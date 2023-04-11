The 100 Best Third Eye Chakra Affirmations For Higher Wisdom & Intuition

The chakras are our bodies’ control systems used to regulate our emotions and keep us functioning in a healthy way. When each chakra is open, it is a powerful tool in achieving all that you want out of life.

There are seven of these energy centers in the body, extending from the bottom of your spine to the top of your head. But the sixth chakra, known as the third eye chakra or Anja chakra, is located in the center of your forehead right between your eyes and is used to connect to your intuition.

Your third eye is the source of psychic abilities that allows you to tap in to the deepest wisdom of the universe. If your third eye is open, you are connected to the source and living up to your greatest potential. But a blocked or overactive third eye chakra can cause a myriad of problems in your life.

Third eye chakra affirmations can help to balance you and get you back on track so you can trust your intuition again.

How to Use Affirmations for the Third Eye Chakra

The third eye chakra is your path to intuition and insight. It inspires creativity, self-realization and imagination. When it is opened, your spiritual connections are strengthened and you receive wisdom and insight.

Third eye chakra affirmations work to remove any blockages and regulate energy when yours is overactive, leaving you balanced and able to hear your inner voice.

Repeat these mantras as often as possible, focusing on consistency, faith, and mirroring them with your actions. Affirmations are a great first step, but it is important to embed them into your life and make meaningful movements to bring them to fruition.

Third eye chakra affirmations start out feeling like wishful thinking and before long become your reality, a blueprint for how you intend to live your life moving forward.

Do third eye chakra affirmations really work?

People often wonder if affirmations truly do what they claim to do: realign your thoughts and actions with what you expect to receive.

The truth is that speaking things into existence is not just something someone made up to feel better. It is the subject of research and observation and works without a doubt to manifest whatever you desire in life.

The science behind these affirmations comes down to something called the illusory truth effect, as well as the Law of Attraction. The illusory truth effect is when you hear something repeated so many times that it becomes your truth. This can be used for good, like knowing what you want, asking the universe to provide, and trusting the process.

100 Best Third Eye Chakra Affirmations

Third eye chakra affirmations are extremely powerful and can be used to shift the energy in your body to a place of positivity. When used with specificity, they support that changes and transformations that you are attempting to make and lead to long-term wellness.

Third Eye Chakra Affirmations For Intuition

You intuition is what aligns you with your highest self. Doing affirmations for it can clear blockages and put you in a desirable energetic space. They promote healing and confidence in self.

1. I trust my intuition.

2. I am the source of my truth.

3. I believe in my psychic abilities.

4. I am connected to the wisdom of the universe.

5. I know how to tap into my inner wisdom.

6. I trust my inner guidance.

7. I am wise.

8. I am one with the universe.

9. I open myself to new energy and experience.

10. I nurture my spirit and learn from my experiences.

11. I act in alignment with my divine purpose.

12. I nurture my spirit and am in tune with its needs.

13. Every situation is an opportunity for growth.

14. Seeing and understanding the big picture comes naturally to me.

15. My life moves effortlessly towards my purpose.

16. My imagination is vivid and powerful.

17. I live in alignment with my authentic self.

18. My third eye sees everything.

19. My inner wisdom directs me to my highest self.

20. My truth is unfolding.

21. I am a present observer in my life.

22. I seek to understand and learn from all of life’s experiences.

23. I radiate light from my third eye.

24. I know what’s best for me.

25. My intuitive abilities are expanding every day.

26. I am connected to a higher power.

27. I honor my intuition.

28. My intuition is accurate and clear.

29. When in doubt, I listen to my intuition.

30. My intuition leads me to passion and purpose.

31. My intuition is my superpower.

32. My creativity is at its highest.

33. I am in tune with my inner guide.

Third Eye Chakra Affirmations For Spiritual Growth

Spiritual growth is necessary to connect with your higher self and to the divine guidance of the universe. If you are looking to become awakened or enlightened spiritually, these affirmations can help you connect with the source.

34. I can manifest my vision.

35. I release and forgive the past.

36. I use my gifts without fear or delusion.

37. I am deepening my connection with spirit.

38. I open a clear channel to receive clarity from my spiritual guides.

39. I am connected with all beings.

40. I am an extension of the universe.

41. I am a divine being.

42. I am a loving soul in a human body.

43. I am an expression of the divine.

44. I am connecting with my higher self.

45. I am guided by my good feelings.

46. I am a spirit having a human experience.

47. I can tap into source energy at will.

48. I am an eternal and infinite being.

49. I trust the universe’s divine plan.

50. I am on a path toward enlightenment.

51. I am a channel for inspiration.

52. I am a magnet for miracles.

53. I release all blocks to my spiritual connection.

54. All things are possible with God’s help.

55. I am responsible for my own spiritual development.

56. I am connecting with God.

57. My body is a beautiful home for my radiant soul.

58. I love and accept myself.

59. I am an important part of the divine.

60. I have divine protection.

61. I deserve to be happy and fulfilled.

62. I feel love and live in peace.

63. I always have the universe to turn to in times of need.

64. I am deeply attuned with the energy of the cosmos.

65. I am in tune with my spiritual nature and divine essence.

Third Eye Chakra Affirmations For Higher Wisdom

The end result of learning and growing is wisdom. As you navigate life and its trials, you will inevitably learn from those experiences and know what to do should they happen again.

Being wise is not about knowing everything. It is about the realization that you don’t know everything and have a willingness to grow and learn continuously.

66. Everything I need is within me.

67. If I am quiet, the answer will come to me.

68. I am connected with the wisdom of the universe.

69. I open myself to the deepest wisdom of the world.

70. I accept universal guidance.

71. I am the captain of my own ship.

72. I am thankful for my successes in life.

73. I am sailing the sea of abundance.

74. I let go of attachments to the outcome.

75. My power lies in the present.

76. I am willing to be led by the universe.

77. I step back and allow the universe to lead.

78. I choose to be the light in all of my encounters.

79. I view my obstacles as opportunities.

80. I am learning through love.

81. I let go of fear and am ready to realign.

82. I let love lead.

83. I am powerful.

84. I am wise.

85. Everyone gets unconditional love from me.

86. My work is needed.

87. I am kind to myself and others.

88. I deserve to be happy.

89. My thoughts are positive and loving.

90. I am open to the universe’s insight.

91. I am in touch with my soul’s gifts and talents.

92. I am in tune with my soul’s journey.

93. I am connected to the universal flow of energy.

94. I can easily discern the truth.

95. I am receptive to the mystery of life.

96. I see the beauty and magic in the world around me.

97. I am connected to my own inner source of wisdom.

98. I trust my premonitions.

99. My third eye has been activated.

100. I have great instincts and trust them.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.