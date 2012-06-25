Five Great Places To Have Your Second Date

The key to a good first date is getting to know each other. What makes him laugh? What did she study in college? Where do you see yourself in five years? But the second date is about seeing how you two would work together. A restaurant is great for conversation. For date 2, try one of these fun and fresh locales to see how you two mesh, outside the context of a forced first date.

Here are 5 great places to have your second date:

1. Museums

A museum is a great place to see how conversation might really flow between you two. Casually strolling around, people-watching, and an appreciation for the finer things. What could be better? As you two aimlessly meander through the huge hallways of a local museum, you can hone in on what really matters to the other. Maybe he’s secretly an artist, or she has a passion for history. The chances for conversation here are endless.

Pexels / Riccardo

2. Movies

Maybe you two can go see the latest comedy. A similar sense of humor is a great indicator of compatibility. Face it, if you’re stuck for the next 50 years with somebody who can’t make you crack a smile, your relationship is doomed. And if the movie is more serious, it opens the floor to potential discussions about ideologies, philosophies, theories, and other important-sounding words. This is a chance to get down to deeper matters than an alma mater, or favorite rap artist. With great discussion comes a great connection; don’t underestimate this power!

3. Concert or theater

A live event is always thrilling, and what better way to experience it than with someone new? Gauging their reactions and sharing your own, you two can truly bond over a new matinee play or a local band’s show in a small bar. With silly critiques of a performance, or an appreciation for fine art, conversation opportunities are endless.

4. Sporting event

Watching someone excitedly cheer or advocate for something they’re passionate about really shows their true colors; very little is hotter than that. By attending a baseball game or soccer match on date two, you can bet on the outcome, which can highlight one’s competitive side — definitely a turn-on. Or even without cash on the score, the ambiance of a sporting event adds to the buzz of your date two.

5. Something sporty

Women are always afraid to get a little sweaty — such a silly concern! Men dig a chick that’s not scared to get dirt under her fingernails. Ditch the frilly dress and throw on your hottest work-out outfit, and rent some kayaks, or take to a bike trail for a nice outdoorsy day. Sunshine is proven to make someone happier, and it never hurts to have nature in your favor on a second date!

Pexels / Oliver Sjöström

Janis Spindel is a matchmaker and co-founder of Serious Matchmaking, which has had over 5,000 combined marriages since 1993. She has been featured on over 100 specials worldwide on love, dating, and relationships including Dr. Phil, The Today Show, 60 Minutes, CNN, The O’Reilly Factor, and many others.