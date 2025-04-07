44% Of Pet Owners Think Jobs Should Offer ‘Pet Anxiety Days’ In Their Benefits Packages

It's a tale as old as time for pet owners: You head out the door to work, and your furry companion gives you those big, sad eyes as you leave. It can leave you feeling guilty, and in the case of owners who have pets with separation anxiety, it can be seriously stressful. In fact, according to the American Kennel Club, the pandemic only exacerbated the anxiety for both pets and owners because our furry family members got used to being with us all day long.

A recent survey by MetLife found that nearly 9 in 10 pet owners report noticing signs of separation anxiety in their pets. And if that’s not enough, a whopping 44% of owners think that "pet anxiety days" should be a thing in workplace benefit packages. That’s right — people are so invested in their pets’ mental well-being that they’re ready to ask for PTO to manage their pets' stress.

Pet owners know the struggle of leaving their pets at home and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it. Not only do the pets suffer, but so do the owners, who experience their own version of anxiety. According to the MetLife survey, nearly 88% of pet owners have noticed signs of separation anxiety in their pets, which often manifests in behaviors like destructive chewing, barking, or a general sense of distress.

But the emotional toll isn’t just on the pets — 57% of owners struggle with anxiety and guilt when leaving their lonely pets in order to go to work. This leads to lifestyle changes, like skipping social events (31%) or even leaving work early to check in on the pets (39%).

sturti | Canva Pro

What’s even more striking is that 44% of pet owners believe that companies should offer "pet anxiety days" as part of their employee benefits packages. It’s clear that pet separation anxiety is not just a pet problem — it’s a full-on emotional crisis for owners too, and many are pushing for employers to acknowledge it. In fact, the idea of a "pet anxiety day" is gaining traction as people realize that taking care of their pets’ mental health could ultimately help them be more productive and less distracted at work.

Managing a pet's separation anxiety can be costly to owners.

Managing a pet’s separation anxiety isn’t just emotionally draining — it’s also expensive. According to the survey, on average, pet owners spend $288 a year on various products and services to help manage their pets’ anxiety. For dog owners, this number increases to $330 annually.

And it's not just toys and treats. 12% of owners are forced to rely on pet daycare services, spending an average of $1,075 a year. Financial strain is so significant that 14% of pet owners, particularly in Gen Z, describe these costs as a financial burden.

This financial burden also extends to career choices. Many pet owners are opting for remote work (29% of Gen Z pet owners) so they can be home with their pets, while some (4%) even turn down job opportunities if they feel it would be detrimental to their fur babies' anxiety.

Pet owners are willing to make substantial sacrifices, including financial and professional, just to ease their pets’ distress. It's becoming clear that many view their pets’ emotional well-being as integral to their own, suggesting that more supportive workplace benefits could be the key to alleviating this burden.

There seems to be a growing need for pet-centered workplace benefits.

While managing pet anxiety can be costly, pet insurance offers a potential lifeline for owners looking to address their pets’ emotional health without breaking the bank. According to the survey, 27% of pet owners have consulted a veterinarian to explore whether an underlying medical issue is contributing to their pet’s anxiety. Notably, those with pet insurance were 48% more likely to seek veterinary care, showing that having coverage makes it easier for owners to get the professional help their pets need.

Additionally, having pet insurance, especially if that pet insurance was included within an employer's benefits, could help cover some of the expenses and give owners peace of mind.

YorVen | Canva Pro

The fact is, traditional family structures are anything but traditional anymore, and pets are taking on a much more prominent role in this. A Harris Poll survey from 2024 found that 43% of millennials and Gen Zers prefer pets over kids. “Pet owners are no longer just buying kibble — they’re building a lifestyle around their pets," said Libby Rodney, CSO and Futuris at The Harris Poll. "These pet parents are rewriting the rules, prioritizing their pets in ways that demand societal adaptation and respect. From pet-specific insurance to ‘pawternity leave,’ it’s clear that our love for our pets is shaping the future.”

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.