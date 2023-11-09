The Main Personality Difference Between Dog People And Cat People

There has long been a rift between which pet is better: a cat or a dog.

While that particular argument may never be settled, thanks to research by Facebook, we can finally start to see the differences between a cat person and a dog person.

Are cat people really more independent? Are dog people actually more friendly? We’re pretty sure that still depends on the person, but one thing we can tell you for sure is that there is a differential between the two.

Researchers analyzed the Facebook profiles of both cat people and dog people, and found major differences between the two.

Loud barks and wagging tails? Outgoing? Friendly? It turns out that dog people really do have more friends — 26 more on average than cat people, to be exact. But cat people, don’t lament.

As it stands, cat people actually get invited to more social gatherings, possibly as a result of their smaller friend groups. So, while you may not have the biggest group of friends, you will have more time to spend with them — that is, if you’re not too busy curled up with a cat in your lap and a book in your hand.

And do cat people actually tend to hang out more with other cat people? According to the findings, yes — they really do.

People who adore those little pink feet and noses are more inclined to hang out and befriend people who also love little kitties, too. The team did conclude that the findings may have something to do with the distance between cat-crossed people, but maybe they’re simply more selective than outgoing puppy people.

According to the study, cat people are "2.2 times more likely to befriend other cat people" and "befriend 1.8 times as many dog people friends."

Dog people, it does seem, are more willing to befriend others outside of their dog-loving circle, which means that it’s kind of looking like they might actually lie in the more “gregarious” category than cat people (which is no surprise if you’ve ever met a cat).

Photo: SHVETS production / Pexels

The study also found that cat people are more likely to be single than dog people.

Another side effect of that persnickety kitty love? A tendency to be single more frequently than dog owners.

According to the research, about 30% of cat owners are single, compared to around 24% of dog owners. It’s a very slight margin (and doesn’t lend to the idea of an old spinster woman at all).

And again, perhaps cat fans are just pickier when it comes to choosing their people. But the study also points out that their findings aren't related to age or gender; in fact, cat people of all ages are more likely to be single, and it may be related to location.

The study determined that dog people tend to live in rural or suburban areas, while cat people prefer to live in cities.

Another unique find? Cat people flock to cities, whereas dog people are found more often in rural and suburban areas. Dog people living in more rural locations is related to their pets having space to run around and exercise.

But the researchers agreed that there’s a strong mix of both types all over, and it’s hard to determine where one pet-loving area ends and the other begins.

Photo: Sam Lion / Pexels

That might be a lot to determine just from your choice of pet, but it definitely draws some firm boundaries between the two sides.

A cat person will remain a cat person, and a dog person will still love their dog, but we can all agree that, no matter what, pets are all really great. Nothing compares to the sweet head-bonks from cats, or the loyal gaze in your pup's eyes.

And if you have one with you, I’m going to want to pet it.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.