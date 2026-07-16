People Who Always Have Their Life Together Usually Keep 6 Important Things By The Front Door

I used to leave my house without my wallet all the time. It was a bad habit I just couldn't break until I learned to leave it by the door. Now, I haven’t forgotten it in years. This simple habit may seem small, but when it's applied to other areas of life, it will have big consequences.

People who have their lives together usually create a home environment that is intentional, yet still comfortable. To do this, it's important to align your organizational habits with your internal goals. For example, if your goal is to be healthy, then you may set out to go to the gym a few times a week, and leave your gym shoes in a dedicated location by the front door so you won't forget them. Sticking with this kind of structure requires a certain mindset, but those who do are all the more relaxed and successful for it.

Advertisement

People who always seem to have their life together tend to keep these important things by their front door

1. Their keys and wallet

As I mentioned earlier, I used to leave my wallet at home all the time. I've come to find that this is a pretty common habit, as I know a lot of my friends and family do the same.

However, I now leave my purse with my keys and wallet by the front door, and the people in my life who do the same typically have it all together. They don’t lose things often, and they are great with time management. Little habits that make your life a bit easier are key to a balanced life, which is typically linked to happiness.

Advertisement

2. The shoes they wear most often

pixelshot via Canva

This one seems simple, but we tend to forget it. Some people leave their shoes in various places throughout the house. But learning to keep your shoes by the door is one of those habits that will make your life easier.

Advertisement

It’s important to stay organized because it reduces stress and boosts productivity. It’s also linked to better sleep. So maybe think about leaving your shoes by the door next time you wake up feeling groggy. Not having to run through the house looking for them will save you a whole lot of time and stress.

3. Reusable shopping bags

Reusable shopping bags have many beneficial effects on the environment. According to CNN, using a reusable shopping bag just 10 times “offsets the environmental cost of dozens or thousands of single-use disposables.”

People with their lives together typically try to make good use of their time. They try to go out of their way to help others and the environment as well, and they have the time and resources. Keeping a reusable bag at the door is an easy way to make sure you always have it with you for your shopping trips, so you can maintain a good carbon footprint.

Advertisement

4. A full-length mirror

Africa Images via Canva

People who keep their lives well-managed typically take care of their appearance as well. They prioritize going to the gym and eating well, and they also make sure they have their own unique style. They keep a full-length mirror by their front door so they can make sure they look good before they leave.

Advertisement

They don’t want to project the image of not having it all together. These people understand that first impressions really are based on appearance in many ways, and wouldn't want to ruin it because they didn't notice their pants were stained before they left the house.

5. Reusable water bottles

Drinking enough water is an important habit to implement in your everyday life. According to Mayo Clinic, the average adult should drink about 11.5 cups of water every day, though this varies by person.

If someone has their life together, they make sure to maintain this healthy habit. They leave their reusable water bottles by their front door (another eco-friendly habit) so they can easily grab one before they leave and stay hydrated on the go.

Advertisement

6. Mail and packages

M_a_y_a via Getty Images Signature/M_a_y_a via Canva

Advertisement

Another good habit is keeping up with mail and packages. People with their lives together keep track of their mail in order to ensure they don’t miss anything important.

Although physical mail is slowly becoming a thing of the past, it’s not gone completely. Leaving it in one place is a good way to make sure you never miss a bill or holiday card.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.