Everyone is a little weird. Believe it or not, there are several perks to being weird, according to science. Studies show that being weird or not following some social norms makes you a more creative individual. They are better at thinking outside the box and show more cognitive flexibility.

There are social pressures that force people to keep their weirdness to themselves. Although we all have some strange habits, many find it too embarrassing to open up about them. Weird habits and quirks are more common than you think, and whenever people share them, they come across as relatable. With strengths from being quirky to how relatable these behaviors are, there are super weird things almost everyone does, but no one talks about.

These are 11 super weird things no one talks about but almost everyone does

1. Talking to yourself

Prostock-studio via Canva

I’m guilty of talking to myself, as I’m sure you are, too! Whether you’re hyping yourself up, calming yourself down, or reading something aloud to yourself, there is some comfort to speaking to yourself. As it turns out, it may actually make your brain function better.

When one research group was asked to read directions, those who read them out loud to themselves helped them retain the information better than those who took them in quietly. Next time talking to yourself comes up in conversation, don’t be embarrassed to admit it. Science is on your side.

2. Practicing what you’re going to say in your head before you say it out loud

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

Whenever I’m going out to eat at a new restaurant for the first time, I always review the full menu beforehand. After I figure out what I’m going to order hours in advance, I start practicing how I am going to order it in my head to make sure I say it all correctly. Anyone else?

If you have anxiety in social situations, it’s not unlikely you rehearse what you’re going to say in big situations before you say it out loud. It may be considered weird, so no one talks about it, but you’d be surprised by how many people do it.

3. Picking your nose

Joaquín Corbalán via Canva

This is a weird thing no one talks about, but almost everyone does. Science even shows that more people pick their noses than not.

A study surveyed 254 people, and a surprising 91% admitted that they pick their noses. Next time you feel weird about this habit, try to remember that it’s extremely common, even if no one wants to talk about it.

4. Eating your food in a specific order

CentralITAlliance from Getty Images via Canva

Everyone has their favorite foods. When they’re on the menu and paired with other things, it’s not uncommon for them to choose to eat them in the order of least to most favorite.

It’s a bit strange for people to admit, but plenty do this small, strange habit. Whether it’s saving your favorite food for last on your plate, or putting all your top choice candy to the side to keep them at the end as a little reward, everyone is particular, and it can come out in our eating habits.

5. Making up songs for your pets

sturti from Getty Images Signature via Canva

This is one I particularly love to do, although I would rarely admit it (or worse, sing them!) to anyone else. I love my pets as if they were my children, and many people can relate. I talk to them like they’re humans, and sometimes that evolves into full theme songs written in their honor.

Though people may find it weird and will not admit that they do this, it’s no secret that animals pick up on human emotion and love being spoken to. Some have even gone viral on TikTok for the songs they’ve created for their fur children. Almost all pet parents do this, even if others find it super weird.

6. Keeping everything at an even number

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

Many people prefer even numbers to odd numbers. They’ll keep their television volume on an even number, never an odd one. While some may think this is super weird, it’s very common.

Our brains are wired to prefer even numbers. It turns out that odd numbers stick out in our heads more and are harder to digest mentally. So, the next time someone thinks you’re super weird for this habit, you can let them know science backs your choice.

7. Imaging scenarios to fall asleep

vkstudio via Canva

Having a hard time falling asleep? Have you tried imagining scenarios that will never happen to entertain yourself during the process?

There is a reason we do this. By escaping our daily lives and creating a fake world for ourselves, we can be comforted and fall asleep. Some may think making up unrealistic scenarios before falling asleep is super weird, but almost everyone does it.

8. Double or triple-check that your door is locked before leaving

Ofuji from Getty Images via Canva

Whether it’s the car or the front door, I am always double-checking and sometimes triple-checking that they are locked before I leave. I will always end up second-guessing myself if I don’t.

It’s easy to forget doing something, and some people find it comforting to double or triple check something to ensure they did it. This is a super weird habit to have, but almost everyone does it.

9. Having imaginary arguments that end in your favor

Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs via Canva

There’s always that one argument that sticks with us long term. When we’re alone, we might replay it in our heads, but when we do, it ends differently.

Maybe the argument hasn’t happened at all. It could be one you are just imagining. Either way, some might find it super weird to hash something out or relive an old argument and have it end in their favor, but a lot of people do it.

10. Popping pimples

Africa images via Canva

Sounds gross, right? However, more people than not are guilty of popping their own zits.

Believe it or not, pimple popping releases dopamine. Hearing that pop makes our brains happy. We may not want to admit it, as it is super weird, but almost everyone secretly loves to pop their own zits.

11. Refusing to wear socks to sleep

Simon Berger from Pexels via Canva

This isn’t a habit that I can relate to, but I know several people who have a deep aversion to wearing socks to bed.

It can be a heat thing, or a general discomfort, but it is not uncommon for people to feel strongly about sleeping barefoot. Even in the winter, it can be disturbing for some to wear socks to bed. It might seem weird, but many people share this feeling.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.