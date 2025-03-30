Social norms are never set in stone. Every upcoming generation has the right to decide how they want to live, even if it's vastly different from how older generations lived in the past. Change might not be easy to reckon with, but more often than not, it's for the best.

As much as older generations like to complain about all the things young people are doing wrong, they have a clear vision for the future. They're putting in the work to make their ideals into reality. There were so many toxic things millennials were forced to accept that Gen Z is boldly rejecting and, in doing so, they're making the world a better place for everyone.

Here are 11 things millennials were forced to accept that Gen Z is boldly rejecting

1. Going into debt for college

When it comes to higher education, being stuck with debt after going to college is one of the things millennials were forced to accept that Gen Z is boldly rejecting. Millennials went into major debt for their college degrees. According to the Education Data Initiative, 46.6% of student loan debt was held by millennials in 2022, and the average millennial owes $2,641 more than the overall average student borrower.

Gen Z has the lowest average debt balance of all generations, owing $22,948 in 2024. Still, one-third of student borrowers decided not to continue their education, due to student loan debt. Gen Z learned a valuable lesson from their millennial elders, and they refuse to accept a lifetime of debt for a college degree.

2. Unpaid internships

By the time millennials finished college, the Great Recession was well underway, which had seriously negative implications for their professional futures. Jobs were hard to come by, which meant that many millennials accepted unpaid internships, in the hopes that they would jumpstart their careers. They committed to working for zero compensation, which is something Gen Z is not willing to do.

Older generations have decided that Gen Z's refusal to work for free makes them selfish, but in reality, they're pushing back against unfair standards of labor. Work is work, even when it's part of an internship. They won't make six figures for being an intern, but they do deserve some form of financial recognition.

3. Hustle culture

Millennials were proud to be part of hustle culture, but Gen Z is rejecting the idea of being a girl boss, and for good reason. They don't want to rise and grind. They want a slow life, one that lets them explore who they are, outside of their jobs.

Even millennials, themselves, are starting to replicate the way Gen Z approaches work. A survey from Ford found that 60% of millennials would take a 20% pay cut for better work-life balance.

The survey reported that millennials "are opting to step away from the constant hustle of career advancement and are willing to accept the potential sacrifices that come with prioritizing their own well-being," which is a fancy way to say that they're tired of pushing themselves so hard.

According to CEO of SF Recruitment Saira Demmer, there's a direct connection between the housing crisis and shifting priorities in the workplace.

"For younger employees who don't see as close a link between the career ladder and their ability to get on the property ladder as previous generations did, the pressure just isn't worth it," she explained. "They are opting for less intense jobs that typically come with lower pay, but give them more time and peace of mind."

4. Wearing makeup to work

There were many things millennial girls bought into that turned out to be wrong, including the idea that they had to wear makeup to work to be taken seriously. They spent precious early-morning hours applying foundation, eyeshadow, and lipstick, all due to the seriously outdated ideas defining professionalism for women working in an office.

But of the things millennials were forced to accept that Gen Z is boldly rejecting, this includes these rigid beauty standards. Gen Zers know that their outward appearance isn't tied to how hard they work. They're forging a new professional path, one where they slather on some SPF before work, which is more than enough.

5. Burnout

Millennials were forced to accept burnout as a normal part of being an adult. According to burnout recovery coach Bethany Sadler-Jasmin, "millennials are burnt out, disengaged, stressed, and treading water daily."

Millennials bought into "the belief that success and fulfillment are tied only to productivity, career advancement, and material wealth," but Gen Z are actively refusing to accept that idea. They won't quietly accept the stress and tension that comes from working beyond their limits. Instead, they're raising their voices, speaking out, and demanding major changes in the ways workplaces are organized, to benefit everyone.

6. Feeling guilty for taking time off

For millennials, a major part of hustle culture meant wearing stress like a badge of honor. When millennials managed to tear themselves away from their desks, they felt an immense amount of guilt.

Leadership coach Tara Kermiet revealed that being raised as the "just push through it" generation contributed to millennial burnout. She described the "work hard, don't complain, just keep going" millennials mindset as a "resilience lesson [that] came without any support," noting, "It was only a matter of time before it wore us down."

She shared something that Gen Z already knows: "True resilience isn't just about grit or toughness. It's about knowing when to keep going and, just as importantly, when to stop." She concluded. "Real resilience should come with boundaries, with breaks, with a little grace for yourself. We're allowed to stop when we need to, to say no, to ask for help, and to put our well-being first."

7. The idea that they can 'have it all'

Millennials were forced to accept the idea that they could "have it all," which meant they were supposed to juggle a full-time job with full-time parenthood, and keep smiling the entire time. They grew up watching their boomer moms do it, and they put immense pressure on themselves to do the same.

But raising kids is more expensive now than ever before, and so is owning a home, buying groceries, and pretty much everything else that people need to do to survive. Instead of buying into the mindset that's pushing millennials to the edge of their sanity and capacity, Gen Z is rejecting it.

Gen Zers have first-hand experience of just how hard it is to get by right now, and if they need to lean out to be happy, they'll absolutely do it, without any regrets.

8. Stigma around mental health

In keeping with the idea that they needed to just push through it, the stigma around mental health is one of the unfortunate things millennials were forced to accept that Gen Z is boldly rejecting.

According to studies cited by The Annie E. Casey Foundation, most of Gen Z thinks that mental health is at a crisis point in America. They've arrived at that conclusion due to profound personal experience, with 80% of Gen Z more likely to report dealing with depression and anxiety than older generations.

Gen Z is working with mental health professionals at a higher rate than any previous generation, and they're more likely to talk openly about their mental health than older people are. For Gen Z, being open about mental health is nothing short of revolutionary. It not only increases awareness and acceptance, it creates more opportunity to access necessary support.

9. Pressure to get married

Gen Z is boldly rejecting the pressure millennials were under to get married at a young age. In doing so, they're redefining what it means to live a fulfilling life.

Millennials were forced to accept the idea of the American Dream. Millennials chased after the house in the suburbs with the picket fence, and many of them lowered their relationship standards just to get there. But Gen Z understands the value of working on themselves before diving into a relationship. More than that, they understand that being partnered doesn't always guarantee happiness.

10. Perfectionism

The need to be perfect is woven into so many millennial mindsets. While it's possible that being an over-achiever helped millennials at some point in their lives, the truth is, it's no longer serving them, and it's actually causing them serious harm.

"There are several ways that a need for perfectionism in your life seeps into your psyche and can wreak havoc on your sense of self-worth and self-esteem," certified coach Michele Molitor explained. "The result creates a nasty case of Imposter Syndrome that keeps you hiding out in the shadows for fear of rejection."

"When it becomes detrimental to your sense of self, that's when it's time to look your perfectionism in the face and dial it down to a healthier and more sustainable level," she advised, which is something Gen Z already has a handle on. They're well aware that perfectionism is the enemy of progress, and they're doing everything in their power to undo the legacy millennials handed down to them.

11. A 5-year plan

Millennials were taught to map out their lives in a straight line. They were forced to accept having a 5-year plan, one that outlined the direction they were expected to take. They were told that having a 5-year plan would prepare them for life's challenges, but in reality, having a 5-year plan just set them up for disappointment, making it one of the things millennials were forced to accept that Gen Z is boldly rejecting.

Gen Z knows that the world is too unpredictable to make such strict plans. Millennials held themselves to impossibly high expectations, but Gen Z is rejecting them. They're showing themselves compassion and grace, which is leading them toward healing.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.