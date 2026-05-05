We have all kinds of societal and personal ideas of what a "bad person" looks like, but more often than not, those are reflections of us, rather than someone else.

We don't always have a great definition of what it means to be a "bad" person, but when we see them, we know. From subtle behaviors to passive-aggressive language, there are traits you can easily spot in a bad person that you won't find in good people at all. We also notice our own energy change, which is why noticing these behaviors is essential for ensuring you're not draining yourself in favor of being "liked" or making someone else comfortable.

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Here are 11 traits you can easily spot in a bad person that you won't find in good people at all

1. They judge people on things they can't change

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While we're all, good and bad, wired to judge people upon first impressions, the worst people in your life use their judgment as a tool to actually make you feel bad. They focus on things you can't change and linger on things that cause damage, because the weaker you are in the hands of their judgment, the easier you are to take advantage of.

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For many of these bad people, their tendency to judge comes from a desire to justify their own insecurities and behaviors. They feel better about themselves when they're harming and bringing others down, and that's a hallmark of an "evil" or "bad" person.

2. They're never at fault

When someone is operating from a constantly arrogant, selfish place, they have a higher sense of deservingness than the average person. Of course, they feel entitled to everything, from attention to validation from others, but they also don't believe they need to apologize or take accountability for anything that brings up discomfort inside of them.

They refuse to take blame, get defensive when someone calls out their behavior, and blame-shift to make themselves out to be the victim. Even when it makes us feel bad about ourselves, a truly bad person couldn't care less as long as it serves their best interest.

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3. They never celebrate others

Much like someone who is unsure in their own opinions and values is distrusting of someone else's, bad people who are unsure of themselves and constantly seeking validation will feel defensive and envious when someone else is getting it. They hate to watch someone else "win," even if 99.9% of their social interactions center around how "great" they are.

They also consider other people to be inherently inferior to themselves. They're less willing to celebrate others because they don't think anyone but themselves deserves to be celebrated.

4. Their personality changes for the worse in private

While narcissistic people aren't necessarily inherently "bad," most bad people do have certain narcissistic tendencies. From a need to be admired to chasing status, these people always change their social personality to appeal to the people and environments they're in.

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However, when they're alone, in private, with someone they don't care to impress, their personality shifts in an insidious way. When nobody is around to call them out, and they have free rein to manipulate someone without consequence, their entire attitude and personality change.

5. They act differently when they need something

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Bad people are often inherently transactional in every aspect of their lives. In other words, they only show up as a "good friend" or attentive co-worker when they need something from you. When their needs aren't met or someone isn't willing to prioritize their desires, they lose interest and shift their personality almost instantly.

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A key "red flag" around these people is feeling guilty when you need something yourself, or feeling worse after setting a boundary. Truly bad people will never care about anyone else more than they care about themselves, and it shows.

6. They brag about tricking people

Many manipulative, narcissistic people look at their own bad habits and behaviors with levity. They joke about hurting people and take pride in taking advantage, especially when they're with someone who sees their manipulative side as a strength or sense of power.

They obviously lack integrity when nobody else is around, but even when they're in social groups, if they can get something from being mean or cruel, they're willing to do it.

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7. They're always gossiping

Whether it's harmless gossip or seriously harmful rumors, bad people are always gossiping. It's a warning sign, because if all they ever have to bring to a conversation is gossip about someone else, you know they're also likely speaking poorly about you behind your back.

Even though gossip can be productive in some ways for belonging and community when it's not harming someone else, these people use it as a weapon to misconstrue people's beliefs, pit people against each other, and cause harm without consequence.

8. They weaponize humor to judge

From phrases like "it was just a joke" to passive-aggressive humor that disguises their cruelty, the worst people try to weaponize humor to judge and hurt people. They're not trying to make someone laugh. They're making fun of them in intentional ways to avoid being called out.

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On a personal level, irony and sarcasm can sometimes spiral into mental health issues like anxiety and depression when used unintentionally. However, this kind of careless humor can be even more harmful in the hands of a bad person who uses it as a justification or excuse for being cruel.

9. They treat people differently based on status

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Whether it's using service workers as a scapegoat for their stress, as psychologist Reena B. Patel explains, or making someone feel ashamed of their financial situation, a bad person focused only on status changes how they treat people often. Especially when it comes to influence, power, and wealth, they're kinder and more thoughtful in the presence of someone they deem to be "important."

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At the end of the day, their biggest red flag is that they lack empathy. They don't care to put themselves in other people's shoes, and instead live a life defined by ignorance and selfishness.

10. They exert peer pressure and guilt others

Even though we tend to believe "peer pressure" is a childlike experience, experts know that it tends to follow us into adulthood. We can still be manipulated by complex feelings like guilt and shame in the hands of the wrong person, urging us into bad behaviors that put our well-being and safety at risk.

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The worst people use these emotions and experiences to get what they want, even if it means urging others to make risky decisions, overspend, overstep their boundaries, or put their safety in danger.

11. They put people down for fun

Bad people are mean on purpose. Not only that, but they also find joy in harming people and making them feel worse about themselves. It's not just a means of projecting or coping with insecurity, but a hobby they lean into for fun.

This is a kind of "everyday sadism" that negatively affects everyone in the vicinity of a bad person. They find small, subtle ways to make people feel worse, all for the sake of boosting their own power and superiority.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.