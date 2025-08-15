If you suffer from an anxiety disorder, you aren't alone. Anxiety disorders are one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States. Forty million adults in the United States suffer from an anxiety disorder. This is 18 percent of the population.

But you don't need a limitless budget or a perfect life to combat anxiety and achieve true (or at least increased) calm. A zen-like attitude comes from having discovered that lasting peace comes from consistent, mindful practices that honor your needs and values, and the most powerful tools for creating this sense of serenity are more often the simplest ones.

Women who radiate calm without using fancy wellness tools often share these 7 habits:

1. They shift their focus

Get up and go for a walk. The fresh air will help clear your mind. Take a good look at your surroundings. If there are flowers around, stop and look at them.

Notice all the details of the flower. This will help take your mind off what you're anxious about.

2. They keep a journal

Start to take note of what is happening when you feel the anxiety starting. Did someone say something that triggered you? Did it start in the morning or the afternoon? Was there a loud noise? What was the lighting like?

It's important to be aware of your surroundings and know when you need to take a break from them. You can also keep track of all the things that are going well in your journal. This will help you remember the good times. Look back on it when you are feeling bad.

Studies show that journaling can reduce anxiety, improve mood, and even lower blood pressure. This is achieved by helping you organize chaotic thoughts, release pent-up emotions, and gain a more objective perspective on challenging situations.

3. They invite a friend to coffee

It's important to have friends that you trust and that know you have an anxiety disorder. The next time you feel anxious, call a friend and invite them to have coffee.

Talking about anxiety is very helpful. Sometimes, you just need a good friend to listen.

4. They take a bubble bath

If you have ever felt that terrible sensation of your heart beating fast, dizziness, sweating, and sheer panic, then you may know that warm water is very soothing, not only to the body but to the mind.

Light a candle and relax. If a bubble bath is not a priority in your life right now, then you should make it one. This is a great way to conquer anxiety.

Research supports the idea that bubble baths can be a simple yet effective tool for promoting calmness, reducing stress, and enhancing overall well-being. A bubble bath provides a dedicated space and time to disconnect from distractions, allowing for mindfulness, reflection, and focused attention on the present moment, which can be invaluable for mental well-being.

5. They feed their soul

Make time for doing the things you love. If you love concerts, then plan to go to them and invite a friend. If you love reading, then make time for it. This is a great time to try some of the things you have always wanted to try.

Take an art class, join a hiking group, or take a tropical vacation. Spend time in the sun. The vitamin D is good for you. There's nothing worse than feeling like you don't have any joy in your life.

6. They think flexibly

Pay attention to your thought process. Are you someone who thinks in black and white? If so, now is the time to start thinking in shades of gray.

Start by trying to understand where your thoughts are coming from and recognize your thinking traps. Don't live in the past or try to predict the future.

In life, we get many second, third, fourth, and so on chances. People who think in shades of gray feel better about themselves and the world they live in.

Cognitive flexibility enables individuals to view situations from various points of view, including considering the perspectives of others. A 2021 study argued that this broader outlook fosters empathy, reduces conflicts, and can lead to more effective problem-solving.

7. They try complementary therapies

Yoga, aromatherapy, massage, herbal treatments, and mindfulness are a few of my favorites. I always start my day with aromatherapy. This is very helpful for my brain and also helps during cold and flu season.

You might find that one or more of these therapies can help you relax and sleep better. It can also help you fight the symptoms of anxiety.

With anxiety, I found that there is no one-size-fits-all fix. So, try different things until you find the combination that works for you.

You can overcome anxiety and radiate calm. Start today with just one of these steps. Then, try a few more. See which ones stick and work best for you.

Remember, you aren't alone. Many Americans suffer from anxiety, and many of them have overcome it.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.