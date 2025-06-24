3 Things Deeply Toxic Employees Do On A Regular Basis

They rush around like they are the royalty of "Get-Work-Done" town, yet a toxic employee's impact on workplace culture has a counterproductive effect. This behavior can create a stressful environment for those around them, potentially leading to increased stress and burnout.

Studies have shown that when employees brag about being busy, they are often perceived as less competent and less likable by their colleagues. This is likely because such behavior can be perceived as attention-seeking or a way to appear more important.

Advertisement

Here are three things deeply toxic employees do on a regular basis:

1. They are always in 'back-to-back meetings' and 'can't talk now'

If every time you greet someone in the hall and ask how they are, they respond with “Can’t talk. I’m in back-to-back meetings,” it might be a sign of busy bragging. While many workplaces have too many meetings, some people use their packed schedules to flaunt self-importance.

If the meetings aren’t aligned with your priorities or your attendance seems unnecessary, speak up. But constantly mentioning it can make you seem arrogant, and you won’t win any points with your colleagues.

Advertisement

— Lisa Petsinis, Career & Life Coach

2. They act as if their work is more precious than everyone else's

Raushan_films / Shutterstock

They act as if any work they are doing is more important than the work of others, even when their colleagues do the same work. They want others to see them as a kind of in-office "influencer."

Advertisement

I think the trend stems from internet influencers who try to convince followers they are important, successful people — even when they are not. Empty boasts have made narcissism seem attractive and key to success. Unfortunately, in the workplace, it only makes a person seem like a bragger who is constantly trying to get people to envy them, which can breed hostility in an environment that relies on a team mindset.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist

3. They boast about working excessively long hours

People working longer hours are less productive than their coworkers with a more ‘typical’ schedule. A 2014 Stanford study on work habits revealed that productivity takes a negative plunge when an employee works for more than 50 hours a week. When that time frame exceeds 55 hours, productivity decreases to a point that essentially makes overtime hours useless.

Advertisement

So, if you’re spending an extra few hours at the office, it might not be benefiting you as much as you think. Not only is it taking away from personal time, sleep, and productivity, but it’s also giving you a reason to resent work, making things worse. Of course, some workloads require a bit of extra time here and there, but for those who can, it’s important to set boundaries that separate your personal life from work.

— Zayda Slabbekoorn, Writer of human interest, social advocacy, and pop culture

Being busy to get work done is a great thing. However, there can be a detrimental effect of someone constantly bragging about how busy they are, how much they do, how important they are, and how the team won't survive without them.

The bragging sets the bar of expectations too high and exacerbates an exploitative corporate culture of ever-higher profit margins and increased sales, while also distracting colleagues from the reality of a lack of real productivity from the braggart.

Advertisement

A busy bragger at your workplace can be demoralizing and distracting, so don't let the inflation of their ego break your spirit and productivity. In time, the busy brag will most likely fade away or be consumed by their addiction to busyness.