Woman Asks If Other Couples Have ‘Assigned’ Cars Or Just ‘Grab Whatever Set Of Keys And Go’

Marriage is founded on partnership — you share your feelings, finances, parenting duties, and... cars? Well, that last one is up for debate.

A woman on social media insists that most couples have their own "assigned cars"; however, others online argue that sharing vehicles is an expected part of marriage.

After learning that another married couple uses their cars interchangeably, the woman questioned if other couples have 'assigned cars.'

In a post to X, the married woman, known as @bravesashland, asked her followers if it’s normal for married couples to share their vehicles.

I just found out a married couple I know doesn’t have assigned cars. Like they have 2 cars.. but one isn’t his and hers… they just wake up every morning and grab whatever set of keys and go??? That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in all my lives???? — Ashland (@BravesAshland) September 5, 2024

“I just found out that a married couple I know doesn’t have assigned cars,” she wrote in shock. “They just wake up every morning, grab whatever set of keys, and go? That's the craziest thing I've ever heard.”

"Craziness is compounded by the fact that one is a civic and one is a suburban," she continued. "How do you wake up and not know if you’re driving a shoe box or a tank???"

“I will not let y'all gaslight me into believing that this is normal,” she added over the noise of the passionate debate. “I will NOT!”

Sharing vehicles is rare but not unheard of.

Considering the lack of efficient public transportation in the United States, it makes sense that over 91% of households own at least one car. It’s not a preference but a necessity for working partners and families.

However, for households that own more than one vehicle — around 37% own two cars, according to U.S. Census Bureau data — are they being shared equally?

Although the original X poster might find it shocking, some married partners, like Kayla Nicole on TikTok, do, in fact, use their cars interchangeably.

“My husband and I have two vehicles, but we share them," she said. "There’s not a ‘his and hers’ vehicle… It’s a free-for-all situation for whose taking what vehicle that day.” Still, she acknowledged that she was likely in the "minority."

Most X commenters agreed that sharing cars completely is "rare," but admitted they will occasionally swap cars and drive their partner's.

“I have a main car and my husband has his,” one woman wrote. “But, there are times when one car is better … like driving the kids or fuel efficiency on trips.”

Especially for families with childcare responsibilities and various errands to run, having two cars that perform differently can be useful. While it might not be their preference, this kind of efficiency standpoint makes sense, even for married couples passionately opposed to sharing.

Other married couples argue they’ve personalized their cars to be ‘their own’ and wouldn’t consider driving their partner’s vehicle.

Most drivers prefer a personalized experience. They have their belongings in their car, their music set up, and their seats perfectly adjusted. Whether they’re running errands or heading to work, their car is one less thing they have to worry about messing with.

But if you're switching cars every day, these settings will inevitably get adjusted.

“Most people are deeply territorial about their car,” one person added. “It’s their space, their seat settings, their snacks in the glove box…. [Sharing] is living on the edge, in the most domestic, mundane way possible. I guess it’s a sign of a truly harmonious relationship if you can casually swap.”

So, maybe the ability to share cars is a testament to your relationship fitness. Or maybe it's "complete chaos," as another user suggested.

