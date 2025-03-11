6 Cliché Boomer Phrases That Are Actually Pretty Good Pieces Of Advice

We’ve all heard those old phrases from our parents, grandparents, and older generations that can seem tired or overly simple. But when you really think about it, many of these so-called “clichés” hold real wisdom that can be applied to our lives today.

Sometimes, the simplest advice is the most timeless. Multiple Reddit users acknowledged this and came together to share their “old man’s” advice, which has stuck with them the most.

Six cliché boomer phrases that are pretty good pieces of advice:

1. 'If you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station'

Although this advice sounds like a travel tip, its meaning actually goes far beyond catching the wrong train. The wisdom here is about not staying stuck in situations that aren’t working out for you.

South_agency | Canva Pro

Whether it’s a relationship, job, or personal decision, if you realize you’ve made the wrong choice, it’s never too late to change direction. The longer you stay in a bad situation, the more difficult and costly it can be to backtrack. Taking immediate action to correct your course can save you time, money, and unnecessary stress.

2. 'You might miss what’s ahead of you if you keep concentrating on what’s in the rear view mirror'

This advice is for the ones who catch themselves living in the past. While reflecting on past experiences can be valuable, dwelling on them too much can prevent you from moving forward.

You can’t drive your car while constantly looking in the rearview mirror, and similarly, you can’t progress in life if you’re always focused on past mistakes, regrets, or what you’ve left behind. Instead, keep your attention on what lies ahead, and make the most of the present moment.

3. 'Do the right thing, even if nobody is watching'

We’ve all heard this phrase, and it always rings true: Doing the right thing is about integrity. Yes, it could be easy to make the wrong choices when no one is looking, but true character is built when you act aligned with your values, regardless of recognition.

This advice encourages others to have self-respect, honesty, and the moral compass to do what is right, not because you want to reap the benefits or attention it could bring. As life coach Ana Jorge wrote, "It’s easy to do the right thing when it serves us. It’s easy to be a model citizen when everyone is watching. But what about those situations where the right choice is the harder choice? The pressure from others to do the wrong thing. Our selfish nature to pull ourselves up, even when that means pulling someone else down."

She went on to say, "The integrity to do what is right, even when it’s not the easy choice. Even when no one is around to see. That’s what makes a human truly great."

4. 'Be nice to everybody you meet on the way up the ladder. You’ll see the same faces on the way down'

This timeless piece of advice is all about the importance of treating others with kindness, no matter your position in life. It’s easy to get caught up in ambition and forget the people who helped you along the way.

However, life is unpredictable, and you never know when you might find yourself in a situation where the people you once overlooked or mistreated might play a crucial role in your life again. Being genuine and good to others builds positive relationships and ensures that you have support and good will in times of abundance and when things are hard.

5. 'Always listen to your gut, even if you can’t explain it'

We have intuition for a reason and we should use it. Sometimes, our instincts can tell us things that logic and reason can’t quite explain. Even one of the greatest minds of all time, Albert Einstein agreed. Back in 1929, he told the Saturday Evening Post, “I believe in intuitions and inspirations. I sometimes feel that I am right. I do not know that I am.” But he went on to say that it's better to assume your gut feelings are true and test them later, rather than dismissing them because you simply can't prove them initially.

Yaroslav Shuraev | Canva Pro

This piece of advice highlights the importance of trusting your intuition. Even if you don’t have all the facts or can’t articulate exactly why you feel a certain way, your gut often picks up on cues and patterns that you may not recognize.

6. 'Make all your words sweet because tomorrow you may have to eat them'

It is important to recognize the power of your words and the potential consequences they carry. It’s easy to speak in anger or frustration, but those words may come back to haunt you later. This advice encourages you to choose your words carefully, keeping them kind and thoughtful, because once something is said, it can’t be unsaid. Whether it’s in personal relationships, at work, or in public, being mindful of what you say can help you avoid unnecessary conflict and regret.

Sometimes old advice still holds true even if the person dishing it out seems out of touch. While these sayings may seem like the kind of advice you’ve heard a hundred times before, they each carry a deeper truth that’s worth considering. Often, the simplest advice comes from those who’ve lived through enough to know what really matters.

So, next time you hear a “cliché,” pause and ask yourself: Is there wisdom in this? You might find that these old boomer phrases are more relevant than you think.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.