The Simple Email Trick That Could Actually Get You Out Of Work On Time

With remote and hybrid work, many employees' homes have also become their offices, making it difficult to fully clock out. It's easier than ever to respond to work emails at all hours of the day, yet it is important to prioritize a healthy work-life balance.

One business founder shared a simple email trick that could actually get you out of work on time.

You may not have thought too deeply about your email signature before, but it's time you do. Many workers are utilizing this message to solidify their work-life balance and share the hours that they are on the clock.

Arianne Young, the founder of the virtual assistant business, “Not Your Average Girl Friday,” shared her brilliant email signature with HuffPost.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

“I respect boundaries around personal time, caretaking, and rest. If this email arrives while you are doing any of these things, please protect your time and wait to respond until you are back at work or at your computer,” it reads.

Young hopes that her signature will promote a healthy work-life balance for her team and any other employee who may send her an email.

“No one should feel handcuffed to their inbox," she insisted. "Nothing is truly that serious and we could all use a lot less email anxiety."

Other remote workers have enhanced their email signatures to establish clear boundaries and expectations.

Freelance writer Meg St-Esprit made her working hours known in her email signature after receiving a rather passive-aggressive message from a client regarding her response time.

“Please note I may be slower to respond to email in the months of June, July, and August due to the United States’ inability to provide affordable childcare for working mothers,” the mom of four wrote. After receiving some positive feedback on the signature, she later changed “mothers” to “parents.”

Some folks who saw my email signature commented on it, so I wanted to share. The US is the only developed nation w/o subsidized childcare. Adding it would increase our GDP over 1 trillion dollars. Not a handout — it’s a smart decision when facing a recession and labor shortages. pic.twitter.com/iZGLMg1PJW — Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) May 31, 2023

Even a message that simply states your working hours can help prioritize work-life balance and set boundaries with colleagues and clients. Workplace wellness creator Sumana Jeddy shared a few other ways to personalize your signature and "leverage it for your wellness at work."

“You can say something like, ‘My hours are not your hours. I'll reply to your email during standard business hours. If this is urgent, let me know in that subject line,’” she suggested.

Jeddy also provided a “playful” option for those with a more casual workplace culture. “Say something like, “I’m in my flow state. I will respond to your emails during my productive hours.’ And indicate those hours.”

Time away from work positively impacts employee well-being and productivity.

Many Americans struggle to break free from the corporate robot mindset, feeling as if they are failing if they cannot answer work emails within a few minutes. Yet, even the hardest-working and most successful employees need time to decompress and take a breather from their jobs.

Time away from all work responsibilities — meaning you don't check Slack or even glance at your emails — is vital. It prevents burnout, allows you to mentally reset, benefits your non-work relationships, and reminds you that you are a human before you are a worker. When you go back to work, you will also be more productive and able to focus for longer periods.

So, consider utilizing your email signature to ensure you get this much-needed — and much-deserved — time away from the office.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.