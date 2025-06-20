'Are You Depressed Or Do You Just Need Some Chicken?' — 4 Things To Ask Yourself Before Spiraling

It can be hard to pinpoint why we feel certain negative emotions at different points either during the day or week. Sometimes these mood swings can and should be examined as cause for concern, but a few TikTok creators explained how it's also good to take a step back and analyze our feelings before jumping to conclusions.

In a video, TikTok content creator Anania told their followers that after eating, all of the depressive thoughts they were having before had simply gone away. Many people were quick to agree, while other content creators were able to put a name to that phenomenon.

There are four things we should ask ourselves using the HALT technique before beginning to spiral:

"Let's consider, though, I'm not a [expletive] and I'm just hungry at this moment, you know what I mean?" Anania began in their video. "Then we might be able to start our healing journey as a unit because I haven't thought about suicide in the past 20 minutes, and I just had a 3-piece from Popeye's. There's a correlation here, is all I'm saying."

While Anania's initial video was meant to be humorous, it sparked a conversation about how many of our negative emotions are often tied to simple issues that can be solved — i.e., eating.

1. Am I hungry?

In a video stitching Anania's original clip, another content creator, @zairell777, pointed out that there is a way we can look within ourselves to stop our emotions from spiraling. "This person is spot [expletive] on," she said of Anania's revelation that they felt better after having a meal. She explained that it's part of a DBT skill that she had learned and was called HALT, an acronym for Hunger, Anger, Lonely, and Tired.

"If you're feeling anything negative, if you feel any negative emotions [or] you're having some negative thought patterns, run down the list and then act accordingly," she continued. "Were you suicidal or did you just need some chicken?" She acknowledged that while that's not the case all the time, for many occurrences, being in a negative headspace can easily be solved by eating. The phenomenon, also called being "hangry," isn't an irrational feeling to have.

According to findings published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE, data showed that hunger was associated with 37% of changes in irritability, 34% in anger, and 38% in pleasure, suggesting that these emotions were caused by fluctuations in hunger. Researchers have even found that low blood glucose levels can trigger irritability, causing people to have a shorter fuse than usual when hungry.

2. Am I angry?

Anger isn't exactly a pleasant emotional state, but it is completely normal, and it's important to acknowledge that. Psychiatrist and addiction specialist David Streem, MD, is a proponent of using the HALT method and he explained, “Just because you feel angry doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you,” he told the Cleveland Clinic. “But chronic, persistent anger is unhealthy.”

It's important to make that distinction. He went on to say, “Focus on who’s in the driver’s seat. When I’m upset and it’s time to move on to my next activity — to go home, to go to work — I should be able to turn that off and let it go in a real way, not just packing it down. That way, in my next activity, I can be present when I’m with my family or working with co-workers.”

If you have the ability to turn that anger off, and essentially move on, as Dr. Streem described, then you have a good grasp on your emotions and don't have cause for concern.

3. Am I lonely?

Loneliness and feeling isolated can open the door to intrusive thoughts, which is why experts agree it's important, when you're feeling vulnerable, to determine if what you really need is human connection.

As Kaiser Permanente shared, once you have isolated loneliness as the cause for your negative emotions, you can take action by reaching out to loved ones. Additionally, you can make a plan to increase your community by joining local clubs or even trying out a new hobby.

In another video, TikTok creator Lacy expanded on how we can use HALT to check in with ourselves if we feel our emotions spiraling. "This is a good way to assess yourself when you're feeling overwhelmed or vulnerable and your thoughts are starting to spiral," Lacy said of the acronym. "Do I need to express some feelings here? Am I lonely? Do I need to phone a friend or at least journal to myself?"

Lacy explained that HALT can help us catch ourselves before we turn our negative emotions and thoughts onto another person. "Am I Hungry? Am I Angry? Am I Lonely? Am I Tired? Do I need to address these things?" She added, "After you take action to meet your own needs and to check in with yourself, you can function from a more clear-headed and balanced space."

4. Am I tired?

Much like hunger, being tired is a physical state that can impact our emotions. As Dr. Streem stated, “Fatigue is like being hungry — it’s a condition that affects the brain.” It's as simple as that.

If you aren't getting enough sleep or you've even just had one bad bout of tossing and turning, acknowledging it allows you to make a simple action plan to help yourself. You can commit to a new sleep routine, cut out caffeine after noon, set a reasonable bedtime, or even indulge in some nice new bedding.

In the comments section, many people agreed with being able to use 'HALT' to assess their emotions.

"For about a week, I was tracking my mood as part of a challenge from another app. Realized I started spiraling around 2:30 most days. Just needed food," one TikTok user pointed out. Another user added, "This has been such a powerful tool during my healing from depression and anxiety. Don’t disregard this, people, it’s so true!"

"I’ve told a lot of people since my therapist told me about this, too. It’s really helpful because a lot of us don’t know when we’re hungry or tired," a third user chimed in.

Being able to practice self-awareness, stress management techniques, and finding healthy ways to cope with negative emotions can be extremely beneficial for our overall well-being and emotional care. As Dr. Streem wisely noted, “HALT is a wonderful reminder of the simplest things we often forget to do to take care of ourselves.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor.

