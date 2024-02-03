5 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Admired Than 98% Of People

We admire people who make us contemplate ourselves on a deeper level. They move through the world and interact in ways to leave you wondering, "What skills do they have to make us all regard them so highly?"

Here are 5 tiny habits that will make you more admired than most people:

1. Giving people specific compliments

Using a person's name at the beginning of an open-ended compliment creates an immediate personal connection and more engagement in the conversation. For example, "Ava, that's a great-looking bag, where did you get it from?" The person's response will be a story you can continue discussing for as long as you want. This small habit will give them confidence about their style and make them more admired than most people.

— Dr. Ava Cadell, Ph.D., Counselor/Therapist

2. Being humble

People may think wealth or good looks earn admiration, especially online. But the quality most of us admire is humility. It makes you relatable and approachable and suggests you have your feet grounded in the real world.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist and Author

3. Confidently failing

Being confident, even when you fail. We know confidence is attractive. It might be the most attractive thing about a person, often serving to overcompensate for various shortcomings. However, we cannot always be confident. A truly intelligent person realizes they don’t know everything.

— Erika Jordan, Love Coach/ NLP Practitioner

4. Having a helper mindset

Approach every situation and conversation with the mindset, "How can I help". It will change the energy of every interaction you have from that point forward. "How can I support you?" demonstrates your willingness to help and creates an environment where people feel comfortable seeking help. This phrase encourages open communication about challenges or obstacles.

— Amy Bracht, Coach/Consultant

5. Diffusing tense situations

Conversations often get heavy and serious. An interaction is often only ‘serious’ because that is the frame participants have set. There are moments when seriousness is called for. But often, when you can respond to a somber tone with a humorous one, the tension will dissipate, and people will admire you for your strength. You become a master of light.

— Alex Mathers, Coach, Writer, and Illustrator

The measure of success can be weighed on the scale of material gain or determined by the generative influence we have on others.

Admiration is all about the glint in everyone's eyes as you enter the room. They know you are the person who can captivate with a few authentic words to leave the people they encounter feeling uplifted. When friends or strangers we meet for the first time admire us, it is often because we act with confident humility to show how humanity can cooperate better and achieve a more balanced future for all.

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.