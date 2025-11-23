People who haven't reached a higher vibrational level often struggle to see the good in bad situations, which can turn their situations into nightmares. Miserable people are often only capable of seeing the negative side of things and love pointing out everything that went wrong, which is bound to attract more negativity into their lives. High-vibrational people, on the other hand, view the challenges life throws their way as opportunities to grow and learn. Changing your perspective and attitude can be very beneficial in how you view your life.

Because of this, there are several things miserable people complain about that those with a high vibe are able to be grateful for. Some people may not realize they constantly complain about the small, annoying things in life when they should really ignore them or try to learn something new from them.

These are 11 things miserable people complain about that those with a high vibe are grateful for

1. A bad date

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

Many people are often mad or upset when they come home from a date that went terribly, but those with a high vibe understand the importance of having bad dates. Some may think their time was wasted, but they should really learn to find a way to be grateful for the experience. Not only do they get to realize that the relationship would have never worked out, which helps them prioritize their time elsewhere, but they can also figure out what they liked about the date and what made it go so horribly wrong. From there, they can apply what worked and what didn't for their next date.

It's also not uncommon to go on bad dates, as one study found that 58% of people sit through them. One failed date can be a step closer to finding their person. Don't lose hope after a couple of bad dates.

2. Criticism

Thirdman | Pexels

Miserable people always find a way to complain, especially when they feel they're being targeted by criticism, whether from coworkers or friends. But people with a high vibe can turn that same criticism into self-growth, as it was probably intended. When someone refuses to acknowledge that they can do better on an assignment or that they don't have the best communication skills, they might put up a wall and assume that they're not being liked for who they are. In reality, the person who gave them that criticism probably really does care for them so much that they want to see them flourish into the best person they can possibly be.

Miserable people often don't view criticism as a positive thing and will probably do whatever they were criticized for ten times worse. In contrast, people with a high vibe can be grateful when they hear feedback. Those who want to work on their character and improve their work will even seek feedback.

3. Traffic

Life Of Pix | Pexels

There's nothing worse than having to sit through traffic after a long day at work, but people who are miserable will constantly complain about it as if the more they do, the quicker they'll get home. People with a high vibe will turn facing traffic into an opportunity to finish that audiobook or start planning in their head what they'll make for dinner. They plan to do anything but give in to the anger that fills the cars around them.

When someone decides to scream or honk their horn during traffic when no one is moving, it is counterproductive and can even irritate those around them, leading to a whole orchestra of honking cars. Traffic is often beyond our control, but anger and stress are not. Research has shown that music can soothe a driver by lowering their blood pressure. This type of miserable person should try putting on their favorite soothing playlist before facing the inevitable hour-long commute home.

4. Aging

Rido via Canva

People nowadays aren't accustomed to seeing what a real 50-, 60-, or 70-year-old looks like when they're scrolling through social media, thanks to Kris Jenner. Which is why aging has become such a "problem" that needs to be "fixed," and miserable people will immediately complain when they spot their first wrinkle or when their grey hairs start to show beneath their botched dye job. Those who have a high vibe aren't afraid to age, and even more so, aren't afraid to show that they're aging. They understand and accept the fact that it's a natural part of life.

It's actually been proven that people who dread getting older often experience more stress than those who don't mind it. One study found that having a positive mindset about aging can lower the risk of dementia, even for those who carry a high-risk gene.

5. Change of plans

Mental Health America (MHA) | Pexels

Miserable people will always complain when there's been a change of plans, which can be acceptable at a certain point, but when they keep making a fuss about it, it can start to ruin everyone's mood, too. People with a high vibe can come up with quick ideas to turn the plan around, not because they're quick on their feet, but because they're looking for solutions rather than sulking in the situation.

Sometimes, last-minute changes are often unavoidable, but determining the reaction and what the next steps look like can make all the difference. Embracing change as a training opportunity to stay resilient and nimble can shift one's perception of when to be grateful, even in situations where they normally wouldn't.

