faster than they should, and they may not realize it.

These are 10 types of women who get old way faster than they should

1. Women who neglect hydration

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Drinking water is important. It should be our go-to drink each day. It’s essential to our health, and dehydration can cause serious issues. Let’s be honest, we know all this, but we may still forget to drink enough water throughout the day. While it may impact our internal health, it can also play a role in the aging process.

Researchers have discovered a link between poor hydration and rapid aging. Neglecting hydration causes you to look older than you actually are. Women who forget to drink water daily may get older way faster than they should.

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2. Women who take on too many responsibilities

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Women can carry the weight of the entire household. How often have you felt like things won’t get done unless you do them? I know I’ve dealt with that. Whether it’s at home or at work, this feeling can make them take on more work than they should. They continue to add more to their to-do list, not knowing the impact it has on their health.

A woman with this attitude may have picked it up in childhood. Some people are forced to grow up way too fast and may suffer as adults because of it. Trauma mixed with the overwhelming stress of their never-ending responsibilities can cause them to age at a quicker rate.

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3. Women with chronic stress

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With an overwhelming number of responsibilities comes chronic stress. Constantly being on edge isn’t good for your health. It may be difficult to work through stressful moments. They can feel all-consuming. Women who struggle to manage their stress may look older than they actually are. It can take its toll on her health both physically and mentally.

A study found that with chronic stress comes rapid aging. Stress can cause the body to become inflamed, which can speed up the aging process. It not only ages you, but it also puts you at risk of serious diseases. Stress can cause a woman to get older faster than she should.

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4. Women who don't prioritize exercise

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We all know the importance of exercise. It keeps our bodies healthy. Movement is not only great for our physical health but also our mental health. Daily exercise doesn’t have to be intense to make an impact. Even a simple walk around the neighborhood or stretches before bed can bring benefits.

Understanding the importance of exercise doesn’t mean we all accomplish it daily. Life is always moving at a mile a minute. Sometimes, it can be impossible to get to the gym or take the dog for a walk. However, neglecting physical health can speed up the aging process. Without exercise, your skin loses elasticity, which leads to a decrease in muscle density. These things can make a woman get older faster.

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5. Women who have poor nutrition

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Although we likely do not want to admit it, most of us are fans of junk food. Processed, sugary foods are delicious, but bad for our health. Did you know they also factor in the aging process? Eating a healthy diet of whole foods can make your skin look brighter and smoother. They also help fuel your body and sustain it.

While most of us can’t resist junk food, it’s important to try our best. Of course, a sweet treat after a long day is fine (and also necessary, if you ask me). Too much junk food may cause a woman to look older than she should. Not only is the aging surface-level, but it may also impact our cognitive function, causing us to experience more age-related symptoms sooner in life.

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6. Women who struggle with sleep

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While sleep is important, it isn’t always easy to accomplish. I don’t know about you, but I’ve grown accustomed to tossing and turning. Falling and staying asleep can feel impossible. It’s especially complicated when life feels stressful. If you have too much on your plate, sleeping may be your last priority. However, counting sheep is one of the best things you can do for your health.

We’ve all had bags under our eyes. We know what a lack of sleep does to our physical appearance. It causes us to look older at a faster rate. Healthy sleep hygiene habits, like staying off your phone past a certain time and giving yourself time to wind down, can make it easier to catch those z’s and prevent rapid aging.

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7. Women who skip self-care

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Self-care has become a buzzword. When we think about it, we picture elaborate face masks, expensive skincare, and a wide range of supplements for our beauty routines. If this works to calm you down, do it. However, for most of us, it doesn’t have to be that complicated. Sometimes taking time away from the kids to watch a show you like is an act of self-care. Prioritizing ourselves matters. Without doing so, we might burn out and age more quickly.

A woman who neglects herself may struggle with aging. That doesn’t always mean she’s not using high-end skincare. Rather, working herself to the bone and forgetting to take time for herself can burn her out, leaving her constantly tired and seeking help she likely won’t ask for.

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8. Women who are prone to anger

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Anger is a natural emotion. While some people can manage it with ease, others cannot. A woman who spends too much time living in her anger may seem older than she actually is. One study found that anger, whether internal or external, causes increased biological aging. Stressful situations can cause premature aging, and it may differ between races and genders.

Experiencing frequent bouts of anger triggers stress. If this is common, by age 30, people may already be experiencing an increase in their biological aging.

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9. Women who spend too much time in the sun

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I don’t know about you, but I grew up with a mother who was constantly telling me to wear sunscreen. No matter how little time I was spending in the sun, she would lather it on me like it was her full-time job. It gave me the healthy habit of protecting my skin from the elements. Many of us love to soak up the sun, but it can be bad for both our physical health and the aging process.

Chronic exposure to the sun’s UV rays is bad for our health. It can damage skin cells and break down collagen over time, causing immature wrinkles. A woman who spends too much time in the sun may age more quickly because of this.

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10. Women who put everyone else before themselves

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How can a woman find time for her health when she focuses on everyone else around her? Women can be natural caretakers. They want to nurture the people they love. While it’s a quality that makes them special, it can also cause them problems long-term. Without caring for themselves enough, they may pick up unhealthy habits. From what they eat to how they release stress, too much pressure from other people can make it difficult for them to put themselves first.

Spending time blowing off steam and finding a hobby is important. It can make life feel a bit easier, which means less stress. With less stress comes less premature aging. Women who can’t seem to find time for themselves may be on the opposite end, looking older than they actually are.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.