11 Things Gen Z Calls Working Smarter, Not Harder That Older Generations Mostly See As Inconsiderate

Older generations were focused on efficiency and company loyalty in the workplace. They made sacrifices and essentially made work their entire identity. But for Gen Zers today, though they do want to work, they're finding ways to avoid burning themselves out. And older folks find it rude and careless.

Gen Zers are set on working smarter, not harder, with some even saying they're finding ways to "cheat" the workplace. In fact, as a PapersOwl study found, 95% of Gen Zers and young millennials think it's acceptable to make their lives easier. Their older peers, however, are quick to roll their eyes.

Things older generations find considerate that Gen Z calls working smarter, not harder

1. Career catfishing

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Gen Zers are known for taking part in this workplace trend. According to reporter Chloe Berger, this phenomenon is when "a successful candidate [accepts] a job and then never [shows] up." Some believe this is a response to hiring managers ghosting potential job candidates by not responding to them after they submit an application or complete an interview.

This is a difficult situation, one where it can seem inconsiderate to older generations. Because while getting ghosted by a hiring manager is never acceptable, it’s also not a great idea to catfish a company. It’s certainly not a good look and lends nothing to a person's reliability.

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2. Quiet vacationing

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“Every second respondent quiet vacationed at least once during the last year,” the PapersOwl study revealed. This means that every other survey participant took time when they were on the clock to travel or take care of personal matters, at least according to U.S. News and World Report.

Quiet vacationing is particularly problematic for remote companies where someone can clock in and give the appearance of working when they actually aren’t. Older generations likely would never even consider quiet vacationing, while Gen Zers seem to view it as a way to work smarter, not harder.

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3. Coffee badging

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The workplace is full of new ways for young employees to take advantage of their jobs. For Gen Zers, they do something called coffee badging. "Employees are showing up to the office, swiping their badge as proof of being on site long enough to have a cup of coffee and then going home to do their work," psychotherapist and journalist Bryan Robinson defines it as.

They may stroll in on time, but by spending their morning showing their face and making coffee for themselves, they aren't actually working. And if a company has a rule in place about how frequently employees must be in the office, Gen Zers can get around that by coffee badging.

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4. Clocking out early

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Who says the weekend can’t start a little early? Not Gen Z, apparently. According to the PapersOwl study, 34% percent of people admitted to clocking out earlier than their actual working hours.

Some believe Gen Zers take their quest for work-life balance and flexibility a bit too far. But a VoucherCloud study of nearly 2,000 full-time office workers found that most employees only actually work for less than 3 hours a day.

So, despite sitting at their desks for all 8 hours they're technically on the clock, Gen Z seems to be incredibly brazen about it.

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5. Taking unnecessary sick days

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We've all played hooky at some point or even thought about it. But for Gen Zers, it's a way for them to get some time to themselves. In fact, nearly one-third (27%) of PapersOwl’s participants admitted to "calling in sick when not actually ill to take an unplanned day off."

While some employers have a policy against asking why workers need a sick day, others require an excuse. According to Aegis Law Firm, this is a legal right employers have.

If you truly aren’t sick, and your employer asks why you are taking time off, that means the only option is to lie. But most Gen Zers believe it's none of their employer's business.

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6. Quiet quitting

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Quiet quitting means doing the absolute minimum needed to keep your job. While older generations went the extra mile by working late or on the weekends, Gen Zers find this completely unrealistic.

Some employees do this in an effort to get fired, but it's usually born from a lack of interest and initiative. According to PapersOwl's respondents, 16% had participated in quiet quitting. But according to research from Gallup, the real number is far higher, with around 50% of the current workforce being quiet quitters.

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7. Starting work late

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There's a stark difference between Gen Zers and baby boomers on this particular issue. Many younger employees have no problem clocking in late without notice, but for older people, they believe that this is wrong as they're being paid for their time.

According to a survey by Meeting Canary, only 20% of boomers reported being forgiving toward late co-workers. Around 70% believe that "being right on time is actually late." Gen Zers are less concerned about being on time and more worried about their own well-being, so if they come to work 10 minutes after they're supposed to start, it's just not a big deal.

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8. Napping on the clock

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It might sound unbelievable, but 11% of people surveyed by PapersOwl admitted to napping while they were clocked in. This is another thing that is much easier to do when working remotely, as someone will probably notice if you’re asleep in an office.

Some argue that this practice is not as bad as it seems on the surface. A 20-to-30-minute mid-day nap offers an array of benefits, including more alertness, better mood, improved performance, and better memory. Still, when Gen Zers nap without explicit permission, they're not only annoying their annoyed older peers but are coming off as unprofessional.

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9. Using AI

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Using artificial intelligence is fine in some cases. In fact, some companies encourage it. Integrating it into day-to-day work and life has become the norm in our society. But Gen Zers often use it as a way to work smarter, not harder, and essentially "cheat" their way through work.

Some companies still require employees to do their work without AI. Many companies have even banned the use of generative AI completely, while many others have limited it. Still, that doesn't stop young employees from using it to get ahead with their work.

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10. Using company resources for personal matters

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If it's a company car or phone or even computer, it can be difficult to determine where to draw the line on using these things for personal use. Some boundaries are clear, and others are a little harder to see. For example, you probably shouldn’t use the company car for your next vacation, but what about the laptop for some freelance work?

Gen Zers don't see an issue with it, even though their older co-workers think it's completely inconsiderate. But they may want to be careful as, according to Feldman & Feldman law firm, "even the smallest misuse of company property is ill-advised and could be considered theft."

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11. Saying they worked longer than they did

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The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 80.3 million workers are paid an hourly wage. So, those workers lying about how long they’ve been on the clock is a serious offense. But being salaried doesn’t make it okay either, at least not according to older workers.

But some Gen Zers disagree and may log more hours than they actually worked. It doesn't make it okay, but it's understandable considering the economic hurdles they're forced to deal with.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.