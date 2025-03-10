Growing up in a different time, plenty of baby boomers faced challenges that might seem irrelevant nowadays. From needing to walk an hour to get to school to going to work at a fairly young age, these individuals grew up experiencing life completely differently compared to younger generations. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that there are things boomers complain about that don't matter to anyone else at all.

From texting to tattoos, boomers' viewpoint on how life should be lived is no longer the societal norm. That said, this doesn't mean that some of their complaints aren't valid, whether today's youth cares about them or not.

Here are the 11 things boomers complain about that don't matter to anyone else at all

1. ‘Why do so many people have tattoos?’

fizkes | Shutterstock

The first thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is why so many people have tattoos.

Tattoos weren't seen in a very favorable light when boomers were younger. According to Appalachian Trail Histories, despite military men getting tattoos, tattoos were still viewed negatively. They continued, "Tattoos were still looked down upon though as parlors were being opened in back alleys and boardwalks." Not only that, but tattoos among women were especially looked down upon. Appalachian Trail Histories noted that unless a woman were 21, married, and accompanied by her spouse, she'd find herself out of luck if she wanted to get any work done.

Life has changed drastically since then. According to the Pew Research Center, 32% of Americans have tattoos, with 22% having more than one. Yet, despite their recent popularity, boomers still can't wrap their heads around why someone would want to permanently ink their skin. After all, in professional settings, employers may not be fond of employees showing off their tattoos to customers or in their work settings. So, why do people, especially young people, tend to get them?

One study published in 2022 found that the main reasons is because people want to be viewed more as an individual, because they think it looks good, to express themselves, to feel independent, and to have a beauty mark.

So, even if boomers don't understand it, one thing is for certain: tattoos aren't going away anytime soon.

Advertisement

2. ‘Nobody ever wants to call anymore, they just text’

fizkes | Shutterstock

There has been a drastic change in technology from the 1940s through 1960s to 2025. Back in the day, boomers didn't have the luxury of FaceTime or even privacy during phone calls. Despite how popular the phone had become, the United States Census Bureau says that one in five households didn't even have a telephone.

However, life has changed drastically since then. From middle schoolers to the elderly, almost everyone has a cell phone. As time has progressed, these cellphones have developed and evolved, now including cool features such as text messaging and FaceTiming.

With that being said, a thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "Nobody ever wants to call anymore, they just text."

It's no surprise that boomers and other generations have different forms of communication. The Notre Dame of Maryland University stated that although boomers prefer speaking in person or on the phone, younger generations like Gen Z and millennials prefer to communicate online or through text message.

However, what this all boils down to is time, with 75% of millennials reporting not answering phone calls because it's too time-consuming, according to BankMyCell.

So, is it annoying that millennials or Gen Z can't be bothered to pick up the phone? Yes. However, boomers grew up in a different period when time was of the essence, and as a result, anything too time-consuming is deemed a waste of time and unimportant.

Advertisement

3. ‘Nobody knows how to cook’

fizkes | Shutterstock

People in younger generations have probably heard this phrase uttered towards them at some point in their life by a boomer. The old, "Nobody knows how to cook anymore," is a quick way to frustrate the younger generations, as their life has become so chaotic.

According to the American Psychological Association, two-thirds of 18-34-year-olds said stress makes it hard for them to focus, while 58% said that most days were overwhelmingly stressful. With all this burnout happening, is it any wonder why apps such as DoorDash have become so popular in recent years?

Despite how important cooking is, people simply don't have enough time or energy in the day. One survey from Talker Research, commissioned by Kevin's Natural Food, found that eight in ten Americans cited that they're too tired to cook after working all day.

Still, the concern over nobody knowing how to cook is valid. After all, never cooking and always eating out isn't great for anyone's health. However, as it stands, nobody knowing how to cook simply doesn't matter to anyone else at all. Despite how useful and important this skill is, people are far too burnt out with work to truly care.

Advertisement

4. ‘People don’t know how to dress in public’

Mortion Films | Shutterstock

If there's one thing that boomers care about, it's how they're viewed by others. Considering how important reputation and honor were back then, most boomers do their best to dress respectably. That said, a thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "People don't know how to dress out in public."

If anyone's ever been to a college campus, then they already know the go-to outfit for the younger generations — sweatpants, a hoodie, and Crocs if they're feeling themselves.

That being said, the care people put into their appearance has long since changed in the newer generations. What used to be in style back in the day has become a distant memory for the newer generations. Not only that, but people simply don't always have the time to do up their hair or wear a bit of makeup. Since most college students work, volunteer, and go to class constantly.

Still, just because it doesn't matter anymore doesn't mean that dressing up isn't important. According to a study published in Nature Human Behaviour, people can perceive a person's competence based on their clothing.

So, even if society doesn't care, the younger generations should take a page out of a boomer's notebook and dress for success. Who knows? They might find they have better luck.

Advertisement

5. ‘People are always on their phones nowadays’

PR Image Factory | Shutterstock

To be fair, many people are chronically online nowadays. It's gotten to the point that others jokingly tell one another to 'touch grass' in the comment sections of viral videos. Still, this doesn't change the fact that a thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "People are always on their phone nowadays."

Though the younger generations would like to dismiss boomers' complaints, the truth of the matter is that they do have a point. According to a study in 2017, 74.3% of smartphone users feel dependent on the use of their smartphone.

Despite this fact, people are too addicted to technology to get off their phones. It's unfortunate, but phone addiction is at an all-time high, and as a result, many people find it increasingly difficult to balance their real life with their social media life.

