7 Enchanting Things Women Can Do To Ensure A Second Date, According To Psychology

Having one first date after the other can be exhausting. You want to be on a date where you know it's going somewhere and can be sure he'll ask you out again.

So, now that you know what likely went wrong with the last guy (and what not to do again), what can you do differently the next time you meet a great man to make sure you successfully make it from a first date to a second date?

Here are seven enchanting things women can do to ensure a second date:

1. Be inviting

Eye contact and a warm smile are powerful flirting tools. Lean slightly into him, maintain soft eye contact, and touch his arm while you’re talking. Eye contact is a great way to show interest in someone, research from 2019 confirms.

2. Be a good listener

Men love a woman who listens to his stories and enjoys his humor, so let him amaze you with his intelligence and he will ask to see you again. Being an active listener is a good trait to have with research from The Internal Journal of Listening showing people who received active listening responses felt more understood in the study.

3. Ask questions

Discovering commonalities with a man can make you look interesting and increase his original attraction to you. Good questions will help you gain important information about your new man.

4. Stay upbeat

In the beginning, men just want to have a good time and they're turned off if you're too serious. If you are cheerful and engaging, he can have fun and he will want to see you again.

5. Be yourself

Men do want to make an emotional connection with a woman, so be genuine, share your true thoughts, and don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side. Being authentic is a desired trait in a partner, 2019 research confirms. Share your adorable flaws. Your transparency will draw him into you.

6. Maintain an air of mystery

Don’t talk about your misfortunes (your psycho ex-boyfriend/husband, that you need a roommate to make rent, or your problems at work); it makes you look unstable. Withholding the intimate details of your life will make him want to know more about you.

According to research from 2011, uncertainty is the perfect thing needed for romantic attraction. But don’t act evasive or play jealous mind or the problems-at-work games because he will mistrust you and pull away.

7. Let him pay

Let a man be a man! Most men will tell you they expect to treat you on the first date and if you pull out your wallet, you will bruise his masculinity. According to a 2017 survey from YouGov, 40% of men agree they expect to pay on the first date.

When a man picks up the check, it’s his way of telling you he enjoys your company. Be gracious and say thank you.

