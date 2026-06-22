People Who Feel Comfortable Leaving Their Phone In Another Room Share 9 Super Rare Traits

Being on your phone can be a great way to connect with people who live far away. But unfortunately, that same time spent on the phone can disconnect you from people who are right in front of you and rob you of all the benefits of in-person socializing.

Rather than being glued to their phone, when someone feels comfortable enough to put their phone in another room, it reveals some rare qualities about them. And it allows them to live a happier and more connected life.

Advertisement

If someone feels comfortable leaving their phone in another room, they have super rare traits

1. They have an outgoing personality

Getty Images Signature via Canva

People who are anxious in social situations often say they don't know what to do with their hands. They're hyperaware of their body movements and don't want to do anything people will think is strange. These people often turn to their phones to help, giving them a way to look busy while they stand around and avoid looking awkward.

Advertisement

When people use their phones to avoid social anxiety, it can make others perceive them negatively. But for people who aren't on their phone all the time, and don't mind leaving it in another room, they're focused on having conversations. Their outgoing personality allows them to rely on in-person connections rather than online ones.

2. They're independent

Some people give in to the temptation of their phones in moments like dinner parties or lulls in conversation. But independent people don't use their phones as a crutch. They enjoy their time at social gatherings doing what they want, instead of feeling socially pressured to conform.

Their individualism lets them create the life they want. The way they approach social situations reveals that in other areas of their life as well, where they're able to break out of a social situation that's overwhelming.

Advertisement

3. They're confident

Social media can cause a lot of issues with people's mental health, like insecurities from comparing themselves to others and their unrealistic lives. It leaves them feeling unhappy and hesitant to connect with others. Social situations are already stressful without phones, and people don't need the added pressure of trying to fit a specific mold they see online.

But by removing their phone from the equation, confident people are able to make connections and face-to-face interactions with those around them. There's no pressure from their phone, so it's easier to form a bond.

4. They value privacy

When someone leaves their phone in another room for an hour, that's an hour without updating people on your life, and an hour of personal privacy. When a person stops themselves from updating their social media, they keep certain moments of their life secret.

Advertisement

They don't let everyone into all of their interactions, and they don't feel the need to post every moment of their lives for all to see. Instead, they choose what others know about them. They also value others' privacy, letting them make their own choices without being overbearing and watching them closely.

5. They're empathetic

Getty Images Signature via Canva

People who don't have their phones with them all the time are more alert and aware. They can see their friend crossing their arms or standing alone and know that something is wrong. They might even go over to comfort them. If their friend decides to open up, they can listen better.

Advertisement

They don't have the distraction of texts or notifications. In fact, that awareness can make them a more supportive friend. They show empathy by picking up on others' emotions and offer a helping hand. In contrast, people who get hooked on their phones tend to lose sight of the people around them.

6. They're mindful

Keeping your phone away from you leads to mindfulness, whereas always being on it can cause problems with self-regulation. By ignoring your phone, you're focused on what's good for you, avoiding the stress it brings and having less negative experiences with your friends.

When you're consistently mindful and prioritize in-person interactions and relationships, you can reflect on the enjoyment you get from socializing with people you care about. And it leads to better decision-making that improves your well-being.

Advertisement

7. They're disciplined

Being on your phone releases chemicals that make you happier, but that means you may become dependent on that dopamine release. However, those who can resist, by putting their phone in another location, have great self-discipline. They're able to force themselves to disconnect and enjoy what's around them.

Not everything that happens on your phone is bad, even if it's part of the compulsive nature of your phone. Sometimes, you can find yourself laughing at a funny video or a friend's text, but people who avoid the temporary joy that comes from their phones are much more in control of themselves.

8. They have great time management skills

A lot of professional communication happens on your phone, whether it's employees running their job's social media or using their personal phone to take work calls. This means some employees may also try to work while engaging online.

Advertisement

It's good to focus on your responsibilities at work, but people who do this forget to enjoy the moment. Instead of saving phone time for when they're off the clock, they let it eat up their time, and may suffer professionally because of it.

But people who aren't glued to their phones have a good work-life balance. They make sure their priorities are in check, completing their assignments and responding to colleagues like they're supposed to.

9. They're highly energetic

CRISTIAN CAMILO ESTRADA | Pexels

Advertisement

Sometimes, sending a simple text can feel exhausting. When people have lots to do and don't have time to check their inbox, dozens of unread messages are overwhelming. It feels like just another task they need to check off their list.

In this case, their phone is a distraction, and the more messages come through, the more worn out they feel. Having to constantly be prepared for social interactions can cause burnout. But when people keep their phones away from them, they feel more energetic, able to take on the day ahead.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.