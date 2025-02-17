Man Urges People To Stop Treating Joy Like It’s A Reward For Hard Work — ‘Happiness Isn’t A Paycheck’

We live in a world where grind and hustle culture is at an all-time high. With prices increasing and salaries stagnating, it's really not a surprise. That doesn't somehow make it okay, though. What's especially problematic is that as a result of all that work, society has pushed the notion that no one can be truly happy unless they are worked to the bone.

A man named Zack Herberholz begs to differ, however. In a recent TikTok video, he offered a refreshing and very much-needed perspective on life, work, and happiness that is an important reminder to all of us.

A man said people need to stop believing in the myth of joy as a reward for work.

For many, the idea of true happiness is tied to hard work. It's ingrained in American culture that joy is the by-product of wealth and success, so it makes sense that happiness is somehow linked to work.

We have been taught from an early age that if you work hard enough, you will one day reach a point where you can enjoy life. As a man in his 40s, Herberholz said this is a lie. He explained, "Work exists to sustain life, and we treat life itself like it's some sort of side quest." According to him, the moment we’ve been waiting for — the moment when we feel that we’ve worked hard enough to deserve happiness — never comes; sorry to break it to you. Instead of seeing happiness as it should be — a natural part of life — we've been made to view it as a reward for sacrifice.

This approach, as you can imagine, is fundamentally flawed. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky at the University of California, Riverside, reviewed countless studies on happiness and the psychology of happiness and learned that happiness is not a reward for success. In fact, it's inverted. Success is actually the reward for happiness. She found so much evidence to back this theory up that she wrote a book about it called "The Myths of Happiness."

Work is not life's purpose.

Another crucial point made in the video was regarding work-life balance. In today's world, we often put work at the top of our priority list and not the things in life that give us joy. Other top priorities, such as your health, relationships, and personal happiness, just become secondary concerns when you put work first.

This could lead to you feeling burnt out, inevitably neglecting the things that really matter. Herberholz advocated for a shift in perspective: Work should be seen as a means to an end, not the ultimate goal of our existence.

The obsession with work often creates a dangerous cycle where we convince ourselves that our lives are only worth living once we’ve earned enough money, status, or accomplishments. Herberholz challenged this idea. He argued that to truly enjoy life, we must learn to find fulfillment in the present.

The man said it's time to take back your time and your joy.

According to Herbherholz, the most rebellious act you can do is take back your time and free yourself from the grind. When the system wants you to be exhausted, miserable, and always chasing a finish line that quite literally doesn't exist, it's important to take a step back.

It's time for people to stop working tirelessly for others who don't care and focus on what truly matters: your time and happiness.

A tip of advice Herbherholz gave: It's okay to sometimes do the bare minimum at work if it helps you protect your peace. Doing this can help you free up time to pursue your own passions, which will bring you joy. The true act of rebellion in a system that thrives on overworking is to reclaim your time and happiness. Happiness is not a reward for hard work but an emotion we should feel every day. By changing your priorities and views on work, you can create a life that isn't all about survival but happiness and fulfillment.

