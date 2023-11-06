7 Rare Personality Traits The Most Emotionally Strong People Share

None of them have to do with crying.
By Guy Winch
Last updated on Nov 06, 2023
Photo: fizkes / Shutterstock
Emotionally strong people manage the stresses of daily life more effectively and recover more quickly from challenges and crises when they arise.
Since emotional strength refers to a person’s internal coping abilities, can we accurately judge a person’s internal fortitude based on what we see on the outside?
Popular culture often portrays emotionally strong people as quiet, stoic types who never complain and whose emotional expression during crises is limited to jaw-squaring, fist-clenching, and silent dramatic stares into the horizon. Any signs of emotional "leakage" (i.e., expressing emotional distress in any way) or tears (especially in men) are often viewed as evidence the person has difficulties coping and is emotionally weak.
RELATED: 5 Ways The Most Emotionally Tough People Become That Way
Such notions are not only incorrect but tremendously misleading.
Emotional strength has little to do with stoicism and even less to do with any momentary reaction.
Rather, emotional strength is something that can only be assessed over time. By definition, it involves a person’s ability to deal with challenges and bounce back from them, not how they respond at any given moment.
7 Traits Emotionally Strong People Share
1. Resilience
They are less discouraged by setbacks and disappointments.
2. Adaptability
They are more adaptable to change than others.
3. Self-awareness
They are able to recognize and express their needs.
4. Optimism
They know how to focus on getting around a hurdle rather than focusing on the hurdle itself.
5. Teachablility
They can learn from mistakes and criticism.
6. Expansive
They tend to see the larger perspective in a challenging situation.
7. Resilience
They are able to recover more quickly from emotional wounds such as failure or rejection.
RELATED: 5 Questions That Will Make You Emotionally Strong
If two entrepreneurs invested five years in a startup that fails, which of them is emotionally stronger — the one who feels heartbroken and bursts into tears when funding falls through, or the one who feels heartbroken but keeps their emotions in check?
The answer is neither — it was a trick question. (Sorry.)
The person’s immediate reaction matters much less than what they do thereafter. Someone might break into tears at the moment, feel terrible for a week, but then bounce back and start working on their next big idea. A seemingly stoic person might appear to cope better at the moment, yet feel so defeated that they give up their entrepreneurial dreams altogether.
In such a comparison, the "crier" clearly has more emotional fortitude than the "jaw-squarer," despite displaying greater emotional distress in their immediate response.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Many of us judge ourselves incorrectly in exactly such scenarios. If we react emotionally or tearfully to challenging situations, we chastise ourselves for being "weak," even though we intend to persist and move forward, or even when we believe we will eventually succeed.
Tears are usually a sign of frustration and disappointment, not defeat.
What you believe about your future chances of success and how discouraged you feel in the long term is far more important than how your tear ducts respond to stresses and bad news.
If you don’t register strongly based on this list, take heart because you can build emotional strength and resilience by working on your mindset and learning more adaptable responses to the daily distresses of life.
RELATED: What Are The 6 Types Of Primary Emotions — And Are They Really Universal?
More for You:
Guy Winch is a distinguished psychologist and acclaimed author. His work has been featured in The New York Times and Psychology Today.
This article was originally published at Psychology Today. Reprinted with permission from the author.