Boomers & Gen X Really Admire 8 Gen Z Traits Even Though They Usually Won't Admit It

Gen Z gets a pretty bad rap, especially from older generations.

While there are stereotypes about this generation, for boomers and Gen Xers, they also admire certain qualities of Gen Zers. They'll never admit it, but it might do them some good to be honest.

Things boomers and Gen X admires most about Gen Z

1. Their commitment to boundaries

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The term "boundaries" didn't become widespread until the 1990s, when psychologists started publishing books with the word in the titles. Therapists today love to talk about the importance of setting boundaries, but it's true.

Boundaries boost our well-being and help us tell others what we will and won't tolerate. And for older folks, what's cool about Gen Z is that they know what the term means and respect others' boundaries. For the most part, Gen Zers don't ask for much explanation from other people.

2. How they prioritize inclusivity

Gen Z is a way more accepting generation. People are allowed to identify however they want to and still be accepted. Gen Z is also more inclusive when it comes to race and, as a whole, are making conscious efforts to fight for justice.

Advertisement

With 36% of Gen Z students and graduates identifying as LGBTQIA+, and the majority of Gen Z workers valuing workplace diversity, this is quite an admirable trait. It's also thanks to the pioneers who came before them.

These older allies paved the way for people of all different backgrounds to be themselves. And older generations can agree that this makes Gen Z pretty lucky.

3. Their emotional openness

Gen Zers are incredibly open and vulnerable with each other. While boomers and some Gen Xers were raised to push their emotions down, Gen Z seems to have broken the cycle.

Most boomers and Gen Xers had parents or grandparents who lived through world wars and the Great Depression. They didn't have the emotional bandwidth to worry about their mental health.

Advertisement

But Gen Z doesn't believe in bottling everything up. Although they believe in hard work and resilience, they also think that doesn't mean you can't be honest.

4. The way they value little moments

Maria Markevich | Shutterstock

Instead of letting tough moments get them down, Gen Zers appreciate the small things. They've taken steps to "romanticize" their lives. So rather than getting mad at things out of their control, they stay positive. And it's something older people really admire.

Advertisement

According to mental health writer Allie Sadowski, "Romanticizing your life isn't about pretending everything is perfect or avoiding difficult emotions. Instead, it's about noticing the moments that already exist and approaching them with care and intention.”

5. Their rejection of fake niceties

Boomers and Gen Xers were used to being fake nice instead of causing a stir, especially in the customer service industry. But it goes well beyond retail or hospitality.

Gen Z doesn't like small talk and would much rather just cut to the chase. They won't go out of their way to say hello to someone just because it's polite. At the end of the day, they really just value directness.

Advertisement

6. The emphasis they put on friendships

Gen Z is dating way less than older generations did when they were the same age. In fact, 56% of Gen Z adults report having been in a relationship in their teen years, compared to 76% of Gen X and 78% of boomers. Even odder is that 75% of Gen Zers are currently single.

There are so many reasons for this, but one of the most admirable is Gen Z's focus on friendships. They put emphasis on long-term connections like this and really nurture those bonds.

7. Their focus on wellness maxxing

A new trend Gen Z has adopted is called wellness maxxing. Basically, they're prioritizing wellness. It can take many forms, including going to bed on time, or exercising and eating healthy.

Advertisement

They've also largely cut out alcohol. In fact, the alcohol industry has lost $830 billion in market value since 2021, and many believe it's because younger folks would rather have a night in. Older generations see this as Gen Zers taking care of themselves, and even though they would never admit it, they respect it.

8. Their changing fashion trends

PintoArt | Shutterstock

Although every generation has their own fashion trends, Gen Z is changing them in an interesting way. They're thrifting clothes and going to secondhand stores rather than buying new items. They don't want to contribute to fast fashion, and it's cheaper and more fun.

Advertisement

They also don't really care to dress up every single time they leave the house. Sweatpants and sweatshirts are perfectly acceptable attire for a trip to the grocery store. They believe people can wear whatever they want, and this bold freedom is something boomers and Gen Xers wish they could do.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.