While it's not everyone's goal in life to be liked and admired by others — many people are perfectly content with marching to the beat of their own drum — plenty of individuals wonder what they can change about themselves to do just that. And while that's noble, there are certain tiny life skills that instantly make you more attractive to other people, as well as earn you the admiration of those around you.

Of course, being attractive isn't just physical appearance; rather, it's how someone presents themselves to the world. Nobody should feel the need to drastically change who they are because of other people's opinions. But by making small improvements to become more charming, without altering their authentic selves, they can attract others into their life.

Here are 11 tiny life skills that instantly make you more attractive to other people

1. Being tidy

Asian Isolated | Shutterstock

A lot of people struggle with keeping a tidy home. Whether it's a busy schedule or a bad habit of tossing their clothes on the floor, this might explain why one in four Americans say that keeping their home tidy is harder than a full-time job.

Still, if someone wants to be viewed as more attractive, keeping their home environment, desk, and car clean and organized is a must. Not only does it make you look more responsible, it also shows that you're aware of how your behavior impacts those around you. By keeping your environment tidy, you're creating a more welcoming space for your guests.

Advertisement

2. Knowing how to budget your money

Anatoliy Cherkas | Shutterstock

Knowing how to budget money is one of the important but tiny life skills that instantly make you more attractive to other people. Financial literacy has decreased over the years, and as the world leans into materialism, some people find themselves struggling to do what's right in favor of doing what's popular.

Even if you're struggling financially, you should still be writing down your expenses. You should be budgeting out your essentials, and if you have extra money, your retirement and savings. Not only does this show someone you're responsible, but people who are financially conscious tend to be viewed as more intelligent and attractive.

Advertisement

3. Showing up on time

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone knows that one person who's always running late. Like clockwork, these individuals will send that "on my way" text 30 minutes after they were supposed to be there. But nobody likes someone who's always late, as it's just rude.

While being late once or twice is fine, a pattern of disregarding other people's time doesn't leave the best impression. Not only is it disrespectful, but it shows a lack of accountability and time management, all of which are huge flags for potential partners.

Advertisement

4. Listening without interrupting

brizmaker | Shutterstock

On the outside, being able to listen well seems like a basic trait anyone should have. Unfortunately, most people aren't as great a listener as they'd like to believe. From cutting people off to missing the entire point of the conversation, it's easy for others to get annoyed as they feel disregarded.

Listening without interrupting means allowing someone to finish their thought and apologizing for accidentally cutting them off. Not only does it show just how much you respect that person, but it makes others feel at ease, leading to being viewed as more attractive.

Advertisement

5. Keeping a weekly self-care routine

FabrikaSimf | Shutterstock

While it's not your fault for your lack of self-care, never taking care of yourself doesn't just lead to people viewing you as less attractive physically. Because, according to clinical psychologist Monica Vermani, self-care directly impacts your self-esteem, your self-worth, and optimism.

If you aren't taking care of yourself, your behavior will show it. You'll slouch more, become more negative, and have low self-esteem. As most people can imagine, this leads others to viewing you as less attractive.

Advertisement

6. Knowing how to fix small household problems

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

There's nothing wrong with not being handy. As amazing a skill as this may be, not everyone has the patience or time to learn how to fix cars or patch up holes. And while it's understandable why people may not be good at this, it's one of the tiny life skills that instantly make you more attractive to other people.

From helping someone with their kitchen sink to replacing lights and doorknobs, these small fixes make you look a lot more impressive. Maybe it's because many people don't know how to make home repairs themselves, but being a handy person is the greatest way to impress people.

Advertisement

7. Handling conflict calmly

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

In an ideal world, people would have a grip on their emotions and handle conflict with grace. Bowing out gracefully, they'd keep their head held high and never allow anything to bother them. Unfortunately, this isn't realistic, as being defensive is simply human nature.

Whether they'd admit it or not, having grace during a heated conversation isn't a life skill most people possess. Yet, if you truly want to attract those around you, learning to handle conflict with grace is essential.

As licensed clinical psychologist Seth Meyers said, "Defensive individuals often have control and power issues, and perceive anyone confronting them or holding them accountable as a threat. They are uncomfortable with feelings in general and managing their own. Defensive individuals don't like to 'work through' emotional issues in the collaborative way adults are expected to."

Advertisement

8. Being able to plan a simple outing

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

Nowadays, it seems like nobody knows how to plan an outing properly. Leaving it entirely to the other person, it's easy for people to grow annoyed at the lack of responsibility. It isn't always that straightforward, as planning involves getting opinions, scheduling, and figuring out pick-up times.

However, if you're trying to get someone to find you attractive, taking the lead isn't a bad idea. It shows you're a leader and capable of doing tasks without needing a guiding hand, a quality that's becoming rare.

Advertisement

9. Maintaining good sleep hygiene

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you're being overworked and underpaid, it's probably been a while since you had a good night's sleep. From tight deadlines to overtime, it's hard for people to keep good sleep hygiene when employers are actively making it harder and harder, and their busy lives take priority.

According to a study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews, improving sleep can improve mental health. That's not only great for someone trying to be more well-rounded, but for attracting others into their life as well.

Advertisement

10. Being able to laugh at yourself

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Being able to laugh at yourself is another of the tiny life skills that instantly make you more attractive to other people. Because some people take themselves entirely too seriously, it can drive others away. And while it isn't always easy to see the bright side of things, if you do, you're likely popular.

The truth of the matter is that people love being surrounded by positivity. Whether it's funny people who are encouraging or have contagious energy, others gravitate towards them, wanting some of that lightheartedness in their own lives.

Advertisement

11. Engaging in at least one creative hobby

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

There's no denying that being a creative person reveals more than you think. According to a study published in the journal Intelligence, creative people tend to be smarter. So, it's no wonder that people with creative hobbies are also seen as more attractive.

When you have one or more hobbies that you use as a creative outlet, people will start to catch on and gravitate towards you. Not only are you knowledgeable and cool for knowing something most people don't, you're also likely very smart, which is always a good way to attract others.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.