The Dark Side Of Having A Pet Dog That No One Ever Talks About, According To Research

Those of us who have dogs cannot fathom life without them. They are our ride-or-die, our most loyal companions who love us unconditionally. However, there is a side of owning dogs that often gets overshadowed by slobbery kisses and wagging tails. Although we tend to see our dogs as oh-so-cute, it is important to remember that they are still wild animals capable of wild animal things.

There is a dark side to owning dogs that no one ever talks about.

According to Forbes Advisor Pet Ownership Statistics, 65.1 million Americans have at least one pet dog in their house. However, their popularity does not negate the fact that they are natural predators who are capable of causing physical harm. Research from Pacific Conservation Biology highlights the very real dangers that come with having a dog in your house.

sophiecat | Shutterstock

Dogs are domesticated wolves who are bred to be smaller and more docile toward humans. Yet their origins should not be ignored.

Dogs are still predators.

They tend to target and attack smaller animals in the wild, such as birds, squirrels and mice. In fact, data from wildlife research centers show that pet dogs are responsible for more reported attacks on wildlife than cats.

When dogs chase smaller animals, even playfully, this quickly exhausts the smaller animals' energy, potentially leaving them unable to escape when another predator approaches them. And dogs do not even need to be present to be a threat to other wildlife. Research indicates that wildlife such as deer, foxes, and even bobcats can pick up on where a dog has been due to scent-markers left by their urine, and typically avoid venturing into the areas.

Dogs are not just a potential danger to other animals, either. Larger and more aggressive dog breeds have been reported to turn on their owners. Pit bulls cause more bite injuries on humans than any other dog, with Labrador retrievers coming in second. In the United States, dog attacks lead to the deaths of about 30 to 50 people each year.

In addition to the potential dangers, owning a dog can get outrageously expensive.

Keeping dogs healthy and fed can cost owners tens of thousands of dollars annually. A 2020 Statista report that surveyed dog owners found that most spent an average of $442 on pet food annually. Not to mention veterinary, accessory, and pet-sitter fees.

The Pacific Conservation Biology research also uncovered a hidden truth regarding the medication we use on our dogs. According to their findings, certain medications used to rid our dogs of fleas or ticks can last weeks on fur, and wash off when they plunge into a creek or river. Some of these medications have ingredients that are highly toxic to aquatic invertebrates, meaning a quick dip can wreak havoc on their populations.

Researchers have also found when birds such as blue tits and great tits collect brushed-out dog fur to line their nests, it can lead to fewer eggs hatching and more dead hatchlings.

Even if dogs do not intend to inflict harm on other wildlife, it is important that we, as owners, do our best to minimize the damage. When you’re on a walk, always keep your dog in your line of vision so you can intervene if they are antagonizing other animals. Keep an eye on their whereabouts after they receive certain medications.

No matter how much we want to believe that our loyal and loveable fur babies do not have a vicious bone in their bodies, they are still animals who cannot verbally communicate what they are feeling, and their behavior is unpredictable.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.