More Than Three Socks Is An Extravagance, And 8 Other Strangely Useful Life Tips From My Dad

My dad once told me you only need three socks — not three pairs — just three socks, preferably black. He figured if you wash one sock every night, hang it to dry and rotate through the socks. you’ll always have a relatively clean pair to wear.

This advice came from his hostelling days during the war when money was tight, and mothers would darn their family’s woolen socks. My father and his med school friends would go on cycling trips, staying at hostels along the way. They carried only essential items in their canvas backpacks with no room for extra clothing.

Black socks they never get dirty

The longer you wear them, the stronger they get

Sometimes I think of the laundry

But then I keep saying, “Not yet. Not yet.” — Camp song. Origins unknown.

Incidentally, Albert Einstein, who was almost as brainy as my father, didn’t believe in wearing socks. His excuse was that his big toe would make holes in the sock, rendering it useless, so why bother? Unlike E=MC², the quantum theory of light, and all that other gobbledygook nobody understands unless you’re Madame Curie or Stephen Hawking — this sock business is smart advice we can all use.

Here are 8 other strangely useful life tips from my dad:

1. If you see something glinting at the side of the road, stop the car and pick it up

I can’t tell you the number of times we’d be driving along in our old VW van Crumpleface and Dad would suddenly pull over to the side of the road, jump out, and return, grinning with a treasure in his hand. He found many useful things on the road, including coins, nails, and a nice new pair of sunglasses. He wore these glasses for many years, including on my wedding day, and always said they were his favorites. I sincerely apologize if they were yours.

Author’s dad wearing sunglasses at her wedding | Photo from author

2. Never throw anything away — it may come in handy one day

My dad didn’t believe in throwing things away just because they were broken. He would always try to repair them or, failing that, keep them safely. I guess that’s why his patients considered him an excellent doctor. When Dad finally moved out of our family home after Mum died, my two sisters, who were living in England at the time, had the daunting task of helping him clear out the house. In the attic, they found an incredible array of items, including my grandfather’s war memorabilia and medals, countless rusty umbrellas with missing spokes, ancient washing-up bowls, and 16 broken suitcases. Marie Kondo would’ve had a fit!

Clutter is the bane of my existence. My husband and I are constantly trying to get rid of stuff. I swear it breeds in our basement. Marie, I tried reading your book, but unfortunately, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up didn’t work for me. I had no problem getting rid of clothes, but then you asked me to empty my bookshelves. And that’s when I gave your book to my daughter.

3. How to handle time wasters on the street.

If someone holding a clipboard approaches you in the street with a beaming smile and says, “Can I ask you a few questions?” always reply with, “Yes, sure. How much will you pay me for my time?” While they stand looking confused, you can smile politely and walk away. I remember my father advising me to do this. At first, I thought he was being rude until he explained that you only have so much time and should spend it wisely. If someone asks for your time, you don’t have to say yes.

“Time is money.” — Benjamin Franklin

4. Education broadens your horizons

My dad taught me the value of getting a good education, using the analogy of boats of varying sizes. He said having more education is like sailing the ocean in a larger vessel. Your horizon is broader, and you’ll find it easier to set your course in the right direction. I understood this and wanted to see above the waves to that wide horizon. I knew I would benefit from the opportunities a good education would bring. I studied hard, got my degree, and have taken many other certification courses since then. As long as I live, I’ll continue learning.

“Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow.” — Anthony J. D’Angelo

5. The best way to get onto an airbed is to take it by surprise

If you’ve ever tried to mount an inflatable airbed in a swimming pool, you’ll understand how challenging it is. One Christmas in Singapore, my dad finally devised an almost foolproof strategy for getting onto an airbed in the pool. Here is his step-by-step guide:

Sidle up to the unsuspecting inflatable, approaching at an angle. Quickly, without warning, turn towards it and take a deep breath. Jump as high as you can with arms and legs outstretched like a starfish. Grab that plastic beast with a fierce death grip and fight like your life depends on it. Hold tight until you’ve wrestled it into submission. Slowly, inch by inch, roll over onto your back. Lie still. Do not move. Enjoy your day floating in the pool.

Author's father, Ken Warden, enjoying Christmas with relatives in Singapore | Photo from author

6. If you trust people, you will find they are trustworthy

One summer’s day when I was about seven years old, I was in our garden with my dad, who was getting ready to cut the grass. He gave me the job of picking all the long, tough grasses out of the lawn so our rusty old lawnmower wouldn’t get jammed and break when he started mowing. Perhaps sensing a slight reluctance on my part, he promised to give me one penny for every stalk of grass I picked. I decided to pick 100 stalks because that was about as high as I could count in those days.

I set to work, and about half an hour later, I had my 100 stalks. I ran into the house to find my father, said, “Dad, I picked a hundred!” and proudly handed them to him. Smiling, he pulled some coins from his pocket and placed them in my hand. The coins were heavy in my little palm, and I felt rich! I thanked my dad, and he turned to go. “Aren’t you going to count the grasses?” I asked in surprise. He said, “Oh no, I don’t need to — I trust you.” Hearing that made me proud and happy. I will never forget the feeling of being trusted.

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

7. Don’t worry if you miss the bus

If any of us expressed frustration over a missed opportunity, my dad would say, “Don’t worry if you miss the bus — there’s always another one coming along the road.” You can apply this advice to many situations in life, from a sale at the mall to a job opportunity to relationships and — buses!

8. If you see a truck that’s carrying chocolate — follow it

In the summer of 1960, my newlywed parents were honeymooning in Italy. One evening, they were driving back to their hotel along a coastal road after a relaxing day at the beach. Suddenly, the sky was filled with small colorful packages raining down on their car. They pulled over quickly and got out of the vehicle. The large truck in front of them had braked too quickly, and the straps holding its load had broken. When my parents looked closer, they found the tarmac strewn with thousands of chocolate bars. Along with several other drivers, they “helped” clear the road of the delicious debris. Their honeymoon was sweeter than ever for the experience. Dad always said, “If you see a truck on the road carrying chocolate, follow it — you might get lucky.”

Gill McCulloch is a writer, mother, and owner of a Red Cross first aid training agency in BC, Canada. Her articles, poems, and stories have been featured on Medium and in Chicken Soup for the Soul.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.