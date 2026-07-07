Truly Intuitive People Can Usually Tell Someone's A Bad Person By Noticing 9 Things

Sometimes it's really easy to tell that someone is a bad person because their toxic behavior is obvious. Maybe completely ignoring other people's boundaries is the norm for them, or maybe they're always causing some kind of drama that makes it hard to be around them.

Other indicators that someone is a downright bad person can be more subtle. These are things that average people tend to overlook or come up with excuses for. But those who are super intuitive are able to pick up on these behaviors much more easily and recognize them for what they are right away.

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If an intuitive person notices these things about someone, they know they're a bad person

1. They don't stick to the same story

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Have you ever watched a true crime documentary and heard a detective say that they repeatedly questioned a suspect to see if their story changed over time? The same principle applies to pretty much all aspects of life. When someone is telling the truth, they won't have five different versions of it.

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This is usually done in an effort to manipulate others. They tell different people slightly different stories based on what they want them to believe. Therapist Sharie Stines calls this an "unhealthy psychological strategy," but it can be hard to pick up on.

Intuitive people see this for what it truly is immediately and know that this person is not someone they can trust.

2. They never keep their promises

It's always frustrating to encounter someone whose words and actions don't line up. But it can be difficult to notice when that happens if they make a promise and then fail to deliver on it after a significant amount of time has passed. Everyone has to let a promise go sometimes when their situation changes in a big way.

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But people who make this a habit are showing their true colors. Unfortunately, a lot of people aren't able to connect the dots and realize what's happening, or at least can't do so before they get hurt.

3. They focus on their image too much

Although we're often told not to really worry about the image we're projecting, the idea of everyone having their own reputation to protect is helpful for society as a whole. It gives us all a motive to cooperate with others and function as a group, even when it isn't easy.

This can easily be taken to an extreme, though. Plenty of people care so much about what others think of them that they start acting fake. Some folks are more sensitive than others to the people around them being inauthentic and saying whatever it takes to look good.

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4. They treat people differently based on their status

The idea of someone treating a server more like a servant while they worship the ground a CEO walks on has become a stereotype at this point, but that doesn't make it any less accurate. People's behavior is deeply influenced by their own and others' social class, so some people fall into this pattern without realizing it.

Since this is pretty common, some don't think much of it, or at least don't really notice it. However, the most intuitive among us always see this disrespect and make note of it when forming an opinion about someone.

5. They only care when it benefits them

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Being a nice person comes with a lot of advantages, like feeling more grateful and having stronger connections to others. Unfortunately, these aren't the things most people value the most. Instead of just wanting to make themselves and other people happier, they would rather do what benefits the way they look.

This means they're fine with caring about other people and their problems when it's good for them, like when someone important is watching. If it doesn't help them, they don't see any reason to help others, and intuitive people always notice.

6. They act like they're better than everyone else

Some people don't see everyone as being on equal footing, or don't want to fight for equality so we can come closer to making that a reality. These are the people who constantly make snide comments about others and put them down for no reason at all.

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People who fall into this category usually have a superiority complex, meaning they truly think they're better than everyone else. Some people adopt this mindset to avoid focusing on their insecurities, but that doesn't make it OK. Intuitive individuals steer clear of anyone who thinks this way.

7. They don't take responsibility

No one really likes to admit they were wrong and accept blame, even if it's the right thing to do. Pointing the finger at someone else isn't fair, but it can feel easier because it doesn't become personal.

Someone who is able to take responsibility for their actions, good and bad, shows that they have a high level of maturity and they aren't afraid of their flaws. It goes a long way, and when people notice it never happens for someone, they see it as a major red flag.

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8. They ignore people who tell them no

Some people heard the old adage to "never take no for an answer" and took it a little too seriously. Instead of respecting when someone says "no" and sets a boundary, they think they can cross the line that's been established. It may apply to others, but not them.

Boundaries are actually essential to everyone's mental health, and people might have really deep reasons for the ones they set, so they aren't something that should be ignored. In a world full of people-pleasers, it's hard for a lot of people to say no, so they deserve respect when they do.

9. They like to make others uncomfortable

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Is there really anything worse than someone who hurts people's feelings or puts them in embarrassing situations because they actually enjoy it? As messed up as it sounds, there's a German word for that. "Schadenfreude" refers to feeling happy when another person is hurting.

This seems to be more common than ever in our increasingly divided society, but thankfully, there are still lots of people out there who would never find amusement in someone else's discomfort or intentionally hurt them. Anyone who does is not a good person.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.