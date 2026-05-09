4 Things In Someone's Home That Instantly Reveal They Have Unusually Bad Luck, According To Feng Shui

According to feng shui, since some things in the home influence how lucky you are, there are a few things that instantly reveal someone has unusually bad luck.

Your home is supposed to be a sanctuary. The way you maintain it is a reflection of you and the things going on in your mind. It's easy for life to get in the way of taking care of your home, whether it's financial constraints keeping you from upkeep or simply letting the clutter get the better of you.

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However, according to the ancient practice of feng shui, that's something you're going to want to start paying more attention to. Because what you choose to fill your sanctuary space with may be impacting your luck and not in a good way.

Here are 4 things in someone's home that reveal they have unusually bad luck, according to feng shui:

1. A cluttered entryway

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The entryway is the first impression people get when coming into your home. Having strewn shoes lying around the entrance, opened packages and mail, unfolded clothes, and other disorganized items creates a mess both physically and spiritually.

On average, Americans spend around 18 hours in their homes per day, including sleep. You want to have a peaceful environment to spend your time in, one that will not further any stress that you may already be dealing with.

"If you come home to a cluttered house, your mind immediately takes on that energy," says Heather Askinosie, a holistic healer and feng shui expert.

Your entryway is also parallel to your front door, which is important to maintain by feng shui rules. Your energy and the positive opportunities you receive are directly correlated to the flow of chi through your door. It is also recommended that homeowners place a red doormat outside their doors in order to attract fortune and success.

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It is also recommended that you are mindful of mirror placement and lighting; mirrors being directly across from the door will cause chi to bounce back out the door, but you still want to create atmospheric lighting that is both warm and natural.

2. A raised toilet

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Whether it's the powder room or the ensuite personal bath, it's important to keep the toilet lid closed when not in use. Feng shui rules state that a lifted toilet lid will cause good fortune and wealth to escape. The toilet is essentially a drain, and it can cause prosperity to flow out of your life just like water.

Not only that, but having the seat closed is a lot more pleasing to look at. It'll make your bathroom look a lot more inviting, especially when it comes to guests. The bathroom is already a vulnerable place, so it's best to be mindful of the little details of maintenance.

3. A mirror facing the bed

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A bedroom is meant for rest and intimacy. Having a mirror across from a bed will bounce energy off it and create tension in the room, making it harder to unwind. According to Feng Shui consultant Laura Cerrano, you must be careful where to place mirrors because "mirrors double what they project".

The heaviness of a mirror can also weigh on you spiritually if placed above your bed, so she recommends that many of her clients not have one in the bedroom at all. The best places for a mirror are in hallways, to amplify natural light; in the living room; or in a closet, so the energy is contained.

4. Pictures on a fireplace mantle

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A lot of people put pictures of their loved ones on top of their mantles, showcasing sweet memories in order to spruce up the place. Unfortunately, according to feng shui, placing photos close to a fire source could bring bad luck in the relationship department.

Fire holds a very strong energy that can negatively affect relationships with the people featured in the images. In feng shui, placing pictures above a fire can burn bridges and manifest resentment. Other things to avoid placing above the fireplace include religious decor, televisions and other technology, and mirrors. All of these activate energy that may create misfortune.

These practices within the home may seem minuscule when it comes to homeownership, but they can seriously affect your Qi in the long run. Having a clean, organized house with well-thought-out decor opens the space for positive energy to flow and refreshes the soul. It also just feels good to come home to a tidy home.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.