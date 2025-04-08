One of the defining traits often associated with Generation Z, or those born between the years of 1997 to 2012, is their elite social consciousness. Many people from Gen Z are heavily involved in activism, spend their time raising awareness about critical social issues and demonstrate a strong commitment to social change.

Due to their heightened social awareness, many people in Gen Z already think they have life figured out. However, there is so much more than they have to gain a thorough understanding of. There are so many things Gen Z thinks they already know about life they haven’t even started to learn. However in time, they will.

Here are 11 things Gen Z thinks they already know about life they haven’t even started to learn

1. How to balance work and life.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

While Gen Zers are big advocates for a steady work-life balance, many of them are not quite sure how to even establish one since the younger half of Gen Z has not even entered the work force yet. While the idea of achieving perfect work-life balance sounds great in theory, balancing a career, social life, and self-care is often more difficult than anticipated.

Still, navigating through the concept of work-life balance continues to be a priority for many people in Gen Z. A survey conducted by Randstad, an international recruitment company, found that 76% prioritized work-life balance over pay while seeking a job.

Advertisement

2. How to handle adult responsibilities.

amenicl81 | Shutterstock

The oldest people in Gen Z are around 27 years old. Even though they were considered adults when they turned 18, they’ve really only had a few years of adulting experience.

Many of them will still be shocked to learn of all of the responsibilities that are tied with adulthood, including managing bills, taxes, insurance, paying rent, and budgeting in a way where they will be able to afford the bare necessities.

For many Gen Zers, entering adulthood will be a massive wake-up call, and they will learn it is so much more than going to work and cooking for yourself every day.

Advertisement

3. The reality of job market challenges.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Many Gen Zers are provided with the false idea that as long as they obtain a college degree in their desired field, getting a job will be a piece of cake! Unfortunately the U.S. job market has become more competitive and challenging than ever, with a significant portion of Gen Zers reporting they haven’t had much luck finding a job.

According to Fortune, over 4 million Gen Zers are jobless despite having a degree, and 49% report that they are having tremendous difficulty getting a job. And a McKinsey survey revealed that 45% of Gen Z respondents are concerned about the stability of their employment.

Advertisement

4. The complexities of mental health.

fizkes | Shutterstock

While Gen Z is big on mental health awareness, with around 84% of Gen Zers 84% believing that mental health is a crisis in the United States, they may not be entirely sure how to manage mental health long-term.

Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety need to be taken care of long-term, and some people fail to understand that they may encounter multiple setbacks, even as they thought they were getting better, or that they need to address the deep-rooted issues in adulthood that can be more challenging than they realize.

Mental health awareness is not just a socially acceptable fad. It requires facing your trauma head-on and getting the help you need, and conquering things you never thought you’d be ready for.

Advertisement

5. How to build meaningful relationships.

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

When you’re young, it’s easy to think you know how to maintain strong, long-lasting friendships or romantic relationships, especially if you have close friends or a romantic partner. However, when the challenges of adulthood start creeping up into every aspect of your life including relationships, you need to fight to maintain them.

Demanding jobs and family matters make it difficult to have the relationship with people you were able to maintain easily before, and unfortunately some are unable to weather the storm.

If Gen Zers truly want to maintain their relationships, they will have to find a healthy balance between professional and personal life.

Advertisement

6. The true cost of living.

Pormezz | Shutterstock

Since many Gen Zers still reside with parents and don’t have to worry about bills, they will never truly understand the astronomical cost of living until they’ve experienced it for themselves.

While the cost of living varies for each area, the average monthly cost of living in the U.S. is estimated to be between $2,500 to $3,500. This includes housing costs, groceries, transportation and personal expenses such as gym memberships and clothing.

Even if many Gen Zers are able to afford nights out with their friends and weekend shopping hauls when they are still living at home, they will soon realize that they may barely even afford to have three meals a day once they’re out on their own.

Advertisement

7. How to handle criticism.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Even if some Gen Zers feel confident about receiving feedback, they may not be the best when they get criticized. Real-world criticism, whether it be from a boss, teacher or a partner, can be more challenging for them to hear, and they may take it as a personal attack.

While Gen Zers are known for their big hearts, it often means that they are more sensitive to criticism.

Advertisement

8. The value of networking.

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Many Gen Zers believe that hard work alone will get them ahead. However, many of them underestimate the power of networking. Building relationships with those in your field is just as important for career success as dedication.

Research from Harvard Business University shows that professional networking is vital for career advancement, with those who value networking more likely to fill job positions over those who just send in applications.

Advertisement

9. The importance of delayed gratification.

Bricolage | Shutterstock

Gen Zers often grew up in a world with instant gratification, and they may think they can achieve their dreams quickly. However, this is not reality, and some of our goals may take time before they become a reality.

Say a Gen Zer wants to become a teacher. They will not just be handed a teaching job. They will have to endure years of schooling, interning, late nights of studying, getting all of the necessary teaching materials and interviewing for teaching jobs before they can land their dream role.

Through this, they learn that success often requires long-term effort and perseverance.

Advertisement

10. The realities of parenthood.

Kaspars Grinvalds | Shutterstock

Many Gen Zers may know of children, whether they work as nannies or babysitters, but often fail to understand the reality of what being a parent is like.

They often only see the chubby babies, laughing toddlers and parents smothering them with hugs and kisses. However behind closed doors, parenthood is often a battleground with goldfish crackers flying through the air, unhappy kids throwing tantrums because their parents forced them to wear shoes outside, and a fatigue they never even believed existed before.

A 2013 poll conducted by Gallup found that 7% of parents admit that they regret having children. The emotional, financial, and physical realities of raising children are far more complex than anyone can anticipate.

Advertisement

11. How to handle setbacks.

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Even though setbacks are a normal experience of life, some Gen Zers are ill-equipped to handle them. To them, setbacks may be perceived as a sign of failure and that they should stop trying.

While real life setbacks—whether personal, professional, or financial—can be far more difficult to navigate than expected, they should not be viewed as the end of the world. They are simply a stepping stone and a significant lesson in one’s journey to success!

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.