So, while boomers' complaints might seem 'annoying,' most of the time, they genuinely come from a place of great concern. Though being online is fun, constantly being on a phone can lead to isolation, which, according to a study in 2022, leads to depression.

Advertisement

6. ‘Nobody respects their elders anymore’

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

The next thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is that "Nobody respects their elders." Now, this line of thinking is a bit complicated. Back in the day, it was a given that younger people should unquestionably respect those older them. Being taught that older people were full of wisdom, nobody questioned why elders should be respected.

However, this mentality has long since been over as the younger generations have switched mentality completely. Now, instead of viewing it as automatically respecting elders, most of the younger generations believe that respect is earned. From grandparents to parents most believe that they're equal to those around them, including their elders. This means that giving someone special treatment isn't in their playbook, as they weren't raised with the same mentality as prior generations were.

That said, just because their mentality is different doesn't necessarily mean there's anything wrong with that. Everyone wants to feel loved and cherished in a relationship. As a matter of fact, feeling equally valued and respected is extremely important. According to a study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, people report greater life satisfaction when they feel understood by others.

So, while respecting elders is important, maybe the younger generations are right in that feeling respected and valued goes both ways.

Advertisement

7. ‘Nobody wants to work hard anymore’

insta_photos | Shutterstock

If boomers want to completely upset the younger generations, then complaining about how 'lazy' they are is the perfect way to start. As it stands, mostly everyone has heard an elder tell them that, "Nobody wants to work hard anymore." However, this sentiment couldn't be further from the truth.

Like it or not, the younger generations are increasingly finding themselves working way too hard. The World Health Organization found that people are increasingly working more and more hours. This is why a thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "Nobody wants to work hard anymore."

It's unfortunate, but most of the younger generations find themselves working a bit too hard. Overtime work and weekend work aren't exactly things they shy away from. However, the difference is that the more effort the younger generations put in, the less rewarded they seem to be. As a result, people have abandoned the mentality of working hard and have adapted the mentality of working smarter, not harder.

Though this is a drastic change from previous generations, the truth of the matter is that society simply doesn't care anymore.

Advertisement

8. ‘People never carry around cash anymore’

Stramp | Shutterstock

From checkbooks to carrying around cash, most people no longer do the things that were once normal back in the day. As a result, a thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "People never carry around cash anymore."

Now, is it important to have a little cash on hand? Absolutely. Sometimes, while driving, people might have to pay a toll, or if they have to print out papers, they might need a few quarters to put into the library machine. Though it might seem unnecessary, carrying around a little cash can get people out of a pinch when their credit or debit card refuses to work.

That said, people simply no longer see a point in doing so, which often results in them not having cash when they need it most. According to a survey from Talker Research on behalf of Chime, only 34% of Americans are likely to carry around cash today.

So, while the complaint of people never carrying around cash might seem meaningless, as it stands, it appears that boomers have a point. 64% of Americans have experienced forgetting to bring cash at one point or another.

Advertisement

9. ‘Nobody knows how to write in cursive’

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Back in the day, it was normal for people to learn how to do cursive. From needing to use it for work to needing it to sign paper, learning how to write in cursive was considered a life skill that was a non-negotiable. However, life has changed since then, and a thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "Nobody knows how to write in cursive anymore."

It's unfortunate, but cursive has been taken off the core curriculum for many students. No longer feeling the need to use it, people have resorted to using their initials in paperwork to get by.

Though boomers might consider this a devastation, most of society no longer cares if people know how to write in cursive. With everything being digital, people's ability to write neatly and in cursive is no longer necessary in the modern day world, making boomers' complaints seem unimportant.

That said, cursive is still an amazing skill to pick up as it can always come in handy. But as it stands, most people aren't going to waste time learning a skill that they'll barely use, meaning that writing in cursive is simply no more.

Advertisement

10. ‘Everyone shops online nowadays’

fizkes | Shutterstock

With how busy people have gotten, it isn't any wonder why apps like Amazon and Instacart have completely popped off. After all, being able to have groceries delivered instead of going after work saves time and energy. Not only that, but it creates jobs for those in society who truly need the flexibility.

With this in mind, a thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "Everybody shops online nowadays."

Granted, shopping in person can absolutely save people tons of money. However, when it comes to time versus money, most people will choose to save time almost every time. According to a study in 2019, giving up income can lead people to experience more happiness if their time to themselves increases.

So, while boomers might not understand that need for flexibility, as it stands, those in the younger generations have no choice but to choose that flexibility. With overtime work and barely enough time in the day to sleep, let alone relax, sometimes, convenience is truly the only way to go — regardless of what other people say.

Advertisement

11. ‘People are way too easily offended nowadays’

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

The final thing boomers complain about that doesn't matter to anyone else at all is, "People are way too easily offended nowadays."

Understandably, things have gotten a bit chaotic over the past few years, and as a result, voicing opinions might end up in a screaming match if people aren't careful. However, the sentiment of 'everyone is so offended' just isn't true in the grand scheme of things.

As different as the younger generations are, boomers need to understand that those differences aren't always a bad thing. For instance, the sentiment of 'everoyne is offended' isn't accurate to describe younger generations. As it stands, most younger people can take criticism and have respectful conversations.

That said, one thing the younger generations can't stand for is disrespect. For instance, disrespecting another person's way of living simply because it's different doesn't fly with the younger generations, leading them to call other people out.

However, if older generations, including boomers, can learn to respect those differences, even if they don't agree, they might find themselves having a much more productive conversation when they lead with warmth instead of criticism.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.