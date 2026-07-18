People Who Actually Have Their Lives Together Usually Keep 10 Things In Their Homes

Sometimes, the most private, unsuspecting people are actually doing the best. It might seem counterintuitive at times, but it's obvious they don't need to brag about their success to feel secure.

The kinds of routines they follow and the things they keep at home speak for themselves, even if you'd never actually think they have their life together in any other setting.

When people keep these things in their house, you'd never think they actually have their life together

1. Foods they enjoy

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A good diet doesn't revolve around restriction, but around eating healthily, and it's seriously important for a good life. However, understanding what kinds of foods you should eat and having the resources to keep them stocked at home are luxuries.

Even if someone doesn't seem like they're the picture of success or stability out in the world, if you notice a fridge that's carefully curated and a pantry that speaks to someone's health in their home, they've got part of their life together.

They've invested financially in purchasing groceries that work for them, or they've figured out how to make it work. Either way, these kinds of investments in health at home speak to their success.

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2. A unique and personal closet

Our clothes don't just tell the world who we are, they also serve as an outlet to express ourselves and boost our confidence. Self-esteem is also such an important factor in shaping life satisfaction, so if someone's closet and style feed into their confidence, everything shifts for the better.

A stylish closet with trendy items rarely tells you that someone has their life together. They might have a lot of disposable income, but could be miserable. But if their closet is thoughtfully crafted around their unique sense of self, and they have the resources to maintain it, they're better off on so many levels.

3. An updated calendar

Most successful people use paper calendars and planning supplies, not because they don't enjoy digital tools but because they're intentional. Everything has a very specific purpose and place, especially at home, where visual cues and clutter are important to manage.

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Experts from Columbia Business School agree that these paper options also tend to make people more productive. Yes, it takes more time and sometimes more effort, but curating these visible reminders of things to look forward to creates a clear picture of someone who truly has their life together.

4. Intentional decor and greenery

You can tell when someone's put a lot of time and effort into their living space, but it's usually more interesting if you get a vibe of someone's identity and personality the second you walk in. Someone with their life together curates a home that reflects who they are.

Whether it's the books they have scattered around or the furniture they choose, everything points to their lifestyle. Even with a busy life or a chaotic schedule, the people who have their lives together make an effort to invest in a living space that supports their needs and makes them feel at "home."

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5. Hobbies out in the open

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Whether it's a clearly used guitar or a puzzle spread out over a table in the living room, someone's evidence of hobbies is a sign that they probably have their life together. Even if these habits and rituals are taking place alone in their personal space, they point to someone's biggest luxury: free time.

Having hobbies is tied to happiness and well-being, but having the free time to indulge in them is a luxury in itself. So, if someone's lucky enough to have the freedom of time, and also hobbies that they can actually invest in and spend time doing, they're probably more put-together than it seems.

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6. Yoga mats

Even if they're not doing yoga actively at home, having a space where movement feels comfortable and natural is key. So, the next time you walk in someone's home and they have a mat rolled out somewhere that's clearly being used, take note.

It's these small moments where we ground ourselves, away from a computer or our phones, that bring peace. Even if they're not sweating or following a yoga flow, small rituals like meditating or just sitting on the mat quietly for a few moments can bring a kind of peace that most people miss.

7. Well-used journals

On top of improving mental health and relieving stress, journaling or keeping a diary also boosts memory and other cognitive abilities. While most people have a journal of sorts somewhere in their home, it's the people who regularly use them as tools for their well-being that clearly have their lives together.

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Whether it's a space to jot down notes or "brain-dump" all their complex thoughts, it's the happiest, most peaceful people who make an effort to journal regularly.

8. Comfortable spaces without screens

If someone's TV or computer screen feels like the center of their home, there's a good chance that it's become a crutch. In favor of hobbies or connecting with people, they rely on the TV for comfort.

But someone who actually has their life together doesn't need these distractions to feel calm and safe. They can sit in a comfortable spot on the couch without a screen grabbing their attention. Their living space feels designed for connection and relaxation, instead of being for TV only.

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9. A comfortable bedroom

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Sleep is an incredibly important, yet severely underestimated part of living the good life. It's usually the most well-rested people who live the best lives, regardless of their situation. They have the mental capacity to handle adversity. They feel good in their bodies. They're not constantly coping with exhaustion.

People who have their life together usually have the best bedrooms that are focused on their comfort. That's where the magic happens: getting a good night's rest.

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10. Sentimental items and decor

Whether it's family photos nicely framed or a plant that's been with them for years, sentimental people who invest in a thoughtful home are happy. While it might not seem like the most perfect determining factor of someone living their best life, it's more powerful than we realize.

Not only do these kinds of homes combat loneliness and offer people a sense of belonging, but they also create safety and security that everyone needs to unwind after hard, stressful days.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.