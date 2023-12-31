A Stray Kitten Crashes A Couple's Wedding Ceremony And Finds Herself A New Forever Home

Even the most perfectly planned wedding undoubtedly has a few unpredictable moments or surprises. One couple's special day included an uninvited guest who made her presence known during the ceremony.

A stray kitten crashed their wedding and found her new forever home with the bride and groom.

Cara and Matt shared the story of their wedding day, which was also the story of how their newest furry companion joined their family.

In a video posted to TikTok, Matt said his vows as Cara wiped tears from her eyes. But the bridesmaids were clearly distracted, all giggling while looking at the line of trees behind the bride and groom.

All we noticed was everyone laughing during our vows, so I was kind of annoyed,” Cara wrote in the caption.

Finally, Cara turned around to see what all the commotion was. One of the bridesmaids told her a cat was meowing through their vows.

“There she was, sitting on a tree stump right behind us, demanding to be heard,” Cara shared. Her bridesmaids showed her exactly where the cat was sitting and Cara showed Matt. The bride and groom looked excited and amazed by the fuzzy little wedding crasher.

“We are huge cat people,” Cara explained. “Our names together are ‘Catt.’ We even had cat cake toppers. So, this was kind of crazy.”

The wedding guests cheered and the bride and groom laughed at the stray cat who joined the happiest day of their lives.

“She quieted down after all this for the rest of the ceremony, but it truly felt like a sign,” Cara shared. She ended the video by revealing that the venue caught the wayward kitten and she and her husband knew they had to have her.

“She has been the perfect addition,” Cara said. “Welcome home, Daisy!”

Her initial introduction post garnered over 9,000 comments, many of which noted a unique connection between cats and weddings. As one person explained, “The Vikings would give their brides a cat.”

“A gift from Freyja, goddess of love and fertility. She drove a chariot pulled by kitties!” Someone else commented, then shared, “My husband is Norse and got me a cat as a wedding gift.”

Another person added that “kittens were wedding gifts many years ago in Scotland. They believed a cat in the home would keep the family together and is good luck.”

Cara posted a second video in response to one particular comment, which proclaimed, “She was a wedding gift from the cat distribution system.”

The cat distribution system is a theory many cat lovers hold to, believing that the random appearances of cats in people’s lives aren’t actually random, at all, but rather a cat’s way of choosing their human.

Cara shared that their wedding kitten integrated into their family seamlessly, showing footage of their other cat, Gatsby, diligently grooming Daisy. Once his work was done, Gatsby curled up next to Daisy, showing just how much he loves his new little sister already.

“She’s not going anywhere,” Cara shared in another post, filming Daisy sitting in her lap, purring.

Daisy was the perfect wedding gift, one that brought her newlywed parents (and her cat brother) joy and made their family complete.

