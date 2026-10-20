People Who Grew Up In A Home Where Money Was Always Tight Usually Keep 6 Things Much Longer Than Necessary

Kids should be focused on being kids, but they still understand when their family financial situation isn't great.

For people who grew up in homes where money was tight and every cent was accounted for, they tend to make the most of what they have. So, as adults, they keep certain things longer than necessary, rather than replacing it or throwing it out.

Things people keep much longer than necessary when they grow up in homes where money was tight

1. Outdated electronics

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We live in a world where there's always a new electronic coming out. Between the latest iPhone generation or new Kindle color, tech fiends are always looking for the latest release.

But for someone who grew up in a family that worried about money, they're going to keep electronic devices for as long as possible. They don't have the urge to seek out the newest, trendiest thing.

Instead, they may have very outdated electronics like a landline phone or a DVD player.

2. Toiletries

If a person grew up in a frugal home, they learned savvy ways to save money. Along with buying name-brand items, they reuse or make their own toiletries.

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For example, instead of throwing out hand soap, they'll continue to dilute it, despite it reducing effectiveness. They may also continue to use makeup from the drug store after it has expired or use a toothbrush until the bristles disintegrate.

They'll rinse and reuse Ziploc bags to store their toiletries in, too. In fact, they're so used to making it work that they rarely buy anything new unless they absolutely have to.

3. Kitchenware

We've all been to someone's home and opened up the kitchen cupboards, only to find a bunch of mismatched plastic containers or Tupperware. For frugal folks who grew up in penny-pinching homes, these are a staple.

They were raised with a scarcity mindset and most likely never got rid of kitchenware, even if it was all scratched up. Along with containers, they still use cookware they've had for decades, because why throw it out if it still works?

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Psychologists say that growing up in poverty can follow kids into adulthood. When they live in stressful environments where money is extremely tight or even nonexistent, it can permanently affect their brains, making it harder to solve problems or regulate their emotions.

4. Furniture

Another common item people keep when they come from frugal homes is furniture. Even if the furniture is falling apart or is truly worn down from use, they're not just going to throw it out. It's usually because they have a scarcity mindset.

Someone with this type of mindset is focused on all the things they don't have enough of. It could be physical things or even intangible things like emotional support.

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Growing up with financial struggles may mean a person keeps this mindset as an adult. So, they keep old furniture for much longer than they should because buying something new just isn't worth it.

5. Dated clothing

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While young folks like Gen Zers are into shopping secondhand and don't want to contribute to fast fashion, people who grew up in cash-strapped homes do the same, though for different reasons. They tend to hang onto articles of clothing for much longer than they should.

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They're likely used to wearing hand-me-down clothing from siblings or family members, and will continue to keep their wardrobe despite there being holes or items being completely tattered. They know that clothes aren't everything in life, so refraining from purchasing anything new is fine with them.

6. Canned or dry goods

When people are raised in homes where food was something to be grateful for, they carry that mindset with them. For families where money was extremely tight, they may have relied on canned or dry goods, as they have a much longer shelf life.

These folks know that they'll never waste an ounce of food. Even if the cans are expired or they have other food at home, they keep them longer than they should, just in case.

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As kids, they may not have known when their next meal would be, so shelf-stable foods provided some security for them.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.