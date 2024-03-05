15 Tiny Reasons You'll Succeed In The Next 5 Years (While Others Won't)

It's inevitable that in the coming years, some people will find great success while others will not. Let’s not mess about and get straight into why you will succeed in life.

Here are 15 tiny reasons you'll succeed in the next 5 years when others will not:

1. You dedicate most of your time to building one thing, while others split their time between many things.

2. You understand that feeling bored is a sign that you need to work through and make peace with the resistance.

Others see boredom as an indication to, yet again, start something new.

3. You do, while others plan.

4. You have a clear goal (or multiple goals) and a system.

Others have either or neither.

5. Your primary mode of action is to advance with urgency.

Others are in either "ordinary" or "retreat" mode.

6. You understand yourself and speak your truth.

Other people will continue to strengthen and embellish their masks.

7. You understand the significance of money, and you will seek new means to increase income.

Others see the pursuit of money as gauche, instead solely aiming to reduce expenses.

8. You understand how the concept of compound interest applies to your work output (as well as money invested) and will see the fruits of this accretion after five years.

Others will see little change in their results after this time.

9. The Internet has very little control over you, while others are seduced by its power.

10. Your source of learning is mostly through experience — creating, testing, and adapting.

Others learn primarily through books and blogs.

11. You take notice of your emotions, but you do not react — instead, you take considered action.

Most others react to their feelings, like a boat in a storm.

12. To gain ground, you will do what others would consider unreasonable.

Most people will do what is reasonable and stay in one place.

13. You see yourself as the video game designer of your life, while others are just playing the game.

14. You are humble and take action even when you feel humiliated or vulnerable.

Others have pride and will not take action for fear of putting their image at risk.

15. You do whatever it takes to get from one step to the next.

Others will make allowances and make ground only if they are lucky.

One final note — Winners know that the odds of success are stacked against us all. By taking action, not coasting, embracing pain, and obsessing over success, your odds will greatly improve. Success is in your grasp.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.