At 53, I Thought My Best Years Were Behind Me, Until I Found These Reasons To Hire A Midlife Coach

In your early to mid-fifties, you finally feel like you’re a grown-up while rocking the whole "adulting" thing in life. And yet other times, you realize that you’re more stuck and confused than ever before. Perhaps it's time for a midlife coach.

You might not feel it’s a midlife crisis, but the transition into this next chapter might be bumpy without help. You might remember being really good at planning your life and knowing what you wanted to do with clarity and conviction. In midlife, that clarity can be elusive. When you’re not clear, it’s common to "spin" and keep going around and around on certain thoughts about your situation that end up being really stressful, which ends up wasting a lot of time.

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So many amazing women in their fifties and beyond want to start dreaming again about what’s still possible for them, even now, at their age and stage of life. They sense that there’s more out there, but feel pretty unclear about figuring out this path forward.

That’s where a midlife life coach can help. And, the good news is that it’s easier to find this kind of support and guidance than ever before. In fact, more and more life coaches have taken their businesses online and specialized in helping midlife women specifically.

If you think your best years are behind you, consider these reasons to hire a midlife coach:

1. You're exhausted from being confused

Being stuck can really wear you down. It’s common to spend a lot of time spinning on the same thoughts over and over again, and the whole process can be time-consuming and exhausting.

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More than half of people who struggle with repetitive negative thinking do so for 20 minutes or longer at a stretch, and many report it happening daily, according to research in the British Journal of Clinical Psychology. The mental exhaustion that builds from going around and around on the same thoughts without resolution is very real, and it compounds fast.

2. Hire a midlife coach if you want to maximize your time

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In midlife, your sense of time can change dramatically from having enough time to running out of time. When you’re stuck, before you know it, you see that you’re wasting valuable time, which doesn’t help you at all. You would much rather make decisions based on your priorities so that you can stop wasting time and move on.

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One thing psychologist Nick Wignall points out about consistently motivated people is building habits around what they actually value rather than just reacting to whatever the day throws at them. When you're stuck in a spin cycle, that kind of intentional relationship with your time and priorities is exactly what goes out the window first.

3. You don’t want to feel 'blah' about life

Feeling "blah" is a drag. When this feeling goes on and on because you’re feeling stuck, it’s really frustrating. You know you’re off. You might even think the "blah" feeling is a midlife crisis. You’re just not excited about your life anymore. Figuring out how to think more intentionally can help create the feelings you want on purpose instead.

Clinical research describes this emotional flatness as one of the most common and documented patterns of midlife, often showing up not as a dramatic breakdown but as a quiet, persistent dissatisfaction that is hard to name. That vagueness is part of what makes it so hard to shake without outside help.

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4. You want your relationships to count

You know that you want to be more intentional about the important relationships in your life, but there’s a problem. You don’t know where to start or how to prevent this regret. Your family, friends, and community matter to you, but you see there’s a disconnect, and this part of your life is out of alignment.

Social connection turns out to be one of the strongest independent predictors of mental and physical health we have, with some of the most striking evidence pointing directly to its effect on how long people live, according to reserach in World Psychiatry: the quality of your relationships with family and community is tied to your actual health outcomes in measurable ways.

5. Hire a midlife coach if you want to take better care of yourself

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Don’t love how you physically feel? Wish you moved your body more than you do? What about going to bed earlier? Drink enough water? Find time to read, create, play, or travel?

These are just a few examples of classic self-care. Taking care of yourself doesn’t happen by accident; this kind of behavior has to be intentional. If you’re not satisfied with the way you take care of yourself, you will benefit from learning why and how to put yourself first.

Marriage and family therapist Lianne Avila explains that the healthiest women tend to share a common thread: they treat self-care as something they do on purpose, not something that happens when everything else is handled. For women who have spent years at the bottom of their own to-do list, that shift from accidental to intentional is the whole game.

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6. You want to contribute at a higher level

When you don't feel fulfilled in your life or that you're not living up to your potential, it often has to do with being disappointed with the way you're making a difference. And when you feel like you're running out of time to contribute in this way, you can really feel like you'll regret it.

In her own midlife reflection, couples counselor Monica Ramunda states that these years carry "great opportunities for growth, reinvention, and living life more authentically." The feeling that you have not yet reached your potential is not a sign that it is too late, but the exact signal that this chapter still has real work to do.

7. You know there’s more for you

If you feel like you’re not reaching your potential in midlife, you got the memo. You sense there’s more out there for you, and you’re right. If you believe this and aren't curious about finding the "more," you will likely have regrets.

Research from The British Psychological Society notes that midlife gets framed as decline far more often than the research actually supports, and that for people willing to do the work, it is genuinely a period of reinvention potential. The instinct that there is more out there tends to be accurate, but what is usually missing is the structure to act on it.

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8. Hire a midlife coach if you don’t want fear to rule

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When you’re really quiet and honest with yourself, you recognize that fear is actually the emotion that’s keeping you stuck. Being afraid is likely why you’re making certain decisions. The onus is on you to decide if you like your reasons for making important decisions about your next chapter.

Wignall agrees, explaining that emotionally secure people do not give fear more airtime than it deserves. They treat it as one signal among many instead of the final word on what they should do. Most people have simply never been taught how to make decisions alongside fear instead of waiting for it to disappear first.

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9. You want to regret-proof your life

You notice that you’re uncomfortable, thinking you’re not doing enough to help yourself prevent regrets. This is because you know there’s more you can do. You clearly need more help and skills to figure out your thoughts and get more perspective about your life and your priorities.

A 2025 study on what builds a midlife crisis found that one of its most clinically consistent markers is a sharp sense of urgency around unfinished goals and a creeping fear of running out of time to pursue them. That "I need to do something before it's too late" feeling is a documented and very common part of where midlife women find themselves.

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10. You want to be happy once-and-for-all

If you don’t make a change, nothing will change. You’ve decided that you want next year to be different than this year. You don't see the results in your life that you want for yourself. You want to be happier and stop wasting time.

As someone who was in a five-year, time-wasting spin myself, I get it, and I know firsthand how useful it is to get help with clarity and forward momentum again. This is exactly what a life coach who specializes in working with the midlife crowd will help you with. Get help with "getting out of your own way."

A midlife coach will help you get the insight and perspective you need about what you really want and why you might be resistant or fearful. You might be getting in your own way without even knowing why.

You’ll also save so much time and mental exhaustion, and feel the sometimes elusive shift toward more clarity and confidence about your future. You don’t have to believe you’re over the hill. In fact, your next chapter could be the most exciting one yet.

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Suzy Rosenstein, MA, is a master certified life coach, midlife coach, mentor, and host of the popular podcast for midlife women, Women in the Middle.