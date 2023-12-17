Store Owners Allow Stray Animals To Come Inside From The Cold And Warm Up During Winter

In modern days, it sometimes seems as if there is no humanity left. Between wars, famine, and homelessness, it can feel like there is not much good in the world right now.

However, one small business in Turkey is demonstrating that there are still compassionate people in this world who will open their doors to anyone and anything in need.

The store owners allow stray animals to come inside and warm up during the winter.

Mavi, a branded denim apparel store located in Istanbul, Turkey, is capturing the hearts of many after a video surfaced depicting stray dogs sleeping on the floor inside. The dogs are lined up in front of the doors inside, either sleeping peacefully or passively watching customers during their shopping trips.

The customers do not appear to mind the presence of the dogs at all, and the animals don’t bother them.

Not only do the store owners allow stray dogs to enter the building to get some warmth during the winter season, but they open their doors to all of the stray cats as well! The felines are often seen cozying up on a pair of jeans, dozing away.

The city of Istanbul is known for integrating stray animals as a crucial part of their society and treating them compassionately.

In the bustling city, stray animals are often seen aboard public transportation, roaming through malls, and enjoying a meal with strangers who are kind enough to share with them. On the streets, you will see jugs of water and food lined up for the stray animals to nibble on, and the Turkish Army ensures that they are well-fed since they do not have homes to call their own.

Stray animals are protected under Turkish law, and the city of Istanbul has a program that is dedicated to protecting and overseeing the number of strays that roam the city. In addition to food and water being readily available for them, the program also offers animals wellness checks, vaccinations, emergency veterinary care, and spay and neutering services.

The truth is that animals are just as much a part of our society as humans are, and deserve to be treated as such.

After all, they are the ones who extend their unwavering love and loyalty to us, no matter who we are. Our animals are the ones who are always thrilled to see us when we walk through the door, and the first ones to snuggle up next to us when we are having a hard day.

Photo: 101cats / Canva Pro

Caring for animals will not only provide them with longer and happier lives, but it could also teach us as humans more about empathy, which we could all use a little bit more of.

The relationship with a dog teaches individuals important values such as empathy, kindness, and the importance of caring for others.

Stray animals, whether dogs, cats, or other species, often find themselves on the streets due to abandonment, neglect, or being born in the wild. They deserve to feel as if they have a home in our stores, public transportation, and cities.

