People Who Seem To Live Truly Charmed Lives Usually Have These 11 Things In Their Home

When someone seems to be living a charmed life, it’s rarely just a coincidence. People with great luck usually live in spaces that energetically invite good things. Their homes are attuned to flow and receptivity.

Lucky people arrange their space to support spiritual alignment, consciously or intuitively. These practices come from traditions like feng shui and ancestral wisdom about how one's physical environment affects one's inner and outer world.

Things people with incredibly lucky lives usually have in their home:

1. A front door that’s clear and welcoming

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In feng shui, the front door is considered the mouth of chi. It’s the portal through which life force energy enters your home. If blocked or cluttered, it can symbolically shut off opportunities and abundance.

Feng shui expert Martin Whitmore emphasizes the significance of the front door, stating, "A strong and inviting front door holds the key to ushering in positive energy and promoting the harmonious flow of qi, the life force that brings abundance and tranquility."

Lucky people tend to have a front door that feels open and cared for. That might mean swept steps, a working light, a fresh doormat, or even just the door opening all the way. It invites new energy in and, more importantly, signals that the person is ready to receive. You can’t receive luck when the entrance to your life is energetically closed.

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2. A place where they feel completely safe to rest

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Abundance can’t be received in a body that’s constantly in survival mode. That’s why spiritually aligned spaces prioritize rest, not just productivity. In feng shui, the bedroom is one of the most important areas for creating energetic stability, because it governs your health and relationships.

From a scientific perspective, the quality of our sleep environment significantly impacts our emotional regulation and overall health. Research indicates a direct link between sleep and emotion. Poor sleep can impair emotional regulation, and heightened emotional states can disrupt sleep patterns.

To add to that, the design and layout of the bedroom can affect the quality of a person's rest. Considering factors like bed placement and layout, a carefully designed bedroom can enhance the quality of rest and address sleep-related disorders.

Lucky people often prioritize softness and emotional safety in their sleep space. Whether it’s cozy bedding or just keeping work devices out of the bedroom, they create a nervous system-friendly environment because peace is magnetic. The more grounded you are at home, the more open your field is to positive change.

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3. Meaningful objects that they love

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Feng shui emphasizes surrounding yourself with items that lift your qi, which is your personal energy field. Every object carries an energetic memory.

Feng shui expert Lillian Too cautions against displaying items with unknown histories, such as antiques, noting, "The danger with displaying antiques in the home is that you are unlikely to know the luck of the people who last owned the piece, or the quality of the Chi that still clings to the antique."

Similarly, Derelle Ball emphasizes the connection between our thoughts and the energy in our spaces: "Where the mind goes, Qi follows." This suggests our mental focus and surrounding objects are linked and influence our energy.

Lucky people tend to keep sentimental or joyful objects in plain sight, like a photo that makes them smile.

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4. A candle or some scent they love

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In spiritual practices, including Chinese medicine, scent cleanses energy and marks sacred space. Fire-based tools like candles or incense also bring yang energy into a home, activating and refreshing stagnant areas.

Research has shown that certain scents can have a huge impact on our emotional well-being. Inhaling essential oils like lavender and chamomile has even been found to decrease depression.

From a feng shui perspective, burning incense is believed to purify spaces and attract positive energy. Specific scents, such as sandalwood and lavender, are traditionally used for their calming and stress-relieving properties.

Lucky homes tend to smell intentional. Lighting a candle or burning incense is a ritual that resets the energetic tone and signals to the Universe that you are ready for abundance.

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5. Uncluttered kitchen counters

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In feng shui, the kitchen represents nourishment and prosperity. A cluttered kitchen, especially the counters and stove, is believed to block financial flow and physical vitality. Feng Shui Your Way writes that keeping your kitchen clean and in good working order can help attract financial prosperity.

Lucky people don’t necessarily cook every day, but they keep their counters clear enough to choose to. The openness symbolizes mental clarity and capability. In spiritual terms, a clear counter is a promise to your future choices. When it’s clean, you’re energetically saying that you trust yourself to begin.

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6. One space that’s just for them

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Whether it’s a reading nook or a drawer of private keepsakes, having something that’s yours alone is vital for self-empowerment. In feng shui, the kun area of your home (the back right corner) governs self-worth and relationships. Lucky people often unconsciously honor that by claiming space.

Psychological research also highlights the importance of personal space for mental health, beyond feng shui. Creating a special space just for you can boost your emotional well-being and help you develop a strong sense of self. A study by Justin Ames Gamache at the University of Phoenix highlights that keeping certain parts of our lives private can really boost our emotional well-being and help us maintain a better sense of self-identity.

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7. A mirror they like looking into

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Mirrors are powerful in feng shui. They double the energy of whatever they reflect. If they’re perfectly placed, they can increase abundance.

From a psychological perspective, mirrors are crucial in shaping our self-perception. Allen Weng writes that the image reflected in the mirror often becomes our main way of assessing ourselves, shaping how we think and feel about our appearance.

When a mirror reflects a version of yourself you love, it becomes an energetic affirmation. Lucky people often keep their mirrors clean and in places where they reflect something positive.

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8. A plant that’s alive and thriving

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In feng shui, plants are considered living qi. A healthy plant increases a person's vitality and optimism.

Beyond their symbolic significance, research indicates that interacting with indoor plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress. A study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology found that active engagement with indoor plants led to lower blood pressure and feelings of comfort compared to computer-based tasks.

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9. An organizational system that works

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Feng shui encourages you to feel out what works in your unique space, not just follow rules blindly. Lucky people often use unconventional systems to keep their home tidy and attract abundance, like hanging keys on a nail.

The Simple Home Project explained that establishing easy-to-maintain organizing systems helps reduce friction in daily life, aligning with feng shui principles to create a harmonious environment.

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10. Something they haven’t outgrown yet

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In spiritual traditions, anchoring to your inner child or higher self is essential to magnetism. You are most powerful when you’re emotionally integrated and carry the memory of who you’ve been.

Psychologically, these cherished items function as "transitional objects," a concept introduced by pediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott. Transitional objects, such as a childhood toy, provide comfort and help develop independence and emotional resilience.

Lucky people often keep one item that connects them to the magic of childhood. It’s a talisman that attracts miracles.

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11. A door that closes fully and peacefully

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In feng shui, doors are all about boundaries. A door that slams or gets stuck symbolizes tension around endings. A door that closes smoothly, on the other hand, represents graceful closure and self-respect.

Design expert Bobby Berk noted, "If your door squeaks, gets stuck, or doesn't open easily, fix it. Energy doesn't want to deal with that annoyance!"

People living charmed lives take care of their homes and that includes doors. You can’t welcome luck into your life if you don’t know how to close the door on what drains you. And when your physical doors work, your emotional boundaries tend to follow.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.