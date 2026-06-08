People with ADHD are often labeled as odd. Always fidgeting and walking around with their head in the clouds, people with this particular condition have gotten a very specific bad rep.

While they may be viewed as difficult to work with by many who aren't curious and empathetic enough to consider what's really going on, you might be surprised to know that having ADHD isn't all that bad.

From the outside, these behaviors may seem off-putting, but several things people with ADHD do that seem odd at first glance are actually pretty genius when you stop to think about it.

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Here are 9 things people with ADHD do that seem odd but are actually pretty genius

1. Hyperfocusing on seemingly random things

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If there's one thing about people who have ADHD, it's that their focus seems to be all over the place. According to the ADDA, "Many ADHDers experience brain fog due to their ADHD symptoms, which can include poor focus, impulsivity, or forgetfulness."

On the flip side, these same people become hyperfocused on random things if they find them interesting enough.

Whether they're searching out random historical facts or watching their favorite TV show, they sometimes become obsessed. They're often taught that this is a curse of ADHD. And while it comes with its fair share of drawbacks, being able to hyperfocus isn't all bad. Inspiring creativity, those who have their head in the clouds at times and glued to particular topic at others tend to be the most out-of-the-box thinkers you'll ever meet.

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2. Jumping between tasks

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People with ADHD frequently have difficulty focusing on one thing at a time. Always busy and multi-tasking, it's no surprise that an odd thing they do that's actually genius is jumping between tasks. It can be hard for them to stay on task. Always distracted and overthinking, they find that jumping between tasks helps them stay grounded.

It sounds counterintuitive, but people with ADHD need to be amused. Getting bored easily, they jump between tasks to ensure they get their work done on time. Is this an inconvenience for those who don't function the same way? Absolutely, however, it gets the job done, which is all that matters in the end.

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3. Talking too much

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We all love our friends and family members with ADHD. From their bright personalities to their quirks, there's nothing we wouldn't give to see them smile. That being said, it can be super annoying when people with ADHD can't help but talk a little too much.

It may help to know that overtalking, particularly when it takes the form of talking to yourself out loud, is a sign of genius.

Can it be frustrating to hear from time to time? Absolutely, but it isn't a crime. While it can turn a conversation sour, you'll never meet someone as honest and direct as someone with ADHD. Unable to keep their thoughts to themselves, they're less likely to hold their punches. As clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone, Ph.D., explained, "Being able to communicate about all aspects of oneself with a partner increases the relationship's level of intimacy."

So, should they pause every once in a while and let others speak? Yes. But at the bare minimum, you'll never feel lied to by those who have ADHD.

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4. Solving problems in unconventional ways

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People with ADHD don't play by the book. Whether it's solving math problems or working at their job, they aren't listening to whatever method people suggest. Their ADHD doesn't allow them to operate in life in the same way other people do.

According to ADDA, "Also known as analysis paralysis or ADHD shutdown, ADHD paralysis happens when a person with ADHD is overwhelmed by information, emotions, or their environment."

Unable to process things in the way neurotypical people do, it's no wonder they don't play by the rules. With only so much to work with, they find ways that aren't just good for them, but that are easier and more effective for everyone around them.

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5. Talking through ideas out loud

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Those with ADHD are often viewed as slightly bizarre. Engaging in odd habits, another thing they do that's secretly genius is talking through ideas out loud. Call them crazy, but it works. While it may make them look slightly off the wall, talking out loud allows them to tap into information that can't be analyzed by other methods alone.

Whether it's talking through a situation or gathering their thoughts, those with ADHD are better able to self-regulate because they can work through problems alone. Those around them might not always understand, but there's no denying that if someone wants good feedback, talking out loud is definitely the way to go.

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6. Constantly seeking stimulation

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People with ADHD get bored easily. Always looking for their next distraction, it's no surprise that they constantly seek stimulation. According to licensed professional counselor Ugochukwu U Uche M.S., LPC, this is because "ADHD brains crave stimulation — boredom creates emotional distress, not just restlessness."

As a result, what others find odd, those with ADHD view as a need. Pushing the limits and testing their own boundaries invites personal growth. As most people know, you can't truly function in life without pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone. So, even if it's odd to others, needing stimulation isn't as bad as people make it out to be.

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7. Getting obsessed, then moving on

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People who have ADHD are some of the most obsessive people you'll ever meet. Unable to control their stream of thought, they tend to get obsessed with something, only to move on fairly quickly. Whether it's a new hobby or extensive research, people with ADHD won't stop until their curiosity is satisfied.

While this may sound like a curse, being curious has never been something to shy away from. As most people know, curiosity is the spark that leads to greater knowledge. So, is it frustrating that they can't stop hyperfixating? Yes. But you'll never meet someone as well-informed as someone with ADHD.

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8. Losing track of time

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For people with ADHD, it's all too easy to lose track of time. Always in their head, they are particularly prone to daydreaming. While that can have its drawbacks, it isn't all bad. According to Walden University, "Not only has daydreaming been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, but it also helps with problem-solving and enhances creativity."

Allowing themselves time to work through problems and think creatively, those with ADHD aren't just calmer at the end; they're better thinkers. Having a solution to everything, you can thank their random daydreaming for that.

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9. Having a slightly messy environment

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On the surface, a messy environment may seem like a terrible habit. Feeling stressed and overwhelmed, many people know that messy environments aren't the best when it comes to a person's mental health. However, while it may not always be favorable, it is a sign of genius.

According to the APA, "working in a messy room seems to help them try new things and come up with creative ideas." This is why those with ADHD are among the most brilliant and creative individuals you'll ever meet. Sure, their kitchen may be a mess, but at least they make great coworkers.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.