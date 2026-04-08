Every generation develops its own way of communicating, presenting itself, and making sense of the world. What comes naturally to one often appears exaggerated or confusing to others. That gap becomes most obvious when different age groups are looking at the same behavior through completely different lenses.

Gen Z has grown up in a fully online environment, where identity is constantly evolving. Gen X and millennials came up in a more transitional space, which shapes how they interpret those same behaviors. When those perspectives collide, certain habits stand out immediately, and not always in a flattering way.

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These are 11 things Gen Z does that their Gen X & millennial parents find deeply embarrassing for them

1. Treating everyday experiences like they need a full narrative

Sharing a moment often turns into explaining its meaning, sometimes in a way that feels overly detailed. A simple experience can come with added context about why it matters, how it felt, and what it represents.

For Gen X and millennials, this level of narration can feel unnecessary when the moment already speaks for itself. It shifts the focus away from the experience and toward how it’s being framed. The added explanation draws attention to the effort behind it. Simpler storytelling tends to feel more natural from their perspective.

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2. Speaking in a tone that feels deliberately detached or ironic

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Gen Z's style of humor relies on sounding uninterested while still participating. The tone often flattens emotional expression, even when the content itself is meant to be engaging.

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Older generations tend to read this as a lack of sincerity rather than a specific style choice. Conversations can feel harder to interpret because the tone doesn’t match the context. The delivery becomes the main focus instead of the message. That disconnect can make interactions feel less grounded.

3. Filming reactions instead of fully participating in the moment

Pulling out a phone to capture a reaction can change the dynamic of what’s happening. The interaction becomes something to document rather than something to experience directly. For Gen X and Millennials, this shift can feel distracting, especially in situations that would normally be more personal.

The presence of a camera alters how people respond, even if it’s subtle. The moment starts to feel divided between being lived and being recorded. That split tends to stand out more to those who didn’t grow up documenting everything.

4. Treating personal branding like a constant priority

Because they love creating their personal brand, presenting a consistent identity across platforms can make everyday choices feel more calculated and inauthentic. Questions about what to post and how something might be perceived become part of the decision-making process.

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Older generations tend to view this as exhausting rather than necessary. The constant awareness of an audience changes how actions are interpreted. It can make even casual moments feel curated. The emphasis on presentation becomes more noticeable than the content itself.

5. Using highly specific internet language in offline conversations

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Online slang evolves quickly, but bringing it directly into everyday conversation can create a disconnect. Phrases that feel normal in a digital context don’t always translate the same way in person.

Gen X and Millennials often hear these expressions as overly stylized rather than natural. The language draws attention to itself instead of blending into the conversation. It can make interactions feel less fluid. Communication tends to feel more grounded when it adapts to the setting.

6. Turning minor inconveniences into extended commentary

Small frustrations sometimes lead to longer explanations than the situation calls for. What might have been brushed off quickly becomes a topic that gets revisited or expanded on.

Older generations often interpret this as giving too much weight to something that could have gone unnoticed. The reaction can feel larger than the moment itself. It shifts the tone of the interaction noticeably. A more measured response tends to feel easier to follow.

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7. Prioritizing visibility over privacy in everyday life

Sharing personal details publicly has become more normalized, but it doesn’t land the same way for everyone. Gen X and Millennials tend to place more value on keeping certain things private. When everyday moments are shared widely, it can feel like boundaries are being lowered unnecessarily. The line between public and private becomes less clear.

This shift stands out most in situations that would have stayed personal in earlier years. The difference often comes down to how each generation defines what should be shared.

8. Treating trends like a primary form of expression

Participating in trends can feel like a way to stay connected, but relying on them heavily can make individual expression harder to distinguish. Older generations often notice when content follows a familiar format without much variation.

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The repetition makes the behavior feel less original. It can give the impression that the trend matters more than the person using it. The format becomes predictable after a while. Individual choices tend to stand out more when they move beyond the trend itself.

9. Responding to serious topics with humor that feels out of place

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Humor can be a way to process difficult situations, but the tone doesn’t always translate across generations. When serious topics are met with jokes or irony, Gen X and Millennials may read it as dismissive.

The intention behind the humor can get lost in how it’s received. The contrast between the topic and the response creates confusion. It changes the emotional weight of the conversation. A more direct response tends to align more clearly with the situation.

10. Seeking validation in ways that feel overly visible

Looking for feedback isn’t new, but the way it happens now can feel more public. Posting something with the expectation of immediate reaction draws attention to the need for response.

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Older generations often notice the visibility of that dynamic more than the content itself. The interaction becomes centered around the reaction rather than the original post. This shift can make the exchange feel less organic. The focus moves away from the experience and toward how it’s received.

11. Treating every opinion as something that needs to be shared immediately

The ability to respond quickly has changed how often people share what they think. Gen Z often engages with topics as they arise, which keeps conversations active but also constant.

For Gen X and Millennials, the pace can feel overwhelming. Not every thought used to be expressed in real time. The expectation to respond immediately changes how discussions unfold. Taking time before sharing an opinion tends to feel more intentional from their perspective.

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Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.