Being someone who has ADHD means that their brain experiences the world in a much different way than others. Things can often feel so much louder and intense than people without ADHD even realize. In fact, auditory processing difficulties affect how your brain is able to interpret sounds and words. Some adults with ADHD may experience these because of differences in how the ADHD brain works. It's not that they're being overly picky and sensitive, it's that these noises can overwhelm their brain. The everyday sounds that make people with ADHD traits fly into a rage may seem normal to others, but feel like a sensory overload.

Even trying to concentrate while one of these sounds is going off can be quite difficult for people with ADHD. It makes it worse because there's no way to turn it off or ignore it. Their focus is suddenly gone the second they hear a particular noise. It sticks in their brain and keeps bouncing around until they're pushed to the brink. Even when it's just a small and harmless sound, it still makes them want to scream, so being able to identify specific triggers can allow for everyone to understand why something so small can come across as a bigger deal to those with ADHD.

Here are 11 everyday sounds that make people with ADHD traits fly into a rage

1. Nails on a chalkboard

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Just the screeching sound of nails being scraped against a chalkboard can make a person with ADHD traits feel extremely uncomfortable and eventually fly into a rage. It can sometimes leave them feeling physically affected. As it turns out, nails on a chalkboard can trigger an uptick in communication between a region of the brain involved in hearing and another region of the brain involved in emotions.

It's why the sound can be quite disturbing. The sound doesn't just make them feel annoyed, it spikes their irritation levels. They might find themselves actually flinching or even letting out a slight groan the second they hear it. It makes their jaw clench, and suddenly they're all tense until the sound eventually stops altogether.

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2. Pen clicking, finger tapping, and clock ticking

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These repetitive noises aren't just something that can exist in the background when a person with ADHD traits are trying to focus, because they end up taking the entirety of their attention. Each small click, tap, or tick of a clock completely overwhelms them to the point where it's hard to even tune those sounds out and get back on track.

It's like their brain suddenly finds that tiny rhythm to be the most urgent thing in the world. What might feel like something that can easily be ignored by others is not the case for them. Frustration quickly builds until their patience completely evaporates.

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3. Snoring

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Even if the person doing it has zero idea they're snoring in the first place, it can still be heavily triggering for those with ADHD traits. It isn't just a background noise they can tune out, it's constant and intrudes on their sense of peace and calm. Even if they try to ignore it and fall back asleep, it still triggers a visceral reaction.

Before they know it, frustration has mounted and it becomes a full-on rage. After all, snoring sounds mainly impair the sleep quality of the person hearing the snoring rather than the sleep quality of someone who is doing the snoring. Hearing snoring just makes it hard to concentrate and even relax. People with ADHD just end up hyper-focusing on the repetition of a snore until it eventually drives them completely up the wall.

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4. Mouth breathing

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The constant sound of someone inhaling and then exhaling loudly can quickly frustrate someone with ADHD. Suddenly, their calm demeanor turns into this simmering rage that causes them to quickly exit the room. Trying to even concentrate becomes next to impossible.

The sound of mouth breathing just feels too invasive for them. Their nervous system spikes and it makes it hard for them to relax. Even if the person isn't doing it intentionally, their brain can't help but classify it as a disruption of the worst kind.

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5. Anything that beeps

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Beeping coming from a microwave, oven, car, smoke alarm, or even just a beep from their phone can instantly make their blood pressure spike. For people with ADHD, repetitive beeping sounds can be so exhausting.

Putting on music or even white noise might help to distract from it, but their brain is still locked onto the pattern. Suddenly, their body and mind are both hyper-aware of each second where the beeping still happens. It keeps their stress levels elevated, making it hard to get back on task and concentrate.

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6. Unnecessary mouth sounds

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Hearing people chew loudly, smack their lips together, gulping, slurping, and jaw clicking can send someone with ADHD into a guaranteed fit of rage. It's almost impossible for them to focus on anything else once their ears pick up on someone just making loud noises with their mouth.

It can feel like this never-ending loop inside their head, and even the smallest of mouth sounds can grab their attention in a way that just feels relentless. They might be trying to have some time to themselves or even engage in a conversation with someone else, and the smacking and popping noises become all they can hear.

A British-based research team even found, through a study of 20 adults with misophonia, which is a condition characterized by intense negative emotions triggered by sounds like chewing, and 22 without it, persons with misophonia rated the trigger sounds of eating and breathing as highly disturbing while those without it did not.

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7. Whistling

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Even if someone is whistling quietly to themselves, it still captures their attention as if it's the only thing they can hear in the room. Instead of the whistling just being background noise, it completely captures their full focus and drives them into a rage.

People with ADHD can already become easily distracted, but something about hearing someone whistle constantly makes their brain just replay the sound over and over again, even after the person has stopped. They aren't able to just forget it or tune it out.

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8. ASMR videos

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Despite the fact that ASMR videos are supposed to be relaxing, it has the opposite effect on those with ADHD. Instead of feeling calm by listening to people whisper and tap the mic, it triggers them to feel a bit frustrated.

Science has found that people with intense reactions to sound usually have a structural difference in their brains. It's why they can go from 0 to 100 the moment they hear a particular sound.

Those with ADHD just can't get behind ASMR videos because of the way that it triggers parts of their brain to suddenly react. The combination of them focusing on the noises and the repetitive patterns makes them instantly tense up and even lash out.

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9. Foot tapping

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The repetitive sound of someone's foot tapping against the floor can quickly be a trigger for people with ADHD. Each thump of their foot against the ground is a clear distraction. Suddenly, they can't take their ears or eyes off of the movement.

In a way, their mind is anticipating the next one and that anticipation can be so exhausting. All of their focus is now locked in on the person who is tapping their foot rather than where it should be. It can make them feel as if they're losing their control over their own calm because the sound keeps resurfacing and pulling them back in.

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10. Repetitive sniffing, coughing, or throat clearing

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For people living with ADHD, there's something incredibly off-putting about being around people who are constantly sniffing, coughing, or just clearing their throats. It completely hijacks their focus and pulls their attention to every single sound the other person is making. One sniff might be fine, but having to constantly hear it every few seconds is maddening.

"People with misophonia often fear that their reactions reflect a personality defect or lack of self-control. Understanding the neurophysiological basis of the condition helps replace shame and bewilderment with a clear framing of the issue as brain-based and treatable," insisted Hamid Djalilian, professor of otolaryngology, neurosurgery, and biomedical engineering.

The more someone continues to do it in their presence, the more the tension will build until their patience is stretched to its limit. They might even lash out and direct their anger to the person doing it, even though there was no malicious intent behind it at all.

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11. Muffled voices

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There's something about muffled voices nearby that people with ADHD have a hard time ignoring. Even when they're not being loud, the hushed voices demand their attention. Their brain instinctively wants to know what's being said. That curiosity, though, can quickly mix with their irritation.

Suddenly, they're pulled into eavesdropping even when they don't want to be. It's exhausting because now their attention is split between trying to figure out what's being said and also trying to concentrate on the task they were doing previously. Even when the mumbling or muffled sounds aren't necessarily directed at them, it still feels like they need to be clued in.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.