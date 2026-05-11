ADHD traits are somewhat misunderstood in many ways, not just between “strengths” and “weaknesses,” but also in how they manifest in different circumstances and people. We cling to a societal expectation and stereotype about who these people are, even if, in reality, they’re much more nuanced.

For example, many of the exhausting ADHD traits they deal with regularly are actually things that make people feel powerful in this era of our world. From extraversion to hyperfocus on niche interests, their personality traits are unique superpowers.

Here are 10 exhausting ADHD traits that actually make people more powerful in this era

1. They’re full of energy and extraversion

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Part of the reason why so many people with ADHD are at risk for fatigue syndromes and burnout is that they’re always operating on a higher energetic level. Especially when their energy and extraversion come in waves when they’re hyperactive, the draining feeling that comes after they take a step back can be exhausting as a cycle.

Extraversion is a gift and a curse in many ways for people who haven’t figured out how to healthily rest, because we get to connect with people and be rewarded by society for our social vibes, but struggle to keep up our energy levels.

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2. They have moments of incredible hyperfocus

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Many people with incredibly niche interests and hyperactivity have ADHD. They get hyperfixated on special interests for a short while, or they intentionally dive very deeply into hobbies or people they find interesting. In a world where convenience and comfort are clearly prioritized, it’s not surprising that a person with ADHD’s commitment to the things they find interesting is in stark contrast to the average individual.

They need to protect their energy and routines to avoid getting swept up in draining thought spirals and overworked routines. But, for the most part, they’re more well-rounded, thoughtful people because of their hyper-focused tendencies.

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3. They’re innovative, creative thinkers

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Strong ADHD experiences are often tied to more creative thinking patterns and innovative problem-solving skills. Their minds don’t necessarily work in the sterile, hyper-logical ways that their typical counterparts do, so it’s not surprising that they thrive in spaces where they can think creatively and be flexible.

Of course, they do need boundaries and intentional exercises to protect themselves from burning out at the hands of creativity in our analytical culture, but it’s still a superpower not everyone has.

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4. They’re very intuitive

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Despite living in a culture that tends to value analytical thinking and logical evidence around making a point, it’s not surprising that being an incredibly intuitive person and thinker is draining. When “I just have a feeling” isn’t a sustainable explanation for claims and decisions, people with ADHD who are inherently intuitive struggle to feel mentally supported.

However, in many ways, this is the kind of inner trust, emotional thought, and empathy that people need in this era of the world, rather than sterile, rigid ideas without any trace of humanity.

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5. They’re honest self-starters

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According to a study from the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry, the hyperactive symptoms that people with ADHD tend to cultivate are often associated with better proactivity. As an inherently important part of being a self-starter or adopting an entrepreneurial lifestyle, despite being exhausting, these traits often make people with ADHD more successful under the right conditions.

Whether it’s taking big risks or being impulsive in the right circumstances, they’re not afraid to go away from the grain and try new things without living constantly in stagnancy.

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6. They’re better multitaskers

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While the majority of people struggle with poor accuracy, efficiency, and focus when they’re multitasking, despite trying to get more things done, people with ADHD have a unique superpower around juggling a ton of responsibilities and obligations.

They’re far more flexible and can quickly shift their focus to different tasks, which allows them to not only get more things done but also switch between obligations and environments without needing a buffer to concentrate.

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7. They’re open to risk-taking

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While in many parts of our daily lives, impulsivity is not a safe or good behavior, like when we’re driving, when we’re being creative or trying new things, being willing to take risks and lean into uncertainty are superpowers. Luckily, these are some of the rare traits that people with ADHD boast, even if they can be exhausting at times for people yearning for stability or certainty.

From connecting people with ADHD in social settings to boosting their quality of life with novelty, as a study from the Journal of Attention Disorders explains, risk-taking isn’t always a bad thing.

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8. They’re great professional creatives

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While we often misguidedly condemn ADHD by focusing on collective weaknesses, like “time blindness,” the truth is that not all inherent traits are bad in these individuals. “ADHD also comes with a certain set of strengths, particularly when the environment is a right fit for that brain,” licensed psychotherapist Sarah Greenberg explains.

For example, being a little bit more flexible and open-minded often makes people with ADHD better freelance workers and creative professionals. They may not thrive within the confines of a traditional workplace environment, but in the right environment and situation, they have an edge over their peers.

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9. They absorb other people’s emotions as their own

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People with ADHD are often inherently more sensitive, both to stimulation and complex emotions, which shifts their empathy levels. Even though caring deeply about other people and soaking up their emotions as if they’re personal ones can be draining for someone living an already chaotic life, it’s one of the rare superpowers that people with ADHD boast.

While they’re often misguidedly labeled as “arrogant” or “entitled” because of their struggles with focus, time management, and social norms, the truth is they’re more cognizant of empathy and understanding with others than most realize.

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10. They put in a lot of intentional effort

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While many people overlook the importance of hard work and effort in today’s culture in search of comfort and convenience, people with ADHD sometimes can’t help but give all their energy to specific tasks and people. When they’re interested or engaged with something, hardly anything can break their determination and concentration.

Of course, boundaries with this kind of effort are important, especially for people with ADHD who have specific hyperfixations. They need to set their boundaries and protect their space for rest, even when they’re super excited about what they’re working on.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.