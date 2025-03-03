7 Odd Habits Linked To Chronic Depression, According To Research

Nobody chooses to have depression. But that doesn't mean you have zero control over this serious and sometimes debilitating health disorder that affects some 350 million people.

Just as you can help to improve the condition — with exercise, cognitive therapy, medication, addressing any underlying conditions (like a thyroid disorder), and other therapies — you can also make it worse through these odd habits that are linked to chronic depression.

Here are the odd habits linked to chronic depression, according to research:

1. How you eat

You know the expression "You are what you eat," of course. We might also say: You feel what you eat.

In a study in the American Journal of Psychiatry, researchers in Australia linked a typical Western diet — of processed or fried foods, refined grains, sugary products, and beer — to greater depression and anxiety in women compared to a diet of vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, and whole grains.

The researchers, from the Deakin University School of Medicine in Australia, believe that it's the composition of our microbiome, that community of microorganisms living in our digestive system, that exerts an influence on mental health.

In continuing research, they're exploring how improving the diet can help ease psychological symptoms. They're also looking into the connection between depression and "leaky gut," a condition in which a weakened stomach lining allows the contents of the gut to leak into the body and trigger an immune response that, in turn, contributes to depression.

Until scientists can pinpoint the exact dietary culprits behind psychological distress, it can't hurt to cut back on the sugary, carby garbage — like white bread, white pasta, and pastries — and eat more whole, fresh foods that you recognize from nature.

2. How you sleep (or don't)

New Africa / Shutterstock

It's no surprise that lack of shut-eye plays a major role in mental health. "Sleep disturbance is a significant depression symptom, and changes in sleep patterns, such as insomnia, can signal, or even trigger, a depressive episode," says Jean Kim, MD, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at George Washington University. Insomnia is common in people with depression, as is early morning awakening.

For help with how to deal with depression and sleep better, Kim advises some good old-fashioned sleep hygiene: keeping bedtime and wake times consistent and shutting off screens a few hours before bedtime to limit blue light, which can throw off melatonin cycles.

3. How much you use social media

HAKINMHAN / Shutterstock

Social media is not always a happy pastime. Not only have researchers identified a phenomenon called "Facebook depression" — the result of not getting the likes one hopes for concerning their number of friends — but there's now plenty of evidence linking depression with excessive digital activity, like texting, watching video clips, video gaming, chatting, emailing, and other media use.

Kim suspects it may be related to feelings of isolation and can exacerbate social anxiety among those who might be prone to it.

On the flip side, Facebook can ease symptoms of depression in some cases of those who feel isolated, because it aids socialization.

If social media bums you out more than it makes you happy, take long social media breaks and remember that most people are only posting about the good stuff in their lives — not the parking tickets, bad haircuts, and dishes piled in the sink.

4. How you manage stress

CrizzyStudio / Shutterstock

Stressful situations can sink depressives into a deeper funk. But they don't affect everyone equally. A 2003 study that explored why stressful experiences lead to depression in some people, but not in others, found the likely culprit to be a gene that regulates serotonin levels in the brain.

Of course, you can't swap out your genes, but you can take steps to keep stress levels in check.

A study in The Journal of the American Medical Association found that mindful meditation — the practice of contemplating the present moment and breathing deeply — can be effective in easing psychological stress.

5. How you tolerate the weather

stephane brennan / Shutterstock

While a recent study conducted at Auburn University at Montgomery questioned the validity of Seasonal Affective Disorder, anecdotal evidence suggests that some people do tend to get low in the winter when there's less daylight.

Kim agrees that some correlation with seasonal changes has been noted concerning depression and daylight-hour length. Since sunlight requires no prescription, it doesn't hurt to get plenty if it improves your mood.

One study found early morning exposure to light to be more effective than midday or late afternoon light exposure.

6. How often you smoke

Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

Everyone knows that smoking is bad for you, but if you suffer from depression, smoking can worsen your symptoms. According to a 2014 study, smokers who quit felt less depressed and had a more positive mood and quality of life compared to those who kept lighting up.

Kim attributes the difference to the up-and-down mood swings caused by nicotine dependence. "Nicotine has some calming and focusing effects, but withdrawal may cause irritability and anxiety," she says.

7. How much you drink

Marcos Castillo / Shutterstock

It's well established that heavy drinking can spur temporary episodes of depression, also called substance-induced depression, but it can be a bit of a chicken-egg scenario. "It might be a form of self-medication for underlying depression, but alcohol usually makes depression worse because it has depressant effects," Kim says.

Stick to moderate consumption — one glass per day for women, two for men — to make sure booze isn't worsening your blues.

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

Vivian Manning-Schaffel is a journalist, essayist, and editor. She has been published in Today, Daily News, Shondaland, and more.