6. Being alone

MART PRODUCTION | Pexels

Being left alone can never be a good feeling for anyone, but people with a high vibe can turn it around and find ways to make their own companionship enjoyable. In contrast, a miserable person who constantly complains will never be able to change their mindset in unfortunate situations where they're left alone, which only makes their life more difficult than it needs to be.

A person with a high vibe knows that when they're left alone or ditched by a group of friends, instead of worrying about doing something that everyone is interested in, they can focus solely on themselves and what they want to do. Or if they find themselves single and start to feel alone, who's to say they can't take themselves out on a date at their favorite spot and strike up a conversation with strangers without the pressure of ever needing to see them again. Being alone and being miserable are two separate things that don't have to be interchangeable.

7. Rainy days

Anderson Portella | Shutterstock

Many may see a rainy day as gloomy, which impacts their mood, and people who are miserable will find a way to keep complaining about the weather. Those with a high vibe can find the light in every situation, even when a storm attempts to block it. A rainy day to someone who's grateful for everything is a cozy day spent indoors, bring on the hot tea and turn on the TV!

A rainy day can easily be turned into a day of relaxation. There's a reason why some people use rain sounds to fall asleep. It's highly therapeutic and soothing. Instead of letting a rainy day ruin your plans, take this opportunity to treat your body and mind, and relax on the couch for as long as needed.

8. Running into an ex

Samson Katt | Pexels

Someone who is always miserable will only feel even worse when they casually run into their ex. Instead of turning that interaction into an awkward moment, people with a high vibe can learn to appreciate how running into their ex helps them see how far they've come in letting go of all romantic feelings for them. Realizing that seeing an ex doesn't take them back to when they used to be together, but instead they view it as seeing someone they don't talk to anymore, is a healthy sign of growth, and being reminded of that can make them feel good about themselves.

No one is saying they need to stop and talk to their ex. Seeing them is enough to know where the feelings stand. If someone is overcome with emotions, it's best to avoid confrontation and address them once they get back home, where they can work out why they felt that way and what they can do to grow from the situation.

9. Losing a friendship

Liza Summer | Pexels

When someone with a high vibe loses contact with a friend they were once close to, or decides to drop a friend, they won't find ways to complain about it like a miserable person would; instead, they will find a way to be grateful for it. Being friends with someone for many years is an amazing accomplishment, but that doesn't mean that it's the norm. Losing friends happens when both people start to prioritize different things in their lives, and their lifestyles don't align anymore. Being grateful that they're not surrounded by people who no longer reflect where they are in their lives is why people with a high vibe can maintain a positive attitude when losing those who were close to them.

A 2021 study found that nearly one in 10 Americans has lost touch with their friends. Young women are often the ones most affected, with six in ten reporting that they lost touch with a few friends. Losing friends is part of life, and it shouldn't take a toll on someone's well-being.

10. Financial setbacks

Karola G | Pexels

Financial setbacks can be frustrating and stress-inducing. Being able to make light of it can make all the difference. Still, people who are miserable and find it easier to complain about things than to fix them won't be able to find solutions to these setbacks as easily as someone with a high vibe would.

When someone is in a constant state of misery and has nothing but negative thoughts to contribute, financial setbacks can trigger them to complain even more about their life. Having the courage to face life's consequences with a positive mindset can make all the difference in how problems are viewed and taken on. Why would someone rather sulk than create a game plan with the intention to get their life back on track with a smile on their face?

11. Everyday chores

Karola G | Pexels

Everyone needs to complete chores around their home to live in a healthy environment, and people who complain about having to do them every day are often miserable. People with a high vibe see everyday chores as an opportunity to refresh their space and, if a holiday is around the corner, spice it up with decorations. Some even blast their favorite songs on their speaker to make time go by faster while they scrub the toilet.

Everyday chores can range from cleaning the dishes to tidying a space after having people over, these are basic things that come with living in a home. Constantly complaining about cleaning that enhances the quality of their life shows that this person is not only miserable but also likes to stay miserable in a messy environment.

Taking a page from people who have a high vibe can make all the difference for those who always seem to be complaining about something. Both of these types of people live entirely different lives, and it has to do with how they perceive them. They could both be stuck in the same sucky situation, but only one of them will come out of it feeling good about themselves.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.