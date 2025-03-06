The Reason You Can't Get Past Your Anger? It's Not Actually Anger

Anger is an emotion we've all experienced, but not everyone understands. Though not everyone suffers from anger issues, there are so many misconceptions about what anger is and isn’t, so I’m going to let you in on a big secret that’ll help you release your anger and feel calmer and more compassionate.

Anger isn't the core of your problem. It's helplessness.

Let me start with a question first: Is anger a positive or a negative emotion? Well, that’s a trick question. Emotions aren’t positive or negative. And if you think of them that way, you’ll get yourself into trouble because you’ll try to chase the “positive” ones (happiness, love, and pleasure) and avoid the “negative” ones (anger, anxiety, and sadness).

Advertisement

That’s no good. And when you try to control, suppress or chase certain emotions, you end up doing things you shouldn’t (like overeating, unhealthy substances, spending money, and diving into relationships) in your quest to feel only the good and avoid the bad stuff, as supported by an APA study.

Instead, I want you to think of emotions as either being healthy (and moving you forward) or unhealthy and keeping you stuck.

With that mind, understand there are times when "being content" can keep you stuck. For example, have you ever stayed in a relationship or job long past when you should have left? In those instances, contentment may have felt like a positive emotion, but it was keeping you stuck. So, guess what? It’s unhealthy!

Advertisement

rage = anger + helplessness

That brings us to the topic of anger. Anger is a healthy emotion. This fact is even proven by science, as shown in an article in Perspectives in Psychiatric Care. Think about it for a moment: Anger is often very motivating. You know, like when you think your butt looks too big so you get upset and haul yourself to the gym. Or, if you’re upset about the latest political campaign and it motivates you to start working the polls.