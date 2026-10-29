8 Things Boomers Were Taught To Keep Secret That Gen Z Discusses Right Away

Gen Zers are hesitant to connect with people out in the world, but it's not because they're unwilling to be vulnerable.

There are many things Gen Z is willing to discuss right away that other generations, like baby boomers, were taught to keep secret. So, they may struggle with small talk and don't always have a filter.

Boomers were taught to keep certain things secret, while Gen Z discusses them right away

1. Their money situation

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Money is still one of the more taboo topics that younger generations face, but they're much more open about speaking about it than their parents and grandparents were. They grew up on the internet with access to an excess of information, while older generations were socialized to keep these things private.

There was something off-limits about complaining about money or divulging personal financial situations. Today, though, many people don't have any choice but to seek support.

2. Mental health

Many older generations are still living with mental health stigmas that young people are working to destigmatize. It makes it hard for these older people to acknowledge they need help and actively seek it out, and it's also difficult for them to talk about their struggles.

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Unfortunately, asking for support by talking about what they're going through is the key to healing. Instead, they tend to suppress their complicated emotions and pretend everything is fine.

3. Family problems

Gen Zers are taking the lead in protecting their peace by creating stronger boundaries with their families. They're not afraid to bring up conversations about trauma, and sometimes even go no contact with toxic family members to protect themselves.

Boomers were raised with strong family values and were expected to hide these kinds of things. They avoided talking about family issues with other people, but Gen Z is taking a new approach to communication and healing.

4. Their exhaustion

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Boomers grew up glamorizing their burnout, largely because work ethic was at the root of self-worth. Being exhausted was a good thing and was often a sign they were doing the work that our hustle culture values.

But Gen Zers are far more likely to talk about their exhaustion right away, instead of tolerating it for the sake of proving loyalty. They care more about their work-life balance, and are focused on protecting their peace and well-being. They're not afraid to ask for help or say no, even if it feels like a weakness to boomers.

5. Political beliefs and values

Gen Zers tend to be more optimistic about closing the divide in today's culture than others. That's partially because of their willingness to talk about politics and personal values without a filter.

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With access to the internet early in their lives, they shaped their beliefs outside of the social norms boomers were taught to believe without question. Everyone is different, regardless of their generation, but Gen Zers do tend to be more open about their beliefs, even in conversations with people they've just met.

6. Trauma

Many young people are learning how to be more open about once-taboo topics like mental health and personal trauma. They speak about personal struggles with friends and are far more comfortable about it.

Boomers tend to avoid and hide from these topics of conversation entirely. Their self-worth was based on a misguided definition of strength. They were taught to suffer in silence, believing that strength meant not asking for help.

They believe that avoiding these topics and their personal issues is what makes them more valuable, mature people.

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7. Problems in the workplace

Boomers often enter the workplace with company loyalty at the forefront of their priorities. Compared to Gen Zers who are prioritizing their personal time and work-life balance, boomers have been taught to keep those needs secret.

They grew up with a "suck it up" mentality in every part of their lives, and it's only continued into their professional lives. They normalize and glamorize burnout, and avoid talking about personal or professional problems in the workplace. And they're resentful toward Gen Zers for setting the boundaries they thought they weren't allowed to set at the same age.

8. Their peace

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Boomers aren't just less likely to seek support themselves, they also internalize their issues and have more negative perceptions of help-seeking, in general. They may get offended when someone else talks about therapy or sets boundaries to protect their peace, as Gen Zers do so openly and often.

While Gen Zers work to put their peace over status or external success, many older generations are still wired to keep their own needs and desires a total secret.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.