Showing Up To Work Early And Staying Late Won't Get You Ahead — But Here's 15 Things That Will

When it comes to taking your career success to a new level, there are some fundamental things you should keep in mind. No matter where you’re from, I’ve found these things that will get you ahead at work to be pretty much universal.

Read through the list and see what resonates most for you, as well as which ones sting a little or give you pause. Those are the ones you need to pay particular attention to.

Advertisement

They’re the ones you might consider giving some time, thought, and energy to. From this foundation, you can more effectively work from your "sweet spot" where your values, natural talents, and purpose all intersect.

This is the most powerful way to enhance your career success, increase your confidence, and overcome imposter syndrome, while also increasing your job satisfaction and well-being.

Showing up to work early and staying late won't get you ahead — but here are the things that will:

1. Chilling out

First, take a deep breath and chill out a little. You don't have to have everything figured out today.

Advertisement

2. Knowing your core values

fizkes / Shutterstock

Identify your core values and compelling "why." Then, align your work to these beliefs. The more aligned you are, the better your career will flow.

Advertisement

3. Being aware of the best use of you

Ask yourself: What's the highest, most valuable use of your time, energy, and talents over the next 12 months? A strengths-based approach can significantly contribute to career advancement by allowing individuals to focus their efforts on areas where they excel.

This can increase motivation, confidence, and better performance in their roles. Concepts like growth mindset and research published in a 2022 study on expertise development support this, emphasizing the importance of identifying and leveraging one's unique abilities.

4. Doing what you love

Notice what pulls you forward in your work and fills your cup — the things you do where time disappears. Then, find ways to do more of that, more often.

5. Knowing what's not working

Notice what’s not working for you and move those obstacles out of the way. Write down what you "do want" and what you "don't want" in your life and career as you move ahead.

Advertisement

6. Using your brainpower

If you’re bored, then you’re not being challenged, and you’re not growing. Do you want to choose growth or stagnation for yourself? Actively engaging your brainpower through activities like learning new skills, problem-solving, critical thinking, and creative pursuits can significantly contribute to success in various aspects of life.

A 2016 study explained that this leads to better decision-making, adaptability, and overall cognitive performance, ultimately helping individuals advance personally and professionally. This concept is often linked to neuroplasticity, where the brain can rewire itself based on new experiences and learning.

7. Being aware that failure is still learning

Learn from your mistakes and missteps and then move forward with those lessons front of mind while leaving the scars in the past.

Advertisement

8. Following the wisdom

Hang out with people wiser than you — learn from their mistakes, so you can avoid them.

And then, even maybe, leap-frog right over them to even greater success.

9. Being wary of false truths

What false truths are you telling yourself? What old beliefs and decisions about yourself are holding you back from achieving all that you know in your heart, you’re capable of achieving?

Here’s a hint: You are enough.

10. Being true to yourself

Live authentically. Find your way to share your gifts and unique talents with the world. Different is beautiful.

Advertisement

11. Giving yourself permission

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Full permission to be yourself, to listen to your heart and spirit, and to create a life you love. You’re worth it.

12. Knowing what’s needed now

What steps can you take today to move you forward in the direction of your goals and dreams? Identify the hard stuff and do those things first.

Advertisement

A 2023 study explained that knowing what skills are needed for a particular situation or goal significantly increases an individual's motivation, focus, and goal-oriented behavior. This leads to better performance and, ultimately, more tremendous success. Employees aware of the skills needed for career advancement are more likely to seek out training opportunities to develop those skills actively.

13. Doing some 'out of the box' thinking

Open up your vision to the possibilities that are all around you, versus what you think they should look like.

Notice where your fears are trying to fool you to stay inside the box as well.

Advertisement

14. Being invested in the game

Do you have an investment in the game? What’s your catalyst or carrot for moving yourself forward? Use this as a motivator and let it fuel the fire in your belly to help drive your success.

15. Choosing joy

Each day, choose the perspective that lifts you and motivates you from the inside out. As you find more joy each day, you’ll feel better and much happier, which triggers the happy chemicals in your brain (dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins).

All of which help to increase your confidence and well-being! And guess what? Other people like working with happy people, so create a win-win! You've got this!

Advertisement

Michele Molitor, CPCC, CHt, is a certified coach and hypnotherapist, and co-author of the book 'Breakthrough Healing.' She assists high-achieving professionals in reducing their overwhelm and reclaiming their self-confidence, calm, and clarity to create a thriving life and career.