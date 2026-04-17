8 Subtle Body Changes Women In Their 50s And 60s Often Brush Off, But Are Actually Signs Of Depression

Women in the United States are twice as likely to have depression as men. In fact, depression strikes 1 in 4 girls by the time they reach 14. For women in Australia and South Africa, the number is up to 40 percent. As we age, depression often goes undiagnosed because the physical symptoms — which are a part of depression — get separated by doctor and patient. Physical symptoms of depression that show in contrasting styles in women:

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They have high energy and are super-productive. Involved in everything simultaneously, emotional, colleagues think they’re controlling, and are extroverted. It looks like they’re too excited to be depressed ... but they are.

They move more slowly, are chill, speak less, and do less. The day is just a day, nothing special. Even their kids’ art or a pay increase brings little joy. Colleagues think they’re introverts. Nope, it’s depression.

Neither personality types are connected with their true emotions, which is different than being "emotional." However, both have physical symptoms that hurt. Many women have learned to code negative emotions by describing our physical states instead. We indirectly describe our sad-mad-bad state because "Who cares anyway?" Some of us are just plain disconnected from our sad/mad/bad emotions. Using "physical coding" (my head, neck, stomach hurts, etc.) is convenient because these physical conditions are really happening.

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Here are subtle body changes women in their 50s and 60s often brush off, but are actually signs of depression:

Body change #1: Headaches

We all get an occasional headache, but every day? Our doctors say it’s just stress. Hey, there’s no such diagnosis as "Just stress." In fact, check your psyche. It may be depression, and your depression is screaming out through your physical symptoms. These symptoms hurt, and they linger with depression. Studies have explored how migraine sufferers will notice that the migrained become worse with depression.

Body change #2: Chronic back pain

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People with low back pain usually have a higher prevalence of depression, and research has shown that people with depression have a higher likelihood of low back pain symptoms than the general population

Dealing with chronic pain from depression can be a challenge. So burnout coach Lisa Petsinis suggested, "If pain is interfering with your joy, it's time to find ways to tackle it head-on or at least divert your attention. Talk to your doctor, look into alternative approaches, and meditate to help your brain process your pain."

Body change #3: Chest pain

Stress, anxiety, and depression can also manifest as chronic chest pain. “Long-term or chronic stress can cause higher levels of inflammation in the body that contribute to increases in plaque buildup in the arteries, and that can lead to such problems as coronary artery disease,” said Rachel Lampert, MD, a Yale Medicine cardiologist.

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"There are some severe depression forms," cautioned health coach Annabelle-Caroline Breuer-Udo. "For instance, major depression, bipolar depression, hormone-related depression, psychotic depression, seasonal depression, and some others. It is a broad field, and it is essential to understand which type of depression someone has and to get it correctly diagnosed to treat it as an illness and not a personal characteristic. Depression is nothing to fool around with."

Body change #4: Digestive problems

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Digestive issues may persist, including queasiness, nausea, chronic constipation, or diarrhea. Wellness coach Julie Mayer Norvilas explained, "You feel like you can't turn the worry off, or you're trying to hold it in your mind to work through it. You're on edge for no apparent reason. You notice your shoulders are scrunched, your jaw clenched, your forehead furrowed, and your chest, stomach, or back feeling tight. Fueling your body with well-rounded, nutritious foods will help balance your gut, body, and mind from the inside out."

Body change #5: Exhaustion and fatigue

Depression can cause severe fatigue and make even the smallest activities, like getting out of bed, too difficult to manage.

"You sometimes feel like you’re going through life on autopilot," suggested psychologist Jonice Webb, Ph.D. "One foot after another, you march along, doing what you are supposed to do, and probably doing it well. Like a toy soldier or an Energizer bunny, you just keep on going. But you also find yourself wondering what it’s all for. Shouldn’t you be something more, you ask? The answer is yes. There should be highs and lows, pride, joy, and sadness, but you are missing it."

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Body change #6: Sleeping problems

People with insomnia have a higher risk of depression. On the other hand, depression can trigger sleep problems. Depression experts say that either can be the starting point.

If you're not sure, psychologist Judith Tutin, Ph.D., recommended "Start a sleep journal. In it, keep track of the time you go to bed and wake up daily. Identify nights you awaken often or can't get back to sleep, and find the pattern. Is it every day you don't get enough sleep? Only some days? Which days? Record all your habits, good and bad, that relate to sleep. Your notes on the way you feel during the day will tell you if your plan is working. Identify the solutions that work and those that do not."

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Body change #7: Change in appetite

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Depression might result in less of an appetite, and some people unintentionally lose weight as a result. Others with clinical depression may experience an increase in appetite, which can lead to weight gain.

"Changes in eating patterns can indicate depression," explained wellness coach Mitzi Bockmann. "When depression goes untreated, we can self-medicate with food, often to one extreme or another, which is not healthy and can make it all worse. Eating well is an important part of dealing with depression. And failing to do so only makes the feelings of hopelessness and despair worse."

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Body change #8: Dizziness or lightheadedness

Depression and anxiety can contribute to vertigo, dizziness, or feeling unbalanced. One study found that people with a diagnosis of peripheral vertigo had elevated risks of depression. Take this as an indication to make some changes in life.

Life coach Karen Kristjanson emphasized, "Figure out what you need. Information, financial or otherwise? Hugs? Someone to walk with? Childcare so you can nap or get out of the house? A new place to live? Think short-term first. What do you need for today and this week? Then look a bit further ahead, a few weeks or months. What else will you need to truly take care of yourself?"

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Paula-Jo Husack is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Life & Performance Enhancement Coach, EMDR-certified Trauma Therapist, and Founder of LeadLifeNow workshops.