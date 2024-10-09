My Worst Fear Happened On The Freeway — 'It Felt Like A Thick Gray Blanket'

After what seemed like hours but was only a few moments, I saw an exit and pulled into the nearest gas station. There I sat, trying to get a handle on my anxiety and fear.

While I couldn’t continue my journey up north, I still had to get home. Getting back on the freeway took all my resolve, but I ignored my fear and did it. Not going up north that weekend was lucky for me as I met my boyfriend, Andy, who easily navigates all the long-distance roads I now refuse to drive.

In general, it consists of fear of driving-related stimuli perceived as threatening or dangerous, according to a 2023 study published in Heliyon. Hence, the intensity of driving anxiety can vary significantly from one person to another, leading to different consequences. Some people seem to have specific anxiety about driving, whereas, for others, the anxiety does not seem to be limited to the driving domain but spreads to a broader scope. Drivers with moderate or extreme driving anxiety have reported that it affects their mental health, their quality of life as well as their quality of work

I have a freeway-driving phobia, but it’s not entirely limited to driving on the freeway; I also get nervous as a passenger. When triggered by someone pulling too closely in front of us or dicey weather conditions, I’ll grip my seatbelt or the panic strap by the window and tense every muscle in my body as if preparing for impact. I can’t tell you exactly what it is I fear.

Our weekend visit to my mother ended with her locked in her room, refusing to speak to us. All this because we didn’t want to give up our lives, move into my mother’s house, and take care of her. We got up early and were out of there by 5:00 a.m. We were sleep-deprived, emotional, and exhausted. We couldn’t wait to get home.

After stopping for a McDonald’s breakfast and getting gas, we hit the road — with Andy driving. We’d been on the road for a couple of hours, and while we usually had some music blasting for energy, we didn’t this time.

That’s when the Tule fog hit. For drivers, a Tule fog is a fearful sight. It’s responsible for weather-related fatalities in California, and driving in a Tule fog is like driving into an abyss. According to KGET chief weather forecaster Kevin Charette, tule fog forms when ground moisture, usually after a heavy rain, is present, and the air begins to cool, saturating the humidity and creating fog from the ground up. Overnight, you see the air cool, saturate, and form fog. Charette said the surrounding mountain ranges and high-pressure descending air between them trap the fog in the valley. There is nowhere for the mist to escape, so it lingers.

manoj_kulkarni | Shutterstock

While the fog had an eerie quality, there was also something peaceful and quiet about it.

As a backseat driver, I stayed alert as if our lives depended on it, and this time it did. The ghost-like Tule fog wrapped the car in gray. Nothing before us, nothing behind.

When the car drifted into the next lane, I knew something was off. I looked over at Andy and saw that his head was tilted to the side, and his eyes were closed. His hands dropped from the steering wheel, and his foot came off the accelerator.

Andy was no longer driving the car. Was he asleep? Had he passed out? All I knew was we were in a Tule fog and trouble.

“Andy! Andy, wake up,” I shouted. My heart pounded. Trying not to panic, I grabbed the wheel and directed the car back into our lane. I thought about shaking him awake but didn’t want to loosen my grip. Oddly, he had neither slowed down nor sped up.

Andy snapped his head up, grabbed the wheel, and slid the window down. He needed cold air.

“What happened?”

“You passed out or fell asleep, I don’t know,” I said. “Are you okay?”

“I’m fine, I’m fine,” he said trying to convince himself as much as me. The fog had started to lift and we stopped at the next rest stop. There, Andy stretched his legs, ate some trail mix, and we got back on the road home.

I’d come face to face with my fear — a car I was in losing control on the highway, but I’d handled it.