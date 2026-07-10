People With Exceptionally Calm Minds Usually Have 9 Super Specific Things In Their Home

Protecting your peace has a misleading meaning in pop culture, but people with truly calm minds are doing just that.

In their lives, minds, routines, and living spaces, everything is curated for their peace. They’re not peaceful people with exceptionally calm minds because they avoid struggle and set unsustainable boundaries. They’re peaceful people because they know what’s worth their time and what’s not. The kinds of things they keep in their homes are just another reflection of that.

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If someone has an exceptionally calm mind, they likely have these specific things in their home

1. At least 3 journals

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Most of the time, someone with an exceptionally calm mind has a million filled journals lying around their home, all of which have been picked up and used more times than we can count.

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When a person with a truly calm mind chooses to write in a journal, it’s not to perform for anyone or try to create a narrative about their life. They simply want to reflect on their thoughts and feelings at another time. They don’t need to find a solution for every problem or a reason for every feeling. Most of the time, they’re just brain-dumping to relieve stress and let things go.

Yes, they might go back and reflect on things or piece together experiences that make sense of their struggles, but their journals are truly a tool to make their minds a happier, more peaceful place to live. With every diary entry they make, they open up an avenue to protect their health.

2. A phone nook

Some people do have a literal nook built into their den or another living space in their home, but in many cases, it is a symbolic space where they set their phone down as a statement that they are currently offline. Stashing their phone in a charging bay or a dedicated drawer is a way to give themselves a digital detox. Whether they leave their phones there for a few hours or a few minutes before bed, the happiest people know how to separate themselves from their digital lives.

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They don’t stay constantly available online for notifications, unexpected phone calls, work emails, and draining news headlines. Instead, they enjoy analog hobbies and social time that offer a break from the draining habits surrounding cell phones.

3. Gifts and luxury items they actually use

Having luxury items at home isn’t necessarily a hallmark of a peaceful person, but having nice things scattered around the home that you actually use and enjoy might be. Whether it’s a hand-dipped candle they got for their birthday or a pair of high-quality silk pajamas that most people would keep tucked away in their drawer, people who live the most peaceful, calm lives don’t wait for special moments to use their nicest things.

These people indulge themselves on mundane weekday evenings because they believe that every day is a special occasion with something to enjoy or be grateful for.

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4. Soft, ambient lighting

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When you’re sitting in your safe space in the evening with blaring, white LED overhead lights, you may be creating unnecessary stress for your mind without realizing it. In contrast, people with a sense of peace built into their home routines opt for softer, more ambient lighting.

With the perfect lamp shade in the corner or a candle to create a vibe in their bedroom, they romanticize moments of relaxation by setting the mood with lighting first.

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5. Open windows

Even if it’s a seriously undervalued habit, especially for Americans obsessed with using air conditioners in the summer, opening a window is a power move for cultivating peace. All the fresh air and good energy of the natural world get introduced into your space, simultaneously cleansing stagnant, bad energy and offering natural light that boosts mental health.

Even if they’re doing something else while enjoying the sounds of nature and fresh air coming in through an open window, the most peaceful, calm people often appreciate this ritual.

6. Poorly made art that they created themselves

It might sound like I’m making fun of someone that I’m jealous of right now by including “poorly made” in my description of their self-made art and other creative projects. However, it serves a purpose. I promise.

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When we remove the expectation to create something perfect or amazing, we ruin the joy of just creating. Making art, painting, writing expressively, and doing creative hobbies at home is even more powerful and energizing when we can simply enjoy them in the moment without expectation.

The calmest, most peaceful people have poorly made art they created around them because they’re not in the business of judging themselves. They know that being creative benefits their happiness and lowers their stress levels, so what anyone else thinks of it doesn't even begin to matter.

7. An uncluttered space

Even if it’s just a small space in their bedroom or a corner of a shared space dedicated to relaxing, calm people make sure to clean and declutter at least some of their homes. It doesn’t have to be the entire home. In fact, some clutter can be important for creativity and imagination, but a clean environment also allows the brain to fully unwind.

Even the process of decluttering a space, while annoying and burdensome sometimes, can be a stress reliever. When a part of someone’s home is free of visual stress, they can truly relax without letting the anxiety of an overflowing laundry basket sabotage their ability to do so.

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8. Stuffed animals

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Not every peaceful person has stuffed animals. Despite being a connoisseur myself, I won’t lie. Some people think it's strange. However, the meaning and sentimental nature behind a stuffed animal, the nostalgia of it all, can offer many soothing benefits.

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Stuffed animals create a form of comfort, even on days when everything seems to go wrong and stress takes over. When someone has this cue to relax at home, they can set everything else aside. They're a physical manifestation of the peace they’re seeking, making it more accessible during moments of chaos.

9. Healthy, thriving plants

Having plants at home offers a range of benefits for our health and well-being. It may sound “woo woo,” but it’s not. Bringing certain plants indoors and taking the time to care for them is powerful, which is why the most peaceful people always make space for them in their homes.

When you spend time and energy nurturing another living thing, whether it’s a plant, a partner, a little human, or a pet, you are indirectly nurturing yourself. Of course, people with thriving plants are getting all the benefits of having greenery around, while also experiencing a unique kind of love with this piece of living home decor.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.