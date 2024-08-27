‘Entitled’ Customer Refuses To Pay Full Price For Her Groceries At The Store — ‘You Can’t Deny Me My Food’

Everyone encounters difficult people — it's, unfortunately, part of life. A woman on Reddit met one such person at her local convenience store and was shocked by the entitlement she witnessed.

A woman refused to pay full price for her groceries at the store.

"I just witnessed, quite possibly, the most entitled interaction of my life," the woman wrote in her post.

“I was at my local convenience store, talking to the owner’s daughter,” she explained. “I am in there almost daily so they know me.”

“In walks this woman, probably around my age, and she begins gathering items and dumping them on the counter, completely disregarding other customers who were already at it,” she recounted. “This goes on for a few minutes and then she goes to pay.”

Naturally, the cashier was not able to help her immediately.

“At this point, the clerk is serving someone else and this woman interrupts the transaction and states, ‘My items are on the counter so you shouldn’t be serving anyone else as I’m clearly waiting to be served,’” the woman wrote.

The other customer who was being helped by the cashier tried to say something kind to the new woman, but "this led to much huffing and puffing."

After finishing up with the other customer, the clerk began ringing up her items and placing them into bags. He informed her of her total, which was over $30.

“She tells him he will take $25 because that’s all she has," she recalled. "He tells her he will willingly take the $25 providing she removes sufficient items to ensure it covers her bill."

This shopper decided she was going to get her husband involved.

The woman was not happy with this at all and told the clerk, “I need everything. You can’t deprive me of my needs. Who do you think you are? I’m calling my husband.”

Luckily, the cashier was ready for this response. “The clerk doesn’t miss a beat and replies with, ‘Make sure he brings his wallet!’” she said.

“Out comes her phone and she’s scrolling furiously whilst repeating, ‘Just wait until he gets here,’” she continued. “Again, the clerk doesn’t miss a beat and says, ‘I have no other choice but to wait. My shift doesn’t end for another three hours.’”

The shopper got her husband on speakerphone, so the whole store could hear her conversation.

She told him, “Baby, I’m at this store, and the clerk is holding me and two other females hostage. You need to come and rescue us.”

Luckily, her husband didn’t fall for her trap. “You can’t really be held hostage and be allowed to use your phone,” he told her. “So either you didn’t have enough money, or you’re trying to buy alcohol without [an] ID.”

“Her husband then says, ‘If you leave the chips, candy, and soda behind, that you don’t need, and that we have more than enough of in the house, I’m sure you’ll have enough money,’” the Redditor continued.

The shopper was attempting to steal.

While the entitled woman may have believed that she was completely justified in demanding to pay less for her groceries than their cost, what she attempted to do was steal.

Cornell Law School defined stealing, or theft, as “the taking of another person’s personal property with the intent of depriving that person of the use of their property.”

In this case, this woman wanted to take what was the personal property of the store and its owner. No matter what excuse she could come up with, that is illegal.

The clerk was right to stand his ground, and the husband was right to not put up with his wife’s games.

