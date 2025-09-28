Women often hear the terms "weird," "prude," or "old-fashioned" when men, in particular, talk about their wants and needs. But rather than put themselves down for the way others perceive them, women with confidence act in a way that sets them apart from others.

Whether it's not obsessing over how they look or staying true to who they are, there are certain things confident women do differently than everyone else. By setting themselves apart from others, these women show the world that they're a force to be reckoned with.

Here are 8 things confident women do differently than everyone else

1. They keep their private lives off social media

In a world of continual status updates and fishing for likes, oversharing has quickly become the new way to socialize and over-share. But there's something to be said for not announcing every fleeting thought, feeling, and relationship bump to everyone you know.

Besides, keeping your private life private not only helps you to maintain a little mystery, but you'll also never have to experience that embarrassing moment when you change your mind and scramble to do damage control. Plus, multiple research studies have linked social media breaks to improved mental health.

2. They don't obsess over their appearance

By remaining proud of the way they look and not trying to change every last thing about themselves, this is one of the things confident women do differently than everyone else. Whether it's not taking thousands of selfies to get the "perfect one" or refusing to spend hours in front of the mirror, they won't obsess over their physical appearance.

No matter the lighting or their outfit, confident women carry their heads high. They don't let something as small as a color mismatch or running makeup ruin their day. Instead, they embrace their features and "bad angles."

3. They never watch reality television

About 80% of adults watch reality television, but for confident women, it's just not on their radar. They don't want to spend hours of their lives watching other people live theirs. To them, it sounds a lot less exciting than creating their own show-stopping existence.

Though many high-IQ people watch these shows, it's often just a cheap thrill they find enjoyable from time to time. But really, confident women would much rather tune into shows that make them think and feel something deeper, not focus on petty arguments and surface-level topics.

4. They know what they want out of life

Whether it means having or not having kids, getting married, or taking their dream job, for confident women, the one-size-fits-all approach to big life decisions doesn't work. And, thankfully, it doesn't have to. To this type of woman, there's nothing more respectable than being someone who knows what works for them and adjusts their life choices to support their own personal goals.

As life coach Mitzi Bockmann pointed out, "A confident and appealing woman has taken the time to define what is important to her so that she can live the life she wants to lead. Instead of saying she wants 'to be happy' in her relationship, she is more specific. She wants quality time, she wants to feel loved, she wants to trust her person, and she wants open communication."

5. They're straightforward

Rather than skirting around an issue or trying to sugarcoat something, being straightforward is one of the things confident women do differently than everyone else. Whether it's an invitation to dinner or a quick hello, they understand that being met by silence feels awful.

While full lives don't always make room for real-time responses, these women understand that not being direct can have negative consequences. Not responding makes the other person feel unappreciated, and can ruin relationships.

6. They don't live in the past

Whether it's moving on from past relationships or a bad job, confident women don't live in the past. Instead, they choose to stay amicable with exes, heal themselves, and find a career they truly enjoy. And this ability to stay in the present and think about the future are another of the things confident women do differently than everyone else.

"The past is done. No amount of thinking about it, energy spent on, emotions invested in it will change that fact. You can't change what happened but you can change your reaction to it. Instead of thinking negatively about the past — your disappointment, your sadness, your struggle to have something that is not meant to be yours — you can reframe your thoughts and feelings more positively to reflect lessons learned and wisdom gained," psychiatrist Abigail Brenner revealed.

7. They're authentically themselves

There's always pressure to adhere to the way someone believes you should act or think. People may hide who they truly are, whether it's on a first date, a job interview, or while trying to make new friends. But confident women understand the importance of being authentically themselves.

According to psychotherapist Ilene Strauss Cohen, "Authenticity is acknowledging and expressing our genuine thoughts, feelings, and beliefs. It's about being true to ourselves, even when it contradicts societal expectations or norms... it's not just about being honest with others but being honest with ourselves. This requires self-awareness and introspection, the willingness to confront our flaws, fears, and uncertainties."

8. They don't bring negativity into conversations

Misery may love company, but who enjoys feeling miserable? Nobody, especially not a confident woman. Complaining and commiserating isn't the type of conversation this type of woman wants to have. Rather, they want to focus on the positive things and topics, choosing to look on the bright side in all situations.

They don't freeze up during tough conversations, either, because, to them, they can get through any uncomfortable situation. It's more about staying optimistic and light, and not letting dark or negative topics bring them down.

Brenda Della Casa is a self-development expert, writer, author, and speaker. Her articles and advice have been featured in Allure, Glamour, Men's Health, Huff Post, Cosmopolitan, and others